Jensen LLC-Public Notice

The State of Washington, Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is acquiring property and/or property rights for the SR 509 SPUR, ALEXANDER AVE. VICINITY TO JCT. SR 99 AND SR 99 70TH AVE. E. INTERSECTION project. Negotiations to acquire the property described below have reached an impasse so WSDOT is preparing to submit this acquisition to the Attorney General’s Office to pursue the acquisition through a condemnation action. This is done to assure that the rights of individual property owners and the rights of all the taxpayers of the state are equally protected. The final action at which the State as condemnor will decide whether or not to authorize the condemnation of the property will take place at 9:00 a.m., on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Real Estate Services, Building No. 7, located at 5720 Capitol Boulevard, Tumwater, WA 98501. The property owner may provide input for the state to consider at this meeting. Please provide any input to OLYMPIC REGION REAL ESTATE SERVICES MANAGER, 5720 Capitol Boulevard, Tumwater, WA 98501 prior to the meeting. Assessed Owner: Jensen LLC. c/o Terry Jensen

6411 Pacific Hwy E. & 1415 62ND

Avenue E. Fife, WA. 98424-1537

Property Address: 6411 Pacific Hwy E. & 1415 62ND Avenue E. Fife, WA. 98424-1537

Tax Parcel A. No. 0420064188 & Tax Parcel B. No. 0420064060

Brief Legal description: Portion of SW¼ SE¼ Sec. 6 T20N R4E WM

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

