James Altucher The Big Book of Crypto Review: Get Rich with Digital Money?

Crypto Multi-Millionaire, James Altucher Presents “The Big Book of Crypto”

It has recently come to our attention that entrepreneur and angel investor, James Altucher released his latest book called, “The Big Book of Crypto”. Inside it, readers will discover means of claiming up to $167 in free crypto, how the co-creator of Ethereum plans to make a grand re-entrance with what James believes is yet another crypto project, how one can take advantage of an “obscure crypto bank account (paying up to 17.7% in interest yearly)” and several other hacks to start or build upon an existing model portfolio.

The crypto multi-millionaire is one of a handful of experts who has since predicted the brewing of a new crypto bull run, arguing that it will “be the biggest opportunity of our lifetime.” The present crypto landscape cannot be compared to what we saw years ago, and now with mounting interest across the globe, and institutional money gradually pouring in, things are looking brighter than ever. Clearly, James is all for the cryptosphere, so where is he headed with all this? It turns out that he plans to give away free copies of The Big Book of Crypto to those who become members of Altucher’s Investment Network.

What is Altucher’s Investment Network?

Altucher’s Investment Network is a research advisory service through which James Altucher will recommend some of his top picks monthly. By using a thing or two from his experience as a hedge fund manager, James will play the role of the lead editor for this service. He decided to start the advisory after amassing a major following since his success with best-selling book, Choose Yourself. Furthermore, he is proclaimed as an individual whose connections include some of the biggest players on Silicon Valley and Wall Street. Here’s what his team has to say regarding this entry-level advisory:

“James and his inner circle will reveal their most explosive secrets about how to build wealth quickly and safely. They’ll share tips for navigating Wall Street, personal finance strategies, and tricks to boosting retirement income. Along the way, they’ll uncover opportunities […] like biotech, cryptocurrencies, AI, marijuana, cybersecurity, and driverless cars.”

What are the advantages of subscribing to Altucher’s Investment Network?

For a limited time only, new members will have the opportunity to hold one of 490 hardcopies of James’ The Big Book of Crypto. In addition to the glimpse provided earlier into this review, the expert insists that he inquired into matters pertaining to:

Page 207: How a 14-year-old Texan makes $32,000 monthly using a little-known crypto strategy

Page 92: The 60-second bitcoin challenge that guarantees holdings within seconds

Page 55: Why buying Ethereum isn’t wise, especially with major changes to be introduced in the coming weeks

Page 205: A hidden loophole that guarantees Bitcoin purchases at a discounted rate

Page 101: How a $55 Amazon purchase could save thousands

Page 199: Steps to fueling a retirement account with Bitcoin

Page 216: How expert traders can leverage their Bitcoin holdings by a factor of 20

Page 113: How to earn free crypto by simply scavenging the internet

Page 226: A hidden method that guarantees $445 monthly

Page 112: How to gain access to free Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other exclusive perks

Besides his latest book, the free bonuses listed below will be instantly available:

Bonus #1. A Virtual Ticket to James’ Crypto Mastermind Series

James’ Crypto Mastermind Series took shape as an effort to educate people who weren’t aware of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies yet wanted to take a jab at them. Through this series, he claims to have revealed the fundamentals that supported him in making big bucks. Fortunately, the expert plans to hold a new Crypto Mastermind session to kickstart 2022. The goal is to unearth the current industry and what the new year might hold for interested investors.

Bonus #2. Live Crypto Q&A Webinars Every Quarter via Zoom

The Q&A webinars/sessions have been established for members who want to learn more regarding James’ latest book. It would be a shame to read something and feel doubtful, and this is far from what he wants for people. Individuals should perceive these Q&A sessions as an occasion to ask questions surrounding market trends, important dates in the legislation, hard forks, and plenty more.

Bonus #3. Learn Directly from Insiders Via Monthly Crypto Mastermind

Every month, members will receive direct access to interviews conducted with some of the top geniuses of the cryptosphere. Why not, right? This is a rare chance for individuals to see things from some of the wealthiest and successful investors of our time. To think that for the price of one, several inputs can be accessed goes beyond our expectations.

Bonus #4. Digital Copy of the “Choose Yourself” Book

Choose Yourself was written to educate the public on how to create opportunities during turmoil. James dives into dozens of case studies, interviews, and examples to demonstrate that there is in fact a source of light at the end of the tunnel. It is a matter of best utilizing evolving tools and economic forces to one’s advantage!

As for the normal incentives, they include:

12 issues of Altucher’s Investment Network released monthly

Weekly updates and/or urgent updates based on news and market trends

Access to the Altucher’s Investment Network model portfolio

Exclusive members-only access filled with special reports and back issues

How much is the Altucher’s Investment Network membership?

The current going price for a one-year access to Altucher’s Investment Network is $49 and $79 thereafter. Bear in mind that the $49 plan is the most basic one where all material is delivered digitally. For both digital and hardcopies of the service, coupled with more bonuses, individuals are highly recommended to go with the $79 plan, where the rate will remain the same every year.

Aside from pricing, each subscription has been protected by a risk-free 180-day money-back guarantee. Should along the way members feel James’ quirkiness or research style doesn’t align with their own, customer service can be contacted for a prompt, 100% refund. For clarity on the service, contact customer service at:

Email : support@threefounderspublishing.com.

: support@threefounderspublishing.com. Phone : 1 (844) 449 6520

: Mailing Address: Three Founders Publishing, LLC, 808 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD 21202, U.S.

Meet James Altucher

By now, everyone should be aware of James Altucher’s status as a best-selling author, entrepreneur, and angel investor. These titles weren’t lightly handed to him, as the expert started 20 companies, 17 of which fell deep underground. With every passing failure, he learned a thing or two. Eventually, he found what worked most for him. Truthfully, it wasn’t until the launch of his top-10 rated podcast in 2014 that James saw the light. Today, he has a bolstering following of millions with downloads sitting in the 40 million ranges. His popularly attracted him to innovators like Mark Cuban, Coolio, Arianna Huffington, and Peter Thiel to name a few. Here’s what James wants everyone to know:

“I get to write books that mean something to me, and I get to share my thoughts on this blog. I get to interview really incredible people on my top-10 rated podcast, “The James Altucher Show.” I contribute articles to sites like the Wall Street Journal, Yahoo! Finance, and Business Insider. And it’s all in pursuit of my greatest mission: to help other people choose themselves, too.”

Final Thoughts

All-in-all, James Altucher became a successful figure across diverse industries because he knew that if he were to fall seven times, he had to make sure he’d get back up on the eight! That said, very little has been shared regarding his recommendations besides the evident fact that his attention will be directed towards speculative trends. He also appears to have a quirkiness to him that sets him apart from most editors. Whether this is a good thing or not is something for everyone to decide on their own.

For the time being, the pricing is fair and quite comparable across similar services with an equal number of resources provided. But of course, quality beats quantity by a landslide, therefore, investors will need to weigh the pros and cons before getting started. Bearing everything in mind, one difference that allows James to shine is his efforts in diversifying resources. Particularly, access to insiders’ strategies is seldomly offered, but he’s willing to bring it to the table. To find out more about the Altucher’s Investment Network, click here>>>.

