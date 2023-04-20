It’s the season for travel

By Morf Morford, Tacoma Daily Index

As the weather warms up, it’s time dust off your travel gear and start thinking about places to go. As always, the choices are many; from hotels to resorts to cruises and camping, we have it all.

Islands

Within view of much of Tacoma are local islands like Fox Island and Vashon.

There’s a bridge to Fox Island, but from Tacoma, and most of Pierce County, a toll bridge is also required passage. But Fox Island is in Pierce County.

Vashon, visible from much of Tacoma and Pt. Defiance requires a ferry. Vashon is in King County, and offers beaches, great restaurants and many one-of-a-kind adventures and experiences.

Cross the Narrows Bridge and head westerly about 60 miles and you’ll find Bainbridge Island, the home of, among other things, the game of pickle-ball. If you have any Nordic DNA or tendencies, be sure to stop at Poulsbo, it’s right before you enter Bainbridge Island from SR 3. Alternatively, you could head north and take a ferry to Bainbridge Island from Seattle.

Further north is Whidbey Island. The southern end of the island is noted for its art-centered communities.

A little further are the San Juan Islands. There’s over a hundred islands, but ferries only go to a few. The most popular are Lopez Island, Orcas Island, and San Juan Island.

Don’t miss the Whale Museum at Friday Harbor. Or whale watching at what is known as the “whale trail” that stretches from parts of Tacoma, north to (and beyond) Bellingham.

If you go to the San Juan Islands, be sure to plan ahead. The ferries can be very busy on weekends and around holidays.

For a stunning and pristine break from a busy schedule, be sure to check out Lummi Island. It’s not part of the state ferry system. You can only get there by county ferry which you catch just north of Bellingham.

Outside of Washington – No passport required

If your budget and schedule allow it, here are some suggestions beyond our borders.

Santa Catalina Island – AKA Catalina, is a popular vacation spot off the coast of Southern California. If scuba diving and parasailing is your thing, this is the place for you. You can find cozy bed-and-breakfasts, resorts and historic hotels.

Further south is South Padre Island, Texas. Besides jet skiing and kiteboarding, South Padre also provides important habitat for many species of wildlife, from birds and fish to dolphins. The South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center is a great place to start.

Hate flying?

From near-miss collisions to odd and unpredictable passenger behavior, flying is not what it used to be. Here in Washington, we have a luxury of choices a short drive (or train ride) away.

From Idaho to Oregon, mountains, forests and ocean beaches await. From campgrounds at state parks to hotels or “glamping” there is no need to wait in airport lobbies or submit yourself to stale air and unruly passengers.

If you have not been to Idaho lately, here’s a good place to start planning – nwtravelmag.com/idaho/.

And for an out-of-this-world experience, spend a couple days driving around the Olympic Peninsula. Here’s a glimpse of what you might see.

No matter where you go, there is nowhere like the Pacific Northwest in the summer.