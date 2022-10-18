Iron Monk Test

In this Article

Whether it’s twisting saucy spaghetti around your fork at a family get-together, dunking egg rolls in soy sauce in front of the TV, or chatting over burgers at your favorite diner, we depend on our food for more than just staying alive: Our fun times, holidays, downtimes, and even professional events center around food.

One thing also present during this times— our smiles and cameras. Laughing, indulging, and taking pictures is all fun until you look back and notice a yellow or brown smile. (And no, you can’t blame always blame it on the camera filter or lighting.)

So, why not take advantage of the least expensive and easiest way to get your pearly whites and confidence back? Our smiles are all unique— and so are many whitening strips these days!

We’ve got an in-depth guide that reviews and compares the best teeth whitening strips on the market. That way, you can order online TODAY and go from dull, stained teeth to show-stopping pearls in as soon as a week.

Summary Tables

Top 4 Whitening Strips Compared

#1 Snow’s “Magic Strips” Buy now #2 Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Buy now #3 Zimba’s Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth Buy now #4 Lumineux Certified Non-Toxic Whitening Strips Buy now Peroxide? Yes Peroxide? Yes Peroxide? Yes Peroxide? No Result Time Instant Result Time Instant Result Time Instant Result Time More gradual— after 7 Treatments Treatment time 15 minutes Treatment time 15-30 minutes Treatment time 30-60 minutes Treatment time 30 minutes Sensitive Friendly? Yes Sensitive Friendly? No Sensitive Friendly? Yes Sensitive Friendly? Yes— Very Natural or Chemical-Based? Both— Blend of natural and chemical ingredients Natural or Chemical-Based? Peroxide & artificial-based formula Natural or Chemical-Based? Natural / Vegan Natural or Chemical-Based? Natural / Vegan Return Policy 30 days Return Policy 60 days Return Policy 30 days Return Policy 30 days Google reviews 4.5 (976) Google reviews 4.3 (39,000) Google reviews 3.5 (516) Google reviews 4.5 (3,000) Amazon review 4.0 (710) Amazon review 4.5 (68,786) Amazon review 4.4 (11,634) Amazon review 4.5 (6,841) Trustpilot 4.6(1,157) Trustpilot 3.2 (12) Trustpilot n/a Trustpilot n/a

Top 4 Teeth Whitening Strips Rated

#1 “The Magic Strips” by Snow Overall Best Dissolvable, Unique Flavor #2 Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Best Buy-Directly Bargain #1 Dentist Recommended #3Zimba’s Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth Best for Sensitive Teeth Natural, Vegan, Ultra-Sensitive, Great-Tasting #4 Lumineux Certified Non-Toxic Whitening Strips Best Luxury Brand Peroxide-Free, Essential Oils-Based, Non-Toxic, Natural

Our Top Recommended Teeth Whitening Kits

#1 Glo Science Classic Glo Brilliant Whitening Device LED Full Whitening Kit Fun, Photogenic, Effective #2 Active Wow 24K White Premium Teeth Whitening Kit Best All-in-1 Whitening System Dentist-Level Results

?? Why Whitening Your Teeth Matters?

Featured in the Daily Mail UK, Oral B made a study about smiles and how they impact our lives. Apparently, teeth impact not just how young and attractive we look— but how much money and education others believe we have. According to dentists, stained natural teeth can ruin opportunities— and even our quality of life. Here’s what cosmetic dentist Dr. Torrens, says about it: According to dentists, stained natural teeth can ruin opportunities— and even our quality of life. Here’s what cosmetic dentist Dr. Torrens, says about it: “[It’s] perhaps the first ever feature [people] notice about us….A crucial role in forming that positive first impression. Those who are not satisfied with the appearance of their smile may not be enjoying life to its fullest.” (Torrensdental.com) Ouch!

Look at the positive side: This “first impression” is something we can brighten.

By whitening our teeth, we can take years off our appearance and have more confidence in social situations (interviews, sales, dates, and more).

?? Benefits of Whitening Strips

In Contrast to Other Whitening Methods

According to the Consumer Guide to Dentistry, the national average for in-office whitening is $650 per appointment. That’s just the average, though— many appointments reach as high as $1,000.

It’s a misconception that white teeth are healthier teeth, yet the demand for whiter teeth makes it one of the most expensive areas of dental treatments in the United States.

Every year, Americans spend millions on over the counter whitening solutions, whitening toothpaste, whitening gel, and other teeth whitening products.

Just right after the highest-costing option (dental office whitening), people have the next option of whitening their teeth at home with whitening kits.

Many of these kits are prescribed by dentists as a more affordable option that delivers office-like results at, perhaps, at a slower pace than the dental office. However, these still range from $100— $400 per kit.

Plus, dental kits are not necessarily all that portable and convenient. In other words, you typically can’t fit them in a small handbag, trouser or shirt pocket, or notebook.

Here are the benefits of whitening strips that go beyond just getting a brighter smile:

Affordability

The obvious choice for those who want whiter teeth— but for a minimum cost— is to use whitening strips. According to the Dental Health Society, a box of 20 or mor whitening strip treatments costs an average of $30-$50.

Compared to the minimum averages of cosmetic dentist whitening ($650) and whitening kits ($100), whitening strips cost a mere fraction.

Convenience + Ease of Use

Whitening strips now range in different ingredients and fits available, and you can use them without any other product involved— simply peel, stick, and wait 15 minutes to half an hour (depending on their particular instructions).

This is great news if you have an event afterwork and want to whiten your teeth’s surface stains at your desk after lunch, or else while you walk your dog in the park. Plus, their whitening process is faster overall compared to teeth whitening toothpastes (and especially a natural whitening toothpaste).

Whitening strips are discreet and almost unnoticeable. You can drive, take the metro, walk around the store, and talk to your loved ones while you use whitening strips— and few people will even notice.

Discretion

As mentioned earlier, whitening kits, whitening lights, and even whitening pens require space and planning to bring with you; however, unlike whitening pens and other whitening products, strips can fit virtually anywhere— in your pocket on the plane or under a paperclip in your notebook.

Added Safety

As long as you follow their guidelines and directions, whitening strips are safer to keep around. They don’t require you to keep liquid chemicals like peroxide and bleach sitting around with which a child or infant could potentially harm themselves.

In addition, you’re less likely to swallow and ingest large amounts of bleaching and whitening agent chemicals with whitening strips, in contrast to trays and kits.

How We Chose Our Top 4 Whitening Strips?

Effectiveness

Sensitivity

Brand Responsibility

Reviews

Inclusivity of fit and price

The first-ever whitening strips came out over 20 years ago— in 2001, when Crest released their first ever disposable plastic strip for whitening teeth. Since then, whitening strips have become a major part of the teeth whitening and dental hygiene industries. We’ve certainly seen these evolve and expand to different varieties.

With all the clutter on the internet, we sorted through and found strips that not only delivered the best results, but also used safe ingredients, were trusted by users, and didn’t cost an arm-and-a-leg.

In addition, we wanted to create an inclusive list from which readers with different concerns, needs, and priorities could find the ideal whitening strip. While some strips prioritize immediate results, others protect sensitive teeth from pain.

That’s why on this list, you’ll find high-powered and fast-acting solutions, something vegan and 100% chemical-free, and options that are ‘semi-natural.’

We also looked for cutting-edge technology that makes strips easy-to-use and possible for people with misaligned / missing teeth.

Lastly, we’ve included options that are highly affordable ‘bargains,’ as well as worthy ‘spurges’ for your whitening routine.

Overall, we were thrilled to find that the best of the best are still affordable for normal, busy people like yourself.

The Magic Whitening Strips Recommended by 8.7 out of 10 dentists (DentalAdvisor)

Less slime & gooeyness / less plastic waste

Fast-acting—Get whiter teeth in as little as 9 minutes

Professional results at a fraction of the price Buy now

Crest 3DWhitestrips Best online deal— 50% off for online purchase

Professional-level results for less

4,000+ reviews, with a 4.4-star average

No-slip grip design Buy now

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips Vegan & natural ingredients

Good value / bulk deals available

Enamel-safe & sensitive-friendly

Ultra-fast results— within the first use Buy now

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips 7 Treatments Highest natural quality out of non-toxic whitening strips

No hydrogen peroxide, carbamide peroxide, harsh bleaches, alcohol, of sodium lauryl sulfate

Only microbiome-safe whitening strip on the market

14 shades of tooth whitening with NO PAIN or tooth enamel damage Buy now

?? How to Choose Your Ideal Whitening Strips?

Want to know how to get rid of yellow teeth? Here are the 5 major things to do before choosing the right strips for you:

1. Know Your Teeth Sensitivity Levels

Is it painful or uncomfortable to touch something cold (like ice cream, ice, or even a cold beverage) to your teeth? If so, chances are you have sensitive teeth.

If you know or think you might have mildly or severely sensitive teeth, you’ll want to look for strips made specifically for it.

These options will have the keywords “sensitive teeth” on their boxes and descriptions. They’ll also more likely be naturally-based and / or say “hydrogen peroxide-free.”

2. See If They Align With Your Ethics

Are you vegan? Well, here’s a news flash: Not all whitening strips are vegan.

Unfortunately, some companies test their formulas on animals; by default, such products aren’t vegan.

If vegan and ‘animal cruelty-free’ are significant statuses for you, make sure to buy a box of whitening strips that says so. Otherwise, you might be using something that harmed animals in the process of making it.

3. Address Teeth Needs & Dental Health Limits.

For instance, if you have braces, you probably won’t benefit from any whitening strips (until after your braces are removed). In that case, you’ll need your orthodontist’s permission to use a whitening pen.

In addition, if you have recently had dental work done, such as an implant, filling, or tooth capping, you’ll need to ask your dentist first about using whitening strips.

Here’s a tip for tooth gaps and misaligned teeth: Teeth that are exceptionally ‘not in alignment’ need a whitening strip designed for flexibility and that can properly fold over teeth that jut out from the rest.

4. Consider How Fast You Want Results.

Are you just generally wanting whiter teeth, or do you have a special event you want to look ‘optimimal’ for?

Not all strips deliver results at the same speed or treatment number. Unfortunately, a slower results speed typically applies to the ‘all natural’ varieties.

Therefore, if speed is the main priority, you’ll need a “fast-acting” / “dramatic results instantly” type of whitening strip.

5. Be Aware of Treatment Number & the Price Per Treatment (Overall Value)

Just because a box is cheap doesn’t mean it’s the best deal, and vice versa.

If you plan to share your treatments with a loved one and/or embed whitening into your regular, ongoing dental-care routine, you’ll want to focus on the big picture and overall value.

In other words, while an 84-pack for over $50 might seem steep, it actually could save you significant money over time when taking price per treatment ($0.65) into account.

#1 Snow’s “Magic Strips”

– Dissolving Strips With Sophisticated Flavors

With over 1,000,000 smiles whitened, these are called “The Magic Strips” for two reasons:

First, they offer professional results at a fraction of the price. Secondly, after 15 minutes, the strips themselves— not just the stains— disappear.

In fact, many users have found that you can get results in as little as 9 minutes a day. The 15-minute duration is actually just the time it takes for the strips to dissolve.

The Magic Whitening Strips $49 per pack of 28 treatments Buy now Share

Why These “Magic Strips” Rock: Recommended by 8.7 out of 10 dentists (DentalAdvisor)

Less slime & gooeyness / less plastic waste

Fast-acting—Get whiter teeth in as little as 9 minutes

Professional results at a fraction of the price

Unique lavender-mint flavor (rare among dental products)

Advanced, Patented P3 technology for amazing results

Virtually no sensitivity / formulated to be gentle on enamel

99.3% customer rating

The Only Drawbacks to “The Magic Strips”: Can’t swallow excess saliva during process

Users rave about Snow’s amazing taste, too. While most dental products have boring ole plain mint, peppermint, or cinnamon (if they’re semi-adventurous), this company offers a truly unique, sophisticated flavor: Lavender and mint.

As a fan of lavender and a generally curious person, I was very impressed with how this company provides a unique experience to its customers and not just a result.

Snow has a 21-day whitening challenge: “Take our 21 day whitening challenge – whiten for 9 mins per day, every day, for 21 days”

Snow hasn’t been around as long as Crest and other major dental brands; however, it’s certainly proved itself as a dental care company, as it’s also dentist-developed.

The founder, Josh Snow, started the company in 2017. They’ve since come out with entire lines of highly-rated teeth whitening products, from their magic strips, to kits, mouth washes, toothpastes, whitening gel, and more.

Snow strived to make something that delivered results comparable to professional treatments, but in the comfort of users’ own homes.

Snow also didn’t want to contribute additional plastic waste. This is where these stips really stand out. Nearly 99% of other whitening strips brands use disposable, plastic applicators that sit half an hour on your teeth before you plunge them into the trash and, thus, landfills and ecosystems.

Snow users don’t worry about contributing unnecessary waste into the environment (at least when it comes to their whitening routines), as Snow’s Magic Strips dissolve within 15 minutes or less.

Plus, the flavor of these is also something incredibly rare in the teeth whitening industry— lavender. Many users claim that these are so good-tasting that they simply don’t wish to switch to any other ‘boring and typical’ whitening strip for this reason.

Lastly, the dentists who developed these made sure that the magic strip works with most types of dental work like veneers and crowns* and that they cause virtually zero sensitivity.

*We recommend consulting your dental professional for use.

With wide and inclusive selections, Snow takes care of just about everyone— from those with tooth sensitivity, deep / intrinsic stains, to sophisticated pallets.

Their high quality comes with the luxury price; however, their site has frequent deals for saving money on these (up to 25% for 6-times-a-year subscriptions).

You’ll also notice that they have entire lines of whitening products and kits that compliment their whitening power. You can order mouthwash, a teeth whitening pen, whitening toothpaste, and other products that promote maximum results with the whitening treatments, as well as promote actual dental health (which is, after all, a more important and separate thing from teeth appearance and whiteness).

If you’re not as ‘wowed’ as you expected, Snow has a money-back guarantee for 30 days to return. In addition, they offer a 5-year warranty with many of their products.

#2 Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Whitening Strips

– Best Online Deal

Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips $45 per pack of 40 treatments Buy now Share

In case you haven’t heard of Crest— it’s a pretty huge, long standing brand. They’ve probably got the biggest and longest reputation for dental care out there, second only to Oral B.

Overall, these strips pack bright results and a huge value for a bargain if you buy them online— 50% discount for online buyers.

Instead of their regular $90 price for 40 treatments, you can get them for $45 here.

Here’s Why Crest 3D Whitestrips Lead the Game: Best online deal— 50% off for online purchase

Professional-level results for less

4,000+ reviews, with a 4.4-star average

No-slip grip design

Results-guaranteed— 2-month return policy (60 days)

#1 Dentist recommended

The Only Drawbacks of Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects: Don’t always reach “in between” areas of teeth

Not ideal for ultra-sensitivity

While you shouldn’t expect literally the same quality as going to the dentist’s office, these have proven to deliver powerful results.

Competitors like Colgate Whitening Strips simply can’t compete with Crest’s best whitening strips. From 4,000 users and the most dentists recommending them, you can safely consider Crest’s 3D Whitening Strips Professional Effects high-quality and trustworthy.

A favorite feature is their “no slip grip.”

While many whitening strips come with a slimey, sliding plastic applicator, Crest’s uses a special formula that makes the gel stay in place and not slide around your teeth and gums.

This makes for a more convenient, hassle-free experience when you want to casually whiten your teeth at home. You can add their whitening toothpaste, whitening gel, and other teeth whitening products to your routine to support the whitening process with the strips.

While that no-slip-grip formula holds its place and prevents discomfort, this also means that the gel is so solid inside these that it’s not getting through to the small, inner cracks in between your teeth.

When applying these, you’ll need to make sure that you gently take your fingernail and press into the outside of the strip into those “cracks” between your teeth.

Otherwise, the serum in the strips is so solid that it won’t reach, and you could have slightly yellow / darker areas in between your teeth as a consequence.

While they still don’t last quite as long or work quite as deep as a dental office whitening session, these take care of coffee, wine, tea, and dark food stains with consistent use.

These powerful effects mean that you won’t want to leave them on longer than the instructions suggest— 30 minutes. If you do that, your teeth and gums could become sore and uncomfortable.

If you have tooth sensitivity, you’ll want to cut the wait time in half or so to 15 minutes.

You can rest assured that these guarantee enamel-safe technology (as long as used within the time recommendations).

#3 Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth

– a Natural, Vegan-Friendly Bargain on Amazon

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips for Teeth Sensitive Vegan White Strips for Teeth Whitening $54.66 per pack of 84 strips Buy now Share

This is a personal favorite of mine on this list. Not only is Zimba fully vegan, but it also uses natural ingredients like coconut oil to deliver instant, enamel-safe results.

Here Are the Best Features of Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips: Designed for sensitive teeth

Vegan & natural ingredients

Good value / bulk deals available

Enamel-safe & sensitive-friendly

Ultra-fast results— within the first use

Advanced technology to fit all teeth alignments / sizes

Here are the Only Drawbacks of Zimba: Must use for 14 consecutive days for long-term results

Contains natural hydrogen peroxide

If you’re wanting a brighter smile but are conscious about chemicals and your enamel, Zimba is the ideal natural, sensitive-friendly option.

This pack includes EIGHTY-FOUR strips in their three top flavors (minty teeth, wintergreen teeth, and spearmint teeth).

Yes— you read 84 right!

Zimba uses natural ingredients like coconut oil to get you fast results without causing discomfort or taking off your enamel.

Since this pack is so generous and they’re sensitive-friendly, you can use these as often as you want for up to 60 minutes per session.

They’ll also last you a year or more— even if you decide to share them with a partner. That’s even taking into account their only downside— needing to wear them 14 consecutive days.

While they boast brighter teeth in just one session, the high-contrast, long term results require you to use them for 2 weeks straight. After that, though, you can enjoy the results for up to 6 months.

This 84-pack is a great deal, as an individual has enough to do this 30 minutes a day, 2-week program every 2 months (or 6 times in one year). At the same time, a couple will have enough to do it every 3 months (or 4 times together in one year).

With Zimba, you’ll get pearly whites while protecting yourself and enamel from harsh chemicals. Plus, you’ll only need to buy these one time to be fully set for an entire year.

Don’t forget that these also don’t slip, and they conform comfortably to all smile sizes and alignments. Check them out here.

#4 Lumineux Certified Non-Toxic Whitening Strips

– Luxury You Can Afford Via Amazon

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips 7 Treatments $29.99 per pack of 7 treatments Buy now Share

For those of you who want certified, 100% realness and zero toxins— Lumineux teeth whitening strips are made for you!

Our Favorite Things About Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips: Highest natural quality out of non-toxic whitening strips

No hydrogen peroxide, carbamide peroxide, harsh bleaches, alcohol, of sodium lauryl sulfate

Only microbiome-safe whitening strip on the market

14 shades of tooth whitening with NO PAIN or tooth enamel damage

Why They’re Not 100% Perfect: Have caused temporary “white spots” for some

More gradual results

These take care of your general oral health with transparent, natural ingredients like coconut oil, lemon peel oil, sage oil, and dead sea salt.

Besides these rare, PRONOUNCEABLE ingredients in these, they also do something rare among whitening strip brands:

They protect your microbiomes (the natural balance of “good” bacteria in the mouth necessary for oral health). Therefore, they don’t use hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide to do the job.

This essential-oils-based whitening option packs the same convenience and ease as the more typical whitening strips but without the peroxide, harsh bleaches, or alcohol.

The main thing to keep in mind for these is that because they’re made from essential oils, you’ll need a little patience.

Because it’s so natural and more gentle, you’ll need to use as directed and not expect dramatic, overnight results like other brands.

Some people have reported temporary white spots on their teeth after the very first use; however, this has shown to be a temporary issue (most due to the natural base) and resolved itself within the next use or a day.

The kit comes with 7 treatments (14 strips in total), and users love their unique, essential-oils-based flavor! Learn more about them here.

?? Bonus: Our Top 2 Best Teeth Whitening Kits

While this is a list for whitening strips, we’ll be honest and say, “Yes— sometimes.”

Strips are more specific, disposable solutions for whitening your teeth that you unwrap, place on your top and bottom rows, and wait for the instructed amount of time.

People typically use strips either every-now-and-then maintenance and before special events.

Teeth whitening kits, on the other hand, range more in their forms, benefits, effectiveness, and price. They also tend to deliver faster, yet more gentle, results using LED lights, serums, and trays.

Here are a couple of top-rated teeth whitening kits that we thought you might also like:

Snow’s Tooth Whitening Kit

Classic Glo Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device This whitening solution is worth every penny and— not to mention— fun to use and take pictures $199 4.0 (99) Buy now Share

Active Wow 24K White Premium Teeth Whitening Kit

Premium Teeth Whitening Kit Active Wow delivers fantastic results and harnesses the power of LED lights technology for dental office-like results. $39.99 4.9 (12,649) Buy now Share

How to Successfully Whiten Teeth

You’re wanting a glow-up and to brighten up those pearly whites. Well, we’ve got some advice to make sure you do it safely and get the maximum results with these awesome products we’ve listed.

Best Time to Use Teeth Whitening Strips

The best time whiten teeth is typically the evening— after you’ve consumed your final beverages and food for the day. This is because dark-toned foods and drinks can actually stain your teeth with worse discoloration than before if you do so right after a whitening session.

The “White” Diet

This is exactly what it sounds like— a diet of white, or color-less, foods and beverages.

Is it practical for the long term? Definitely not.

Is it necessary right after you finish a whitening session? Most of the time— yes, and at the very least, it helps.

After your whitening session, try to eat a “white diet” in the following 1 to 3 days.

After you use whitening products, your teeth are actually most susceptible to gaining new stains (ironic, right?).

For help or inspiration on the ‘White Diet,’ here’s a helpful guide courtesy of Docklands Dental.

Teeth Whitening for Sensitive Smiles

Does your face wince up when you try to bite into ice cream? Does the mere thought of biting into ice give you chills and phantom pain? If so, you likely have sensitivity and should treat your tooth enamel nice. When it comes to whitening sensitivity, the typical chemicals (such as hydrogen peroxide) can be incredibly discomforting. According to Medical News Today, hydrogen peroxide acts as a bleaching agent to lift stains and ‘whiten’ your teeth. For teeth whitening, the hydrogen peroxide levels range from 10% to even 40% concentrations.

While dentists and scientists debate hydrogen peroxide’s longterm impact on enamel, hydrogen peroxide is known to cause mild or even severe sensitivity to teeth.

If you already have sensitivity, this added discomfort and pain could get unbearable— making it difficult for hours or even days to be able to drink and eat.

You’ll want to stick to brands that are sensitive-friendly, hydrogen peroxide-free, and without other harsh bleaching agents.

For the most ideal precautions, choose a natural brand and use them for half the recommended time per session to make sure they don’t trigger your sensitivity.

A last bit of advice goes towards gum health: If your gums bleed easily or get inflamed, you’ll want to choose a natural whitening strip.

Why? Most of the classic bleaching agents (like hydrogen peroxide) can inflame your gums worse and even cause a burning sensation.

Opt for a natural, sensitive-friendly whitening strip like Lumineux.

How to Fix Yellow Teeth [For Good]

If you have stubborn, yellow stains on your teeth, you’ll need to consider consistent whitening treatments and, perhaps, some lifestyle changes and dentist consultations for this issue.

Whether it’s the main, most common culprits like coffee, wine, smoking cigarettes, and dark veggies and fruits, you’ll need to start cutting and adding certain habits.

Limiting or quitting smoking and coffee consumption is overall beneficial to your health, and the staining will discontinue to worsen if you do so.

One habit you should add is to brush your teeth after consuming colorful drinks and foods. Another is to consistently practice your whitening routine (daily until recommended treatments finish) and to repeat this every few months.

If proper and consistent use of whitening strips doesn’t deliver the results you want, you may need to opt for more intense treatments like whitening kits or get a professional whitening procedure at your dentist’s office.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

When is the best time to use teeth whitening strips? For most cases, the best time to use whitening strips is the evening. Because you need to avoid consuming dark foods or beverages right after you use your whitening strips, it’s best to time it out after you’ll be consuming food and drink. This is because taking dark foods and beverages such as beets, wine, or coffee after whitening can actually create stains darker than what you had before the whitening strips. For most people, the ideal time is the evening or else after breakfast and coffee in the morning. Which whitening strips do dentists recommend? Dentists officially recommend Crest 3D Whitening Strips more than any other brand. What is the best way to use teeth whitening strips? Rather than sporadic, right-before-event usage, the best way to use whitening strips is consistently and by their directions. Popping one in a couple hours before a special occasion is okay; however, consistent, daily usage (following the suggested time / directions and until treatment is complete) will deliver the best, longest-lasting results. In addition, you’ll want to lightly brush your teeth with just a toothbrush and water 10 or so minutes before using your whitening strips. This will remove debris and plaque on your teeth and enable the whitening ingredients to more evenly apply to your teeth. You also should avoid consuming anything dark-colored for at least 12 hours after doing a whitening treatment. What are the best teeth whitening strips for sensitive teeth? For sensitive teeth, you’ll want whitening strips specially-designed for them and that are naturally-based. Because of their natural formulas, Zimba (natural with hydrogen peroxide) and Lumineux (vegan, natural, and hydrogen peroxide-free) are ideal for sensitive smiles. Can I brush my teeth after using whitening strips? This question largely depends on the instructions and suggestions of the brand you use. In general, while it’s typically ‘okay,’ it’s best to follow the advice of your whitening strip. You could end up taking off the serum too early and/or irritating your gums! Are Whitening Strips Better to Use in the Morning or At Night? Since it’s recommended to not eat (or at least not eat colorful foods and beverages) afterwards, the evening after your last meal of the day is ideal. However, take caution when using them at night. If you fall asleep and accidentally wear them overnight, this can be dangerous to your gums, enamel, and general health. (Just don’t fall asleep with your whitening strip on!) What are the best rated teeth whitening strips? If you analyze it by ‘stars’ received, combined with the number of reviewers on major platforms like Google Review and Amazon, Lumineux has the best reviews (4.5 stars on both Google Reviews and Amazon.

Conclusion

Our smiles are the first thing people see about us (in most cases). Even for those with sensitivity, allergies, and restrictions— there’s a whitening strip to boost anyone’s confidence.

In the end, we put all these top whitening strips through the toughest test: Now, here’s how they hold up against one another:

In-Depth Comparison Chart

#1 Snow’s “Magic Strips” Buy now #2 Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Buy now #3 Zimba’s Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth Buy now #4 Lumineux Certified Non-Toxic Whitening Strips Buy now Peroxide? Yes Peroxide? Yes Peroxide? Yes Peroxide? No Result Time Instant Result Time Instant Result Time Instant Result Time More gradual— after 7 Treatments Treatment time 15 minutes Treatment time 15-30 minutes Treatment time 30-60 minutes Treatment time 30 minutes Sensitive Friendly? Yes Sensitive Friendly? No Sensitive Friendly? Yes Sensitive Friendly? Yes— Very Natural or Chemical-Based? Both— Blend of natural and chemical ingredients Natural or Chemical-Based? Peroxide & artificial-based formula Natural or Chemical-Based? Natural / Vegan Natural or Chemical-Based? Natural / Vegan Return Policy 30 days Return Policy 60 days Return Policy 30 days Return Policy 30 days Dissolving? Yes Dissolving? No Dissolving? No Dissolving? No Natural or Chemical-Based? 1, 3, & 6-packs (+free whitening wand deal) here Natural or Chemical-Based? 40-pack— 50% off here Natural or Chemical-Based? 40-pack— 50% off here Natural or Chemical-Based? 1 box of 7 treatments here Price Starting at $49 for 1-pack TrySnow.com Price $45 (? off at Crest.com) Price $54.66 for 84-count on Amazon Price $22.99 on Amazon Price per treatment $1.75 in one-packs $1.57 in 6-packs Price per treatment $1.15 in standard 40-pack Price per treatment $0.65 in 84-count (3-pack) Price per treatment $3.29 in standard 7-treatment pack Google reviews 4.5 (976) Google reviews 4.3 (39,000) Google reviews 3.5 (516) Google reviews 4.5 (3,000) Amazon review 4.0 (710) Amazon review 4.5 (68,786) Amazon review 4.4 (11,634) Amazon review 4.5 (6,841) Trustpilot 4.6(1,157) Trustpilot 3.2 (12) Trustpilot n/a Trustpilot n/a

We put everything together to make choosing among the best whitening strips convenient for you.

However, if you’d still like to read a little more about these, you can start back here with Snow’s “Magic Strips” in the main part of this article. We’ve also got the scoop on two fantastic full whitening kits here as a bonus towards the end of this article.

As you’ll notice, ordering online saves you money, allows you more information and research, and makes it easier for you to return products if you’re not completely satisfied.

Just remember that while these strips and products will boost confidence and ‘glow-up’ your teeth’s appearance, they don’t replace actual dental professional care / advice or good hygiene.

