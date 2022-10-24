Iron Monk Test 3

Disclaimer: Our articles strive to abide by all FTC Guidelines. We believe in honesty of relationship, opinion, and identity. Many or all of the products featured in this review are from our partners who compensate us. We are also participants in the Amazon Services LLC Program where we earn advertising fees by linking to amazon.com. This may influence which products we write about and where and how the product appears on a page. However, this does not influence our evaluations and reviews. Our opinions are our own. Thank you for reading.

Whether it’s twisting spaghetti around the sauce at a family get-together, sharing egg rolls in front of the TV, or chatting over burgers at your favorite diner, we depend on our food for more than just staying alive: Our fun times, holidays, downtimes, and even professional events center around eating. Things we also do during these times— smile, laugh, and snap pictures. However, it’s all fun until you look back and notice a yellow or brown smile. (And no, you can’t always blame it on the camera filter or lighting.) So, why not take advantage of the least expensive and easiest way to get your pearly whites and confidence back? Our smiles are all unique— and so are many whitening strips these days! We’ve got an in-depth guide that reviews and compares the best teeth whitening strips on the market. Our shortlist contains a diverse selection to address all sorts of values and needs for your smile. Plus, we’ve included helpful tips and advice to successfully whiten your teeth. In this article, you can click the links and order online TODAY to go from dull, stained teeth to show-stopping pearls— as soon as one week.

In Contrast to Other Whitening Methods In Contrast to Other Whitening Methods According to the Consumer Guide to Dentistry, the national average for in-office whitening is $650 per appointment. That’s just the average, though— many appointments reach as high as $1,000. It’s a misconception that white teeth are healthier teeth, yet the demand for whiter teeth makes it one of the most expensive areas of dental treatments in the United States. Every year, Americans spend millions on over the counter whitening solutions, whitening toothpaste, whitening gel, and other teeth whitening products. Just right after the highest-costing option (dental office whitening), people have the next option of whitening their teeth at home with whitening kits. Many of these kits are prescribed by dentists as a more affordable option that delivers office-like results at, perhaps, at a slower pace than the dental office. However, these still range from $100— $400 per kit. Plus, dental kits are not necessarily all that portable and convenient. In other words, you typically can’t fit them in a small handbag, trouser or shirt pocket, or notebook. Here are the benefits of whitening strips that go beyond just getting a brighter smile: Affordability The obvious choice for those who want whiter teeth— but for a minimum cost— is to use whitening strips. According to the Dental Health Society , a box of 20 or more whitening strip treatments costs an average of $30-$50. Compared to the minimum averages of cosmetic dentist whitening ($650) and whitening kits ($100), whitening strips cost a mere fraction. Convenience + Ease of Use Whitening strips now range in different ingredients and fits available, and you can use them without any other product involved— simply peel, stick, and wait 15 minutes to half an hour (depending on their particular instructions). This is great news if you have an event after work and want to whiten your teeth’s surface stains at your desk after lunch, or else while you walk your dog in the park. Plus, their whitening process is faster overall compared to teeth whitening toothpastes (and especially a natural whitening toothpaste). Discretion Whitening strips are discreet and almost unnoticeable. You can drive, take the metro, walk around the store, and talk to your loved ones while you use whitening strips— and few people will even notice. Portability As mentioned earlier, whitening kits, whitening lights, and even whitening pens require space and planning to bring with you; however, unlike whitening pens and other whitening products, strips can fit virtually anywhere— in your pocket, on the plane, or under a paperclip in your notebook. Added Safety As long as you follow their guidelines and directions, whitening strips are safer to keep around. They don’t require you to keep liquid chemicals like peroxide and bleach sitting around with which a child or infant could potentially harm themselves. In addition, you’re less likely to swallow and ingest large amounts of bleaching and whitening agent chemicals with whitening strips, in contrast to trays and kits.

Inclusivity of fit and price The first-ever whitening strips came out over 20 years ago— in 2001, when Crest released their first ever disposable plastic strip for whitening teeth. Since then, whitening strips have become a major part of the teeth whitening and dental hygiene industries. We’ve certainly seen these evolve and expand to different varieties. With all the clutter on the internet, we sorted through and found strips that not only delivered the best results, but also used safe ingredients, were trusted by users, and didn’t cost an arm-and-a-leg. In addition, we wanted to create an inclusive list from which readers with different concerns, needs, and priorities could find the ideal whitening strip. While some strips prioritize immediate results, others protect sensitive teeth from pain. That’s why on this list, you’ll find high-powered and fast-acting solutions, something vegan and 100% chemical-free, and options that are ‘semi-natural.’ We also looked for cutting-edge technology that makes strips easy-to-use and possible for people with misaligned / missing teeth. Lastly, we’ve included options that are highly affordable ‘bargains,’ as well as worthy ‘spurges’ for your whitening routine. Overall, we were thrilled to find that the best of the best are still affordable for normal, busy people like yourself. The Magic Whitening Strips Recommended by 8.7 out of 10 dentists (DentalAdvisor)

How to Choose Your Ideal Whitening Strips? Want to know how to get rid of yellow teeth? Here are the 5 major things to do before choosing the right strips for you: 1. Know Your Teeth Sensitivity Levels Is it painful or uncomfortable to touch something cold (like ice cream, ice, or even a cold beverage) to your teeth? If so, chances are you have sensitive teeth. If you know or think you might have mildly or severely sensitive teeth, you’ll want to look for strips made specifically for it. These options will have the keywords “sensitive teeth” on their boxes and descriptions. They’ll also more likely be naturally-based and / or say “hydrogen peroxide-free.” Many of these products contain a chemical called potassium nitrate to help fight sensitivity of have a lower concentration of peroxides. 2. See If They Align With Your Ethics Are you vegan? Well, here’s a news flash: Not all whitening strips are vegan. Unfortunately, some companies test their formulas on animals; by default, such products aren’t vegan. If vegan and ‘animal cruelty-free’ are significant statuses for you, make sure to buy a box of whitening strips that says so. Otherwise, you might be using something that harmed animals in the process of making it 3. Address Teeth Needs & Dental Health Limits. For instance, if you have braces, you probably won’t benefit from any whitening strips (until after your braces are removed). In that case, you’ll need your orthodontist’s permission to use a whitening pen. People who wear clear aligners can use whitening strips because they are removable and you can wear them as long as you don’t have attachments that may interfere with the strips. In addition, if you have recently had dental work done, such as an implant, filling, or tooth capping, you’ll need to ask your dentist first about using whitening strips. Here’s a tip for tooth gaps and misaligned teeth: Teeth that are exceptionally ‘not in alignment’ need a whitening strip designed for flexibility and that can properly fold over teeth that jut out from the rest. 4. Consider How Fast You Want Results. Are you just generally wanting whiter teeth, or do you have a special event you want to look ‘optimimal’ for? Not all strips deliver results at the same speed or treatment number. Unfortunately, a slower results speed typically applies to the ‘all natural’ varieties. Therefore, if speed is the main priority, you’ll need a “fast-acting” / “dramatic results instantly” type of whitening strip. 5. Be Aware of Treatment Number & the Price Per Treatment (Overall Value) Just because a box is cheap doesn’t mean it’s the best deal, and vice versa. If you plan to share your treatments with a loved one and/or embed whitening into your regular, ongoing dental-care routine, you’ll want to focus on the big picture and overall value. In other words, while an 84-pack for over $50 might seem steep, it actually could save you significant money over time when taking price per treatment ($0.65) into account.

#1 Snow’s “Magic Strips” – Dissolving Strips With Sophisticated Flavors With over 1,000,000 smiles whitened, these are called “The Magic Strips” for two reasons: First, they offer professional results at a fraction of the price. Secondly, after 15 minutes, the strips themselves— not just the stains— disappear. In fact, many users have found that you can get results in as little as 9 minutes a day. The 15-minute duration is actually just the time it takes for the strips to dissolve. Image Source: Trysnow.com The Magic Whitening Strips $29.20 per pack of 14 treatments (28 strips) Buy Now Share Why These “Magic Strips” Rock: Recommended by 8.7 out of 10 dentists (DentalAdvisor)

Unique lavender-mint flavor (rare among dental products)

Advanced, Patented P3 technology for amazing results

Virtually no sensitivity / formulated to be gentle on enamel

99.3% customer rating The Only Drawbacks to “The Magic Strips”: Can’t swallow excess saliva during process Users rave about Snow’s amazing taste, too. While most dental products have boring ole plain mint, peppermint, or cinnamon (if they’re semi-adventurous), this company offers a truly unique, sophisticated flavor: Lavender and mint. As a fan of lavender and a generally curious person, I was very impressed with how this company provides a unique experience to its customers and not just a result. Snow has a 21-day whitening challenge: “Take our 21 day whitening challenge – whiten for 9 mins per day, every day, for 21 days” Snow hasn’t been around as long as Crest and other major dental brands; however, it’s certainly proved itself as a dental care company, as it’s also dentist-developed. The founder, Josh Snow, started the company in 2017. They’ve since come out with entire lines of highly-rated teeth whitening products, from their magic strips, to kits, mouth washes, toothpastes, whitening gel, and more. Snow strived to make something that delivered results comparable to professional treatments, but in the comfort of users’ own homes. Snow also didn’t want to contribute additional plastic waste. This is where these stips really stand out. Nearly 99% of other whitening strips brands use disposable, plastic applicators that sit half an hour on your teeth before you plunge them into the trash and, thus, landfills and ecosystems. Snow users don’t worry about contributing unnecessary waste into the environment (at least when it comes to their whitening routines), as Snow’s Magic Strips dissolve within 15 minutes or less. Plus, the flavor of these is also something incredibly rare in the teeth whitening industry— lavender. Many users claim that these are so good-tasting that they simply don’t wish to switch to any other ‘boring and typical’ whitening strip for this reason. Lastly, the dentists who developed these made sure that the magic strip works with most types of dental work like veneers and crowns* and that they cause virtually zero sensitivity. *We recommend consulting your dental professional for use. With wide and inclusive selections, Snow takes care of just about everyone— from those with tooth sensitivity, deep / intrinsic stains, to sophisticated pallets. Their high quality comes with the luxury price; however, their site has frequent deals for saving money on these (up to 25% for 6-times-a-year subscriptions). Image Source: Trysnow.com You’ll also notice that they have entire lines of whitening products and kits that compliment their whitening power. You can order mouthwash, a teeth whitening pen, whitening toothpaste, and other products that promote maximum results with the whitening treatments, as well as promote actual dental health (which is, after all, a more important and separate thing from teeth appearance and whiteness). If you’re not as ‘wowed’ as you expected, Snow has a money-back guarantee for 30 days to return. In addition, they offer a 5-year warranty with many of their products.

Results-guaranteed— 2-month return policy (60 days)

#1 Dentist recommended The Only Drawbacks of Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects: Don’t always reach “in between” areas of teeth

Not ideal for ultra-sensitivity While you shouldn’t expect literally the same quality as going to the dentist’s office, these have proven to deliver powerful results. Competitors like Colgate Whitening Strips simply can’t compete with Crest’s best whitening strips. From 4,000 users and the most dentists recommending them, you can safely consider Crest’s 3D Whitening Strips Professional Effects high-quality and trustworthy. A favorite feature is their “no slip grip.” While many whitening strips come with a slimey, sliding plastic applicator, Crest’s uses a special formula that makes the gel stay in place and not slide around your teeth and gums. This makes for a more convenient, hassle-free experience when you want to casually whiten your teeth at home. You can add their whitening toothpaste, whitening gel, and other teeth whitening products to your routine to support the whitening process with the strips. While that no-slip-grip formula holds its place and prevents discomfort, this also means that the gel is so solid inside these that it’s not getting through to the small, inner cracks in between your teeth. When applying these, you’ll need to make sure that you gently take your fingernail and press into the outside of the strip into those “cracks” between your teeth. Otherwise, the serum in the strips is so solid that it won’t reach, and you could have slightly yellow / darker areas in between your teeth as a consequence. While they still don’t last quite as long or work quite as deep as a dental office whitening session, these take care of coffee, wine, tea, and dark food stains with consistent use. These powerful effects mean that you won’t want to leave them on longer than the instructions suggest— 30 minutes. If you do that, your teeth and gums could become sore and uncomfortable. If you have tooth sensitivity, you’ll want to cut the wait time in half or so to 15 minutes. You can rest assured that these guarantee enamel-safe technology (as long as used within the time recommendations).

Advanced technology to fit all teeth alignments / sizes Here are the Only Drawbacks of Zimba: Must use for 14 consecutive days for long-term results

Contains natural hydrogen peroxide If you’re wanting a brighter smile but are conscious about chemicals and your enamel, Zimba is the ideal natural, sensitive-friendly option. This pack includes EIGHTY-FOUR strips in their three top flavors (minty teeth, wintergreen teeth, and spearmint teeth). Yes— you read 84 right! Zimba uses natural ingredients like coconut oil to get you fast results without causing discomfort or taking off your enamel. Since this pack is so generous and they’re sensitive-friendly, you can use these as often as you want for up to 60 minutes per session. They’ll also last you a year or more— even if you decide to share them with a partner. That’s even taking into account their only downside— needing to wear them 14 consecutive days. While they boast brighter teeth in just one session, the high-contrast, long term results require you to use them for 2 weeks straight. After that, though, you can enjoy the results for up to 6 months. This 84-pack is a great deal, as an individual has enough to do this 30 minutes a day, 2-week program every 2 months (or 6 times in one year). At the same time, a couple will have enough to do it every 3 months (or 4 times together in one year). With Zimba, you’ll get pearly whites while protecting yourself and enamel from harsh chemicals. Plus, you’ll only need to buy these one time to be fully set for an entire year. Don’t forget that these also don’t slip, and they conform comfortably to all smile sizes and alignments. Check them out here. This is a personal favorite of mine on this list. Not only is Zimba fully vegan, but it also uses natural ingredients like coconut oil to deliver instant, enamel-safe results.

14 shades of tooth whitening with NO PAIN or tooth enamel damage Why They’re Not 100% Perfect: Have caused temporary “white spots” for some

More gradual results These take care of your general oral health with transparent, natural ingredients like coconut oil, lemon peel oil, sage oil, and dead sea salt. Besides these rare, PRONOUNCEABLE ingredients in these, they also do something rare among whitening strip brands: They protect your microbiomes (the natural balance of “good” bacteria in the mouth necessary for oral health). Therefore, they don’t use hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide to do the job. This essential-oils-based whitening option packs the same convenience and ease as the more typical whitening strips but without the peroxide, harsh bleaches, or alcohol. The main thing to keep in mind for these is that because they’re made from essential oils, you’ll need a little patience. Because it’s so natural and more gentle, you’ll need to use as directed and not expect dramatic, overnight results like other brands. Some people have reported temporary white spots on their teeth after the very first use; however, this has shown to be a temporary issue (most due to the natural base) and resolved itself within the next use or a day. The kit comes with 7 treatments (14 strips in total), and users love their unique, essential-oils-based flavor! Learn more about them here.