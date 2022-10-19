IntelliGen Reviews (ScienceGenics)

IntelliGen is a daily supplement that helps consumers to improve their brain function without changing their lifestyle or routine. The formula is easy to include, and it comes with an optional subscription for consumers who want to save more money on their purchases.

What is IntelliGen?

Mental clarity is the key to engaging in anyone’s surroundings actively. Whether they go to work, spend time with family, or commit to a social engagement, they need to be sharp. The average diet might contain nutrients that improve energy levels and engage the muscles, but the brain needs more concentrated support to maintain its function. That’s where IntelliGen can help.

IntelliGen provides a collection of ingredients that support brain function for more mental energy and stronger brain connections. Made without any fillers, consumers will be pleased to find that this formula also has exclusively vegan ingredients. Users won’t have to worry about brain fog as they reduce the stress that can put more pressure on the mind.

One of the biggest triggers for mental decline is the production of cortisol, which can cause premature aging of the brain and body alike. Cortisol means death for many of the brain’s neural pathways, resulting in aging that can cause rapid deterioration. It can improve the user’s memory and focus, reducing the risk of confusion and anxiety.

About Science Genics

The creator behind the IntelliGen formula is ScienceGenics, a brain that focuses on healthy and balanced nutrition. The remedy is meant to help consumers to improve their bodies with products that maintain high standards. Their products are free of toxic fillers that can influence the full effects of the formula, ensuring that consumers get exclusively supportive ingredients, no matter what supplements they advertise.

How Does IntelliGen Work?

The whole of IntelliGen formula is made with natural ingredients that can help users improve their brain health safely and effectively. With scientific evidence to back up every ingredient, this supplement includes:

DMAE

Turmeric extract

Rhodiola extract

Coleus forskohlii extract

Huperzine A

BioPerine

Artichoke extract

Vitamin D3

Niacin

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Pantothenic acid

Read on below to learn about the effect of each ingredient.

DMAE

DMAE is used to improve communication between brain cells. It can improve the user’s memory while managing hyperactivity and supporting a happier mood.

Turmeric Extract

Turmeric extract is primarily known for the way that users reduce inflammation, especially in the joints. The antioxidants included can help users to improve the effects of aging on the brain.

Rhodiola Extract

Rhodiola extract is used to improve how effectively consumers learn. It offers a layer of protection for the brain, and it can help with fatigue. Some scientific studies show that it reduces the risk of cancer, improves physical performance during exercise, and reduces stress.

Coleus Forskohlii Extract:

Coleus forskohlii is crucial for the production of cAMP proteins, which support neural health. It is traditionally used to help consumers with testosterone production and weight loss, but it can also have a positive effect on cardiovascular health.

Huperzine A

Huperzine A improves the production of neurotransmitters in the brain. It triggers the production of acetylcholine, which helps protect the brain from diseases that can impact cognition and memory retention. Research is so promising that some scientists suggest that it can improve mental function for individuals with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

BioPerine

BioPerine isn’t used for any of the typical benefits that consumers need for their brains with the other ingredients. Instead, its role is to improve how bioavailable the other ingredients are.

Artichoke Extract

Artichoke extract prevents the production of a chemical called PDE4, which is directly associated with memory loss. It reduces high cholesterol levels and manages high blood pressure. Some research links it to better digestion and reduced blood sugar issues.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 reduces the amount of plaque build up in the brain. It strengthens muscles and bones while supporting a happier and more balanced mood.

Niacin

Niacin helps the brain cells to repair themselves, increasing overall mental function. It reduces cholesterol buildup and supports brain health. It also helps with the conversion of food to energy.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 ensures that the brain gets enough oxygen. It is crucial for healthy brain development, and it supports immunity and a healthy nervous system.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 helps with the production of nerve cells. It keeps the blood cells healthy, supporting DNA production and reducing the risk of one type of anemia.

Pantothenic Acid

Pantothenic acid is naturally found in the brain already but supplementing with it can improve signaling. It helps the body break down fats and carbohydrates while producing red blood cells.

Purchasing IntelliGen

The official website allows users to get the best deal for IntelliGen, and the Science Genics remedies aren’t found anywhere else. Users have their choice of either making a one-time purchase or signing up for a subscription.

The packages include:

One bottle for $49.97

Three bottles for $134.91 (or $44.97 each)

Six bottles for $239.82 (or $39.97 each)

By signing up for a subscription, users will save 15% additionally. The subscriptions don’t have a minimum commitment, ensuring that consumers can cancel at any time when they no longer want to maintain their IntelliGen regimen. Plus, if the user finds that this remedy isn’t effective, they have up to 365 days to request a refund.

To reach the customer service team with any questions, either call 833-236-3393 on weekdays or send a message to support@sciencegenics.com.

Summary

IntelliGen provides a boost for anyone who wants to support brain health. The formula is easy to take every day, and each ingredient is scientifically proven to have a positive effect on the body. It keeps the brain regulated to improve the connection between neurotransmitters while maintaining a stress-free good mood. Plus, users have the option of subscribing if they want to save 15% or more on their order. Every ingredient is vegan-friendly, ensuring that users can just focus on improved cognition.

