IdentityIQ Rocket Credit Scores Reviews (Be Prepared) Legit Credit Score Monitoring?

Rocket Credit Scores is a website that helps consumers understand their current credit score with a paid membership. Users will have instant access to their credit reports from TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax.

What is Rocket Credit Scores?

Credit follows consumers everywhere. Every payment they make late (or on time) can cause a change in their score, and even using one credit card more than usual can drive it right back down. Your credit score can mean the difference between getting a home or a car loan, and it can determine if an individual is qualified to rent a house or get utilities without a deposit. Luckily, consumers have many options for monitoring their credit score nowadays, including the services provided by Rocket Credit Scores.

By getting a membership with Rocket Credit Scores, users automatically will be able to view all of their credit reports from the top three credit bureaus. This information includes daily monitoring of all accounts with activity alerts for all credit lines. You will automatically receive up to $1 million in insurance benefits for identity theft.

If users plan to make a change, they can use the ScoreCasterIQ tool to see exactly how that change would impact their credit before taking action. This forethought is not available with other credit monitoring services, ensuring that consumers know what will happen to their history and score when they make a big purchase or get delayed payments.

Ultimately, by participating in this membership, users get:

Access to credit reports and scores.

Constant credit monitoring.

Monitoring the user for signs that they could be a victim of identity theft.

Insurance in the event of identity theft. The identity theft coverage offers up to $1 million for the stolen funds from the user, delivering the compensation with an electronic funds transfer. It also covers up to $1,500 weekly for legal fees, miscellaneous expenses, and more for up to five weeks for any of the wages that the user loses as a result of their stolen identity.



About ScoreCasterIQ

ScoreCasterIQ is exclusive to the Rocket Credit Scores platform. With this tool, users get more than what they ordinarily would get with a credit score simulator or any other credit report. The point of this report is to be incredibly detailed, helping users to determine what actions they should take with any of their accounts to create a positive change in their credit score.

With the simulations, users can learn what they should do to improve their scores. The tool allows users to try out the changes by choosing the score that the user wants to reach or by finding the best way to use their funds. Setting the specific score that users want to reach makes it easier to determine what they need to do to achieve that goal.

The ScoreCasterIQ tool provides users with recommendations that they should consider for their financial situation, entirely based on their credit report’s real-time details. Some of these actions improve their credit score in short-term ways, while others can have long-standing effects (like paying down debt).

Users will also get details on which accounts have the heaviest impact from this tool.

Buying Access to Rocket Credit Scores

When the user enters the official website, they’ll have the option of enrolling in the services offered by Rocket Credit Score for a single dollar. One dollar gives the users seven days of access to their credit reports and scores.

To sign up, users will need to first create their account, including if they’ve been at their current address for at least half a year. They will also have to confirm their identity by listing the last four digits of their social security number, date of birth, and phone number.

At this point, users will finally get a glimpse of what a membership with Rocket Credit Scores will cost in the long run – $35.99 per month. The first charge will be charged precisely seven days after the initial $1 payment for the seven days of access. Users aren’t committed to any length of time with their membership, and they can cancel at any time to stop being charged.

To cancel or learn more details, users can call customer service at 877-875-4347.

Summary

Rocket Credit Scores provides consumers with a service that could preserve their excellent credit with all the tools provided. Most services only monitor the user’s credit for significant changes in usage or any potential fraud, but this website goes above and beyond. The benefits are quite affordable for most budgets, and the projections listed by the ScoreCasterIQ tool can help users improve their credit in a way that other credit monitoring apps fall short.

