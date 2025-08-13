Ichiro’s 51 retired in Seattle

In terms of franchise altering players, there aren’t many in Mariners history like Ichiro Suzuki.
The native of Toyoyama, Japan, had his number 51 retired on Aug. 9 before a game between the Mariners and the Rays. He is the third Mariner to have his number retired following Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
It’s hard to tell if Ichiro made a bigger impact on or off the field for the Mariners in his 26 years of being associated with the club. From breaking the single season hit record, to helping form Julio Rodriguez and others into the stars they are today, his impact is all over the T-Mobile Park grounds.
Following a tribute video, Ichiro strolled in from center field, paraded by applause while the famous chant “I-CHI-RO” echoed throughout all of Seattle, as has been the norm for his entire career.
Ichiro had a unique relationship with Mariner fans. On the surface, he was someone new to the U.S. and spoke English as a second language. But there was something to him, and over the years, people came to adore Ichiro. And his personality paired with his ability to be a magician on the baseball field made him quickly a Mariner legend
“I am so grateful to be here today to receive the highest honor. But whose idea was it to have me give two speeches in English in two weeks. It is one of the toughest challenges of my career,” Ichiro said to open his number retirement speech, getting a laugh out of 45,000 people.
It is also no mistake that the first sell-out crowd of the season came on such an occasion — no giveaways, no freebies, just Ichiro.
“I am damn proud to be a Seattle Mariner. I realized by going away, there really is no place like home,” Ichiro said. “I could never express this great honor without the support of you, fans. Thank you Seattle.”
He was named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in January and officially inducted more recently in July. He is the first Japanese born baseball player to reach the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., which is fitting because he was the first ever Japanese position player to reach American shores.
While playing for the Orix BlueWave in Kobe, Japan, Ichiro was given the number 51, which he wore for nine seasons. When he signed with the Mariners, Randy Johnson was the last player to wear 51. Johnson said yes to Ichiro wearing his former number, and Ichiro noted how impactful that decision was on him.
“I am most grateful for the actions of another person who is here, Randy Johnson. He was number 51 long before I arrived in Seattle. Without his generosity, I could not have worn that number here,” Ichiro said. “For nine years in Japan, that was the only number I ever had. By the time I came to Seattle, 51 was a part of my identity. But I knew that number already had rich history here.”
51 is now one of the most iconic numbers in baseball, and Ichrio relished how important Johnson is to him.
“When you said 51 in Seattle, you knew it meant Randy Johnson from his great achievements from 1989-1998 in that uniform. When I came here in 2001, I could not have worn that number without his consent, and he gave it graciously,” Ichiro said.
He ended his acknowledgement of Randy Johnson with a simple request.
“I am grateful for Randy to attend my ceremony today. It will be my honor to attend his next summer… The way he has reached out to me warmly and gotten to know me, I feel more comfortable calling him Randy. I hope we can play catch together sometime,” Ichiro said.
Mariners majority owner John Stanton also announced the Ichiro would be the fourth Mariner to have a statue at T-Mobile Park, joining Dave Niehaus and fellow hall of famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez. If there is one pose for a statue, Ichiro’s statue is going to be no secret.
“In 2026, we will honor the most prolific hitter our game has ever seen — the man who holds the all-time record for hits in a season; the man who has more global hits than any other player in the history of baseball,” said Stanton during his pregame remarks at T-Mobile Park. “Next year, to celebrate his transcendent international role in baseball and his leadership of the Seattle Mariners, we will build a statue of Ichiro Suzuki.”