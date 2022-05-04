Ian King Next Gen Coin Reviews (Strategic Fortunes) 100,000 Bitcoin Millionaires?

Interested in stepping foot into the cryptocurrency market? Who could blame you, since its conception, 100,000 millionaires are freely roaming the streets! While some invested earlier on, others who entered at the right time had a chance at 6-digit gains. Does this mean that Bitcoin is the only means of success? Not quite, a recent presentation claims that a lesser-known alternative (alt) coin has been crowned “The Next Gen Coin.” Why? Namely, because it might become 20 times bigger than Bitcoin!

To make the most out of this opportunity, investors must act within the next three months because, according to a report compiled by a crypto expert, Ian King, “An upgrade will revolutionize this coin, potentially sending it 70 times higher.” Ian isn’t convinced that as many millionaires can be created ever again using Bitcoin; however, he has his full concentration on The Next Gen Coin.

Inside his report, he provides the complete breakdown of his arguments, namely how his pick is currently positioned to “stage a historic rally at any moment.” Speaking on the topic of the upgrade date, the expert sees its potential in powering the banisters of global finance or, put simply, will serve as the foundation for the entire global finance industry (stock markets, banking, insurance, real estate, everything!). What surprised us most was learning about the involvement of America’s biggest tech firms such as Tesla, Google, Amazon, PayPal, Square, Cisco, Accenture, Intel, and even Microsoft.

Ultimately, the upcoming upgrade will crush the competition in the cryptosphere, increase the transactions per second from 30 to 100,000 (i.e., 59 times that of Visa), and most importantly, disrupt the financial industry by rejoicing over DeFi. Curious to read more about The Next-Gen Coin? But first, investors must become members of Ian King’s Strategic Fortunes.

What are Strategic Fortunes?

Published by Banyan Hill, Strategic Fortunes is an investment newsletter authored by editor Ian King. His goal is to uncover significant trends before “the herd rushes in.” There’s an opportunity to make historic wealth from the upcoming tech boom in his mind. There is no better time than today because America is set to leap into a bold new era, leaving behind the old-world economy. Throughout the year, Ian plans to reveal his secret for spotting winners (hint: it has to do with his 4-step system for finding tipping-point trends), along with updates on 5G, AI, and anything disruptive.

What does Membership to Strategic Fortunes entail?

By becoming a member of Strategic Fortunes today, individuals will have a chance to read over:

Special Report #1. The Next Gen Coin

Inside the first special report, Ian will walk everyone through the specifics regarding The Next Gen Coin, its name, how to get started, how much to invest, and the right entry price. He vouches to include all his research coupled with his reasoning for a massive blowout within the next three months.

Special Report #2. 100X Coins

In addition to The Next Gen Coin, the expert will cover details on three other altcoins poised to generate 100 times the initial investment. Each one represents a different yet massive industry. Ian calls them The Google of Crypto, The Amazon of Crypto, and the Metaverse Coin. A simple investment under $25 each can go miles on end.

Special Report #3. Banking 2.0

Anything labeled “2.0” is deemed superior to its “1.0” counterpart, right? In this case, one company is allegedly creating an exceptional and ideal crypto trading platform with the possibility of challenging the entire banking industry. How? By offering people an easier way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. If everything goes as planned, this company’s cryptocurrency can quickly surge to 1,000% by the end of the decade.

Besides the special reports, members are also entitled to:

12 monthly issues of Strategic Fortunes where Ian will release a detailed briefing with complete research and analysis of his top recommendation

where Ian will release a detailed briefing with complete research and analysis of his top recommendation Crypto 101 Video Series to learn everything there is to know about cryptocurrencies, how to open a trading account and place a trade, among other helpful information.

to learn everything there is to know about cryptocurrencies, how to open a trading account and place a trade, among other helpful information. See how the Strategic Fortunes model portfolio performs

performs Trade alerts via email, text, and push notifications (through the app)

via email, text, and push notifications (through the app) Weekly video updates on important events happening in the markets and how they might impact the Strategic Fortunes model portfolio

on important events happening in the markets and how they might impact the Strategic Fortunes model portfolio Everything stored in the private, members-only website

How much does it cost to get started with Strategic Fortunes?

A one-year subscription to Strategic Fortunes usually costs $199, but as a limited-time offer, new members can get in at just $79. For those who wish to upgrade their subscription to a lifetime subscription, the price has been reduced from $2,999 to a one-time payment of $299. Bear in mind that $79 is for everything listed above. It includes everything from the basic and:

Ian’s $1 million guarantees that if his insight fails to bring $1 million over the next five years, he will gladly refund members

Bonus Report #1. The Company Leading the 5G Revolution

Bonus Report #2. The 20-Minute Retirement Solution

Bonus Report #3. 5 Toxic Stocks to Dump Now

Bonus Report #4. The 1 Company Critical to the 1,400% EV Revolution

Bonus Report #5. Infinergy: Ride the $16 Trillion Revolution

Bonus Report #6. The Solar Energy Storage Superstar

Bonus Report #7. Making $1 Million: How to Buy Your First Bitcoin

Finally, this service has been protected by a 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee. Here’s what Ian wants everyone to know regarding this protection:

“Try Strategic Fortunes out for the next year. If you don’t LOVE what you see, give my team a call and let them know. We’ll issue you a full refund. Every single cent. No questions asked.”

Meet Ian King

Ian King’s experience in the financial markets spans well over two decades. At just 21 years old, he began his career at the Salomon Brothers investment bank, specifically in the mortgage bond trading department. Eventually, he moved in with Citigroup, where he analyzed multimillion-dollar investments. With time and a yearning for knowledge and growth, Ian landed a position as head trader at Peahi Capital. His involvement with Banyan Hill Publishing only commenced in 2017. Yet, he managed to help readers get ahead of the markets with three services under his belt: Strategic Fortunes, New Era Fortunes, and Next Wave Crypto Fortunes. Most importantly, his recognition on Fox Business News, Investopedia, and Seeking Alpha depict his calm yet wise nature.

Final Verdict

Based on the analysis above, Ian King is standing firm behind a future upgrade poised to supercharge one cryptocurrency he calls The Next Gen Coin. This is an asset to be watchful of over the next three months, as its performance after the upgrade might naturally lift its value while changing the foundation of several industries, particularly that of finance. Is the expert talking about Ethereum? The only way to find out is by becoming a member of Strategic Fortunes and indulging in the first special report.

Presently, his team is offering a once-in-a-lifetime discount, permitting individuals of all financial backgrounds to get started. Although the service comes across as a risk-free subscription, investments naturally carry risk, which is something to be mindful of moving forward. For more information on the endless possibilities of The Next Gen Coin, click here >>>

