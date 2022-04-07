Humanity’s Next Gigantic Leap (Bill O’Reilly, Alexander Green) Oxford Financial Freedom Blueprint

In a recent video presentation, investor and host Bill O’Reilly appeared with a case that supposedly houses a new medical device. The expert calls it “the biggest healthcare innovation in half a century.” Based on what has been shared, it has garnered so much attention that even Elon Musk is said to have sent the medical device into orbit with his SpaceX crew. During the official presentation, Bill O’Reilly shares everything you need to know about this innovative device. Besides himself, several others with this knowledge are pledging that it marks “humanity’s next giant leap.”.

By default, individuals are likely to ask themselves what about this breakthrough is revolutionary. Our editorial team sat through the presentation to discover some of the features of this particular and innovative device:

This device is a diagnostic tool with the ability to spot maladies beforehand.

The device can detect tumors, abnormal blood pressure, oxygen levels, cardiac emergencies, etc.

The device is 100 times faster, cheaper, and offers 100 times the resolution.

The device connects to a smartphone for immediate viewing.

The device has FDA approval for 13 clinical conditions covering the entire body head to toe.

The technology won an Apple Design Award for excellence in innovation.

The stock is trading under $10 apiece.

The company’s chief medical officer was the first patient to test this device.

How did Bill come to learn of this innovation? Through his special guest and the Chief Investment Strategist of The Oxford Club, Alexander Green, who unveiled that the tiny company behind this innovation only recently went public. He further explained that the device checked off all the primary boxes for an ideal investment. These include being a tremendous innovator, a small-cap to mid-cap company, and generating remarkable sales growth. In other words, this very medical breakthrough is anticipated to save lives all while growing investors’ wealth. It sounds like a win-for-all situation.

Taking everything into account, the next step is obviously to see how one can secure a position for optimal growth. The only way to discover the specifics of this new find is by becoming a member of The Oxford Communiqué.

What is The Oxford Communiqué?

The Oxford Communiqué is an investment research newsletter penned by Alexander Green. With a subscription to this service, members will be able to see the market and understand Alexander’s strategies through his latest investment ideas. Posted the third week of each month (with prints arriving a week or so later), this is an excellent chance for everyone to diversify and protect their portfolio with new ideas while selling off harmful ones.

What does a membership to The Oxford Communiqué include?

Upon registering to The Oxford Communiqué, members will have a chance at reading the following special reports:

Special Report #1. The Next Ten-Bagger: Handheld Ultrasound – Powered by AI

Inside the first special report, Alexander lays down the particulars of the small company set to make waves in the medical sector. Expressly, access to an exclusive briefing with the stock ticker, the exact how-to-buy instructions, and the selling strategy, among several others, will be provided.

Special Report #2. Capture Massive Profits in AI Medicine

So far, we’ve seen a case where artificial intelligence is introduced in the medical sector as an alternative to conventional ultrasounds. Alexander claims that there’s another opportunity with a broader effect. To be more precise, he landed on one company that uses AI to develop better medicines at faster speeds.

With over 25 projects underway and a newly signed partnership with Sanofi, this company will launch new drug molecules, move existing ones through clinical trials, and secure more clients in Big Pharma. The second special report will reveal the company’s stock ticker and Alexander’s complete how-to-buy instructions in this report.

Other incentives include:

12 monthly issues of The Oxford Club Communiqué

of The Oxford Club Communiqué Private members-only, password-protected website access to a full suite of Communiqué portfolios

to a full suite of Communiqué portfolios Weekly model portfolio updates

The Oxford Insight issues are delivered five times a week

are delivered five times a week Weekly Market Wake-Up Call video segments with special guest appearances

video segments with special guest appearances Access to The Oxfordian Hotel Collection with hotel discounts globally

with hotel discounts globally VIP invitations to join The Oxford Club Conferences

365-day money-back guarantee

How much does a year-long subscription to The Oxford Communiqué cost?

The total value of a year-long subscription to The Oxford Communiqué is $2,063; however, as a limited-time offer, Alexander’s team has reduced the price to only $99. Bear in mind that $99 is for the Premium subscription, which includes digital and print copies of everything mentioned above, along with:

Bonus #1. Top 10 Tech Innovators Monthly Watchlist

Bonus #2. Three Steps to a Seven-Figure Portfolio video series

Bonus #3. The Millionaire’s Handbook: Unknown But Proven Ways to Create Cash is filled with 41 wealth-building secrets, each one helping to accumulate one’s money

Bonus #4. “How to Claim Up to an Extra $130,000 in Social Security.”

Bonus #5. “The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Company That Will Dominate the Next Decade”

Hardcover copy of Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard’s “Killing the Mob.”

For people simply interested in The Oxford Communiqué, digital and print copies of the service can be purchased via the Standard subscription ($129). Finally, we have the Basic subscription, which only includes digital access, costing $49 for the first year and $79 every year.

Aside from the different subscription plans, members are also presented with a risk-free trial. If members do not see desirable gains within 365 days of listening to and implementing the recommendations, customer service can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. Here are some ways to do so:

Call: (800) 992 0205 or (443) 353 4056

Submit a form: Click here

Mailing Address: Attn: Member Services, 105 W. Monument St., Baltimore, MD 21201, U.S.

Meet Alexander Green

As introduced earlier in this review, Alexander Green is the Chief Investment Strategist at The Oxford Club and plays a similar role at Liberty Through Wealth. His expertise comes from serving 37 years in this industry. Hulbert Financial Digest ranked Oxford Communiqué as “one of the top-performing investment letters in the nation for the last 15 years.” In addition to such recognition, Alexander is also known for his four national best-sellers and three other services:

Book #1: The Gone Fishin’ Portfolio

Book #2. The Secret of Shelter Island

Book #3. Beyond Wealth

Book #4. An Embarrassment of Riches

Research Service #1. The Momentum Alert

Research Service #2. The Insider Alert

Research Service #3. The Oxford Microcap Trader

Final Verdict

From the analysis above, individuals should have gathered that Alexander Green is presently eyeing a small company responsible for a medical device that scans for 13 different medical conditions approved by the FDA. This device has been well-received by big names in the industry and is expected to attract attention on a global scale. Undeniably, to have a device that saves lives, time, and money and has sufficient power to debunk the flaws of conventional technologies is mind-blowing.

This on its own says a lot about the company and the technology under question. In addition to innovation, Alexander is convinced by the team, sales growth possibilities, and its ability to promote wealth-building. For people interested in not just that investment idea but also a second one that incorporates AI in a medical setting, visit here! >>>

