How to prepare for increased wildfire risk this summer

The Department of Natural Resources has tips on how to protect property.

Washington is forecasted for above-average wildfire risk through September due to unusually hot and dry conditions.

The National Interagency Fire Center issued a wildfire forecast June 1 showing that Eastern Washington has above-normal wildfire potential through September, and the whole state will have above-normal wildfire potential in August and September. The forecast has been prompted by current drought and above-average spring temperatures.

“This summer, wildfire is a statewide concern as hot, dry conditions are present and primed to ignite from Spokane to Snohomish,” says Angie Requena, a representative for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to DNR, there are several ways property owners can prepare their homes and other buildings for wildfire season, many of which are low-cost. Top tips include keeping gutters and roofs clear of debris; sealing gaps around windows, doors and siding with fire-resistant caulk; using metal, ember-resistant window screens; and installing metal mesh on vents to prevent embers from entering attics or crawl space.

The space around a home is important to prepare, too, says Guy Gifford, assistant division manager of DNR’s Community Resilience Program. Homeowners can use budget-friendly landscaping to create a line of defense around the home.

“The leading cause of house fires starting is from an ember, which is like a match,” he said. “So the top tip is looking for anything within 5 feet of the home that could light from a single ember.”

DNR says tree limbs should be kept at least 10 feet from the roof and chimney; firewood and other flammable items should be kept at least 30 feet from the home; and lawns should be maintained at a length less than 4 inches, preferably well-watered with no dead plants or leaves.

Additionally, DNR recommends a 5-foot noncombustible zone around a building, made with lava rock, gravel stone or bare soil, as well as fire-resistant plants.

Gifford spends his time doing community outreach and says many people aren’t aware of the simple things they can do that go a long way in preventing fires.

“I’m looking for that tinder and that kindling around my house and removing it — the newspaper, the dry dog toys, the cardboard box for delivery, the leaves, the needles,” he said.

For homeowners who are unsure of their wildfire risk, DNR offers free consultations and custom wildfire plans made by local experts. Consultations can be scheduled at wildfireready.com. Many local fire departments also offer free home assessments.

Potential power outages

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has also warned of wildfire risk, alerting customers in May of potential power outages throughout the summer. If necessary, PSE could enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs to help reduce the risk of wildfires during extreme fire risk weather conditions.

If dangerous weather conditions persist, the outages could last several days, a news release said. PSE’s goal, according to its website, is to notify customers 48 hours ahead of a planned outage and provide updates at least every 12 hours throughout the outage.

Individuals who use a medical device in their home that requires electricity should apply for Life Support Status in their PSE accounts to ensure they are not cut off.

PSE’s wildfire prevention resources can be found at pse.com/en/pages/Wildfire-prevention. The PSE website also has information on how to prepare a household in the case of a power outage.