Horizon Neo ANC Reviewed – Legit Bluetooth Earbuds or Scam?

Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are active noise canceling earbuds sold exclusively online through HorizonNEO.com at a discount rate.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, ANC/ENC noise canceling technology, premium build quality, and IPX5 waterproofing, Horizon Neo ANC earbuds aim to offer all of the benefits of high-end earbuds at a discount price.

Find out everything you need to know about the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds today in our review.

What is Horizon Neo ANC?

The Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are wireless earbuds designed to offer unrivaled sound quality and a premium design.

Featuring extended battery life, crystal clear calling, a waterproof design, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are available for 50% off as part of a special 2022 promotion. Users can enjoy all of the benefits of premium wireless earbuds at a fraction of the cost.

The Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are made by a Singapore-based company. That company ships its earbuds from Florida to customers across the United States and around the world.

Each Horizon Neo ANC purchase comes with a charging case, carrying case, charging cable, and other accessories, giving you everything you need to use the wireless earbuds out of the box.

Horizon Neo ANC Benefits

Horizon Neo ANC earbuds come with all of the following features and benefits:

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Active noise canceling (ANC) and environmental noise canceling (ENC)

Premium build material and sound quality

Extended battery life

Transparency / hear-through mode

Crystal clear calling

IPX5 waterproofing

Smart touch for easy control

Overall, the goal of the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds is to provide dynamic, powerful audio all day long along with the convenience of wireless earbuds.

Horizon Neo ANC Features

The Horizon Neo ANC earbuds come with all of the following features:

Sports-Friendly Ergonomic Design: Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are designed to stay in your ears during exercise. The ergonomic design keeps the earbuds within your ear without worrying about them falling out.

ANC / ENC Noise Canceling Technology: Horizon Neo ANC earbuds have active noise canceling (ANC) and environmental noise canceling (ENC) technology. Officially labeled as “noise reducing” technologies, these technologies produce sound at a specific frequency to cancel out background noise, allowing you to enjoy your music without interruptions from the outside world.

Hear-Through Support & Transparency Mode: Want to listen to your Horizon Neo ANC earbuds while still listening to the outside world? The earbuds have a transparency mode that allows outside noises to come through the earbuds. In fact, this mode takes noises from the outside world, then plays those noises through the earbuds, allowing you to enjoy your music without being totally isolated from the surrounding environment.

Bluetooth 5.2 Connectivity: Horizon Neo ANC earbuds feature the latest Bluetooth technology (Bluetooth 5.2), allowing you to easily connect to any iPhone or Android phone, tablet, or other device. As long as your device supports modern Bluetooth, it should be compatible with Horizon Neo ANC.

Extended Battery Life: Horizon Neo ANC earbuds come with an extended battery life, allowing you to enjoy listening to your earbuds all day long before placing them back into the case to be recharged. The case can recharge your earbuds multiple times, and you charge your case using a standard micro-USB charging cable.

Crystal Clear Calling: Like many wireless earbuds, Horizon Neo ANC supports crystal clear calling. You can answer calls with the earbuds in your ear, then talk to contacts without interruption. The manufacturer has specifically designed the microphone for clarity and quality.

IPX5 Waterproof: The Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are IPX5 waterproof. This isn’t technically considered waterproof, as the earbuds will not survive when submerged in water. Instead, IPX5 waterproof means the earbuds are protected against low pressure water streams from any angle. In other words, your Horizon Neo ANC earbuds should survive against rain and sweat. However, they will not survive submersion underwater or high-pressure water streams. Note: Certain sources online report the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds have IPX6 waterproofing, which would mean they’re protected against high pressure water streams at any angle (although this is still not considered waterproof).

Smart Intelligent Touch Control: Horizon Neo ANC earbuds have smart intelligent touch control technology, allowing you to control your earbuds with different touches. You can skip songs, pause music, change the hearing modes, and execute other commands with the smart intelligent touch control system.

One Step, Hassle-Free, Stable Pairing: You can connect your Horizon Neo ANC wireless earbuds to any other device with a single touch. Once connected, your device stays connected to the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds for as long as needed (as long as you stay within range of the device).

Sweat Proof: Horizon Neo ANC earbuds claim to be waterproof and sweat-proof. The IPX5 water-resistance verifies the earbuds can withstand low-pressure streams of water from any direction. That also means they can protect against sweat.

Backed by a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee: All Horizon Neo ANC earbuds have a 30 day satisfaction guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy for any reason (although if you read the fine print, this refund policy only applies to unopened purchases, and you cannot request a refund if you have already opened or used your earbuds).

Compatible with Any Music Streaming or Podcast Apps: Horizon Neo ANC earbuds play whatever sounds are playing from your phone, which means the earbuds work with your favorite streaming services – from Spotify to Apple Music to files on your phone.

Works with Videos, Streaming Platforms, and More: Horizon Neo ANC earbuds play any music streaming from your phone, including TV shows, movies, and other video content from your favorite streaming platform.

Bass Augmentation: Horizon Neo ANC offers bass augmentation, allowing you to increase bass beyond the normal levels.

Multiple Sizes of Earbud Tips: Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are available with multiple sizes of earbud tips. Each Horizon Neo ANC order comes with 6 tips, allowing you to choose the optimal tip for comfort. Whether you have small, medium, or large ears, or you like a tight or loose fit, you can choose the optimal earbud tip size for you.

Includes Carrying Case & Charging Box: Your Horizon Neo ANC earbuds include a carrying case and charging box. The charging box holds your earbuds when not in use, allowing you to charge them on the go. The carrying case, meanwhile, securely holds your charging case.

How Active Noise Canceling (ANC) Works with Horizon Neo ANC Earbuds

Horizon Neo ANC earbuds use active noise canceling (ANC) technology to cancel noise, allowing you to enjoy your music or podcasts without interruption from the outside world.

Here’s how the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds’ ANC technology works:

Horizon Neo ANC earbuds cancel noise by creating a mirror image sound wave in your ear that electronically counterbalances (cancels out) extraneous noise

Because of this technology, Horizon Neo ANC earbuds work best in areas where there’s a persistent din of noise – like an airplane, car, or busy café

ANC technology was once only available on premium, full-size, over-the-ear headphones; today, it’s available on affordably priced earbuds, and the technology is smaller and more affordable than ever

Horizon Neo ANC earbuds support the newest version of Bluetooth, Bluetooth 4.2, which allows your device to stay constantly connected to the earbuds for ongoing noise canceling

The Horizon Neo ANC earbuds feature ANC/ENC technology that detects and decreases external noise as low as 38dB; whether you’re in an airplane or the library, you can enjoy powerful on-the-go noise cancellation

In addition to noise canceling technology, the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds feature ENC noise reduction, transparency mode, bass augmentation, and other sound modes, allowing you to customize your hearing experience however you like.

How to Setup Horizon Neo ANC Earbuds

You can set up Horizon Neo ANC earbuds with a single press.

Here’s how the earbuds work:

Step 1) Turn on the Bluetooth pairing on your earbuds by holding down the ON button

Step 2) Pair with your smartphone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth device

Step 3) Fit the earbuds over your ear, press PLAY on your device, then enjoy your music

Once running, you can control the earbuds using the one-button design, allowing you to pause music, change the sound mode, and skip a track.

Horizon Neo ANC Tech Specs

Horizon Neo ANC earbuds come with the following technical specifications:

Bluetooth: 5.0

Water Resistant: IPX5 waterproof

Connectivity Range: 10m

Battery Capacity: 180mAh

Music Playback Time: Around 6 hours

Size: 135 x 94 x 48mm

Weight: 1.2oz

Horizon Neo ANC Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are a relatively new product, customers tend to have good things to say about the earbuds and how they work.

Here are some of the reviews shared by happy customers on the official website:

Multiple customers praise the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds for offering crisp, clear audio with no fuzziness, and most customers seem impressed with the sound quality

Many customers are also satisfied with the battery life, claiming the earbuds last all day without issue

Customers are also happy with the value of the earbuds, claiming they’re more affordable than competing earbuds – yet offer more features

Customers report no issues with the earbuds after multiple months of use, claiming they continue to work without issue even after repeated use

Most reviewers also find the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are comfortable to wear – even when running or working out

Customers are impressed with the quality of the noise cancellation technology, claiming it works as advertised to tune out outside noise and allow them to focus on their music or podcast

Overall, customers are happy with the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds at this price point. For under $60, you get a working pair of wireless earbuds capable of competing with some of the more feature-rich options available today.

Horizon Neo ANC Pricing

Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are priced at $59.95 apiece. However, you can save money by ordering multiple earbuds at once.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Horizon Neo ANC earbuds online today:

1 x Pair: $59.95

$59.95 2 x Pairs: $107.90

$107.90 3 x Pairs: $143.88

Shipping is $8.99 to the United States (3 to 7 days) and $8.99 to Canada (5 to 10 days). Horizon Neo ships the earbuds from Florida.

Each Horizon Neo ANC earbuds package includes:

1 x pair of wireless earbuds

1 x charging box

1 x USB charging cable

1 x user manual

1 x carrying case

6 x extra comfort earbud tips in multiple sizes

Horizon Neo ANC Refund Policy

Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are not eligible for a refund after they have been opened or used. The moment you take the earbuds out of their box, they are no longer eligible for a refund.

However, if your Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are unopened and in their original packaging, then you can contact the manufacturer to request a complete refund, minus shipping.

You may also qualify for a refund if the earbuds arrived damaged or defective.

About Horizon Neo

Horizon Neo is a Singapore-based company that also does business under the name MYC Media Private Limited. The company makes a range of consumer products – including electronics.

You can contact Horizon Neo and the Horizon Neo ANC customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://horizonneo.com/pages/contact-us

https://horizonneo.com/pages/contact-us Phone (United States & Canada): 1 202 697-9152

1 202 697-9152 Phone (Australia / New Zealand): 1 202 600 9679

1 202 600 9679 Email: support@horizonneo.com

support@horizonneo.com Registered Address: MYC Media Private Limited, 8 Burn Road, #04-04 Trivex, Singapore, 369977

Although Horizon Neo is based in Singapore, the company ships its earbuds from an address in Florida.

Final Word

Horizon Neo ANC earbuds are wireless earbuds available at a discount rate while providing high-end features.

With Bluetooth connectivity, a noise canceling design, and other high-end perks, the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds allow you to enjoy all of the benefits of wireless earbuds without spending a fortune.

To learn more about the Horizon Neo ANC earbuds and how they work or to buy the earbuds online today, visit the official website at HorizonNeo.com.

