AUCTION NOTICE

Hometown Towing & Recovery

213 Eleanor Court NW South Prairie WA 98385

In accordance with revised code (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle. CASH SALE ONLY! Vehicles must be paid for and picked up by 4:00pm day of auction. If not paid for and redeemed vehicle will go to second highest bidder. AUCTION DATE: July 16th 2025 AUCTION TIME: 11:00AM VIEWING STARTS AT: 10:00AM

LOCATION: 213 ELEANOR COURT NW SOUTH PRAIRIE WA 98385

OFFICE PHONE NUMBER: 253-448-4685

IDX-1016550

July 11, 2025