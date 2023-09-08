Hometown Towing & Recovery-Auction

Hometown Towing & Recovery

213 Eleanor Ct NW

In accordance with Revised Code Of Washington (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle described below.

CASH SALE ONLY. Vehicles must be paid for and picked up no later than 4:00PM the day of the auction. If not paid for and redeemed vehicle will go to next highest bidder. Auction to be held on:

09/14/2023 Time: 11:00 am Viewing Starts at: 10:00 am Sale Location: 213 Eleanor Ct NW

South Prairie WA 98385

Office Number: 253-448-4685

IDX-983748

September 8, 2023