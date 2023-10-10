Hometown Towing & Recovery-AUCTION NOTICE

AUCTION NOTICE

Hometown Towing & Recovery

213 Eleanor Court NW

South Prairie WA 98385

253-448-4685

In accordance with revised code (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle. There will be 11 vehicles CASH SALE ONLY! Vehicles must be paid for and picked up by 4:00pm the day of the auction. If not paid for and redeemed the vehicle will go to the next highest bidder. AUCTION DATE: October 13th, 2023 AUCTION TIME 11:00am VIEWING TIME: 10:00am LOCATION: 213 Eleanor Court NW South Prairie WA 98385

OFFICE NUMBER: 253-448-4685

IDX-985496

October 10, 2023