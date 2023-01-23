Home In Tacoma – Phase 2: Implementation Is Underway

Work is underway on Home In Tacoma – Phase 2. This phase will implement the City’s new housing growth strategy through zoning, standards, affordability and anti-displacement steps, and actions to support housing growth.

Join the Discussion

Everyone has a stake in housing and neighborhoods. The City is inviting broad public input on topics including middle housing design, neighborhood amenities and infrastructure, and keeping housing affordable.

Starting in January 2023, share your ideas and get involved by:

Sharing your ideas on the Home In Tacoma online engagement forum

Applying to become a Housing Equity Champion to help ensure every voice can be heard regarding Tacoma’s housing future (applications due by January 27, 2023)

Completing the Home In Tacoma Survey (responses due by February 10, 2023)

Commenting on the City’s Environmental Impact Statement scope (comments due February 10, 2023)

Sign up for email updates to learn about upcoming engagement opportunities and in-person meetings.

Links for more info, updates and input forms at: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=180033.

– City of Tacoma