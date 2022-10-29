Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest Reviewed – Does It Work?

The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest uses NASA-inspired technology to keep you warm and cozy all winter long.

Featuring a built-in heating system, the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest can protect against harsh colds using a proven thermoregulation system.

Does the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest live up to the hype? How does it work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest and how it works today in our review.

What is the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest?

The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is a heated vest sold exclusively online through Hilipert.com.

Priced at a discounted rate $59.99 per vest, the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest lets you instantly warm up in any conditions. Just press the button on the vest, choose from three levels of heating intensity, then stay warm all winter long.

The goal of the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is to combine style and functionality while helping you stay warm. On the surface, it looks like an ordinary vest. After pressing the button and releasing the heating capability inside, however, you can stay warm in any conditions.

Each Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest provides up to 16 hours of heating on a single charge. You can recharge the vest as often as you like to keep warm in any condition.

Some people buy the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest to stay warm during outdoor activities – like skiing, skating, hiking, walking, or cycling. Others buy the vest to stay warm indoors all winter long, avoiding the high cost of central heating (or staying warm in areas with no central heating).

With winter 2022/2023 expected to feature cool temperatures and high home heating bills, sales of the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest have surged.

How Does the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest Work?

The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest features a 100% cotton quilted lining. When you first put on the vest, it feels similar to wearing an ordinary windbreaker or winter vest.

Each vest features 4 built-in heating pieces along the front and back. There’s also a heating pad within the collar. After turning on the vest, these heating pads heat within 3 seconds, spreading warmth throughout your body, helping you instantly feel warmer.

The heating pads target four areas of your body, including:

Your left and right waist

Your left and right flank

Your mid-back

Your collar

Each vest lasts for hours without needing to be recharged. When you need to recharge the vest, simply access the ordinary USB port to charge the vest – just like you would charge any smartphone or tablet.

Each Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is made from water-resistant, wind-resistant material. The vest can get wet and continue to work without issue.

Plus, the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is designed to look great. It’s made with a stretch-fit design to keep the heating pads close to your body while still being comfortable.

To adjust the heat at any time, simply press the power button on the upper left side of the device. You can choose low, medium, or high heat based on your desired heating power.

Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest Features

The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest combines fashion and functionality to create the ultimate self-heating vest, keeping you warm all winter long.

Here are some of the core features of the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest to distinguish from ordinary vests and other heating vests:

Light & Washable: The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is made from comfortable, skin-friendly material that keeps your body warm during winter. You can wash the vest using a machine – like an ordinary washing machine. Or, you can wash it by hand.

Stay Warm for Up to 16 Hours: The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is designed to last for up to 16 hours. Each charge allows you to run the heating pads for up to 16 hours, allowing you to stay warm over multiple days without needing a recharge.

Three Adjustable Heating Levels: The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest has low, medium, and high heating levels, making it easy to choose your desired level of warmth. Whether you want maximum heat for a cold winter’s day, low heat to stay warm around the house, or medium heat for a middle ground, you can get the heat level you need, then adjust heat on the go with the press of a button.

Comfortable, Skin-Friendly Material: The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is made from comfortable, high-quality, skin-friendly material. It’s comfortable and soft against your skin, and it keeps your body warm without being scratchy or irritating.

4 Heating Pads for Full Body Heating: Each Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest has four heating pads, including heating pads along the front, back, and neck to stay warm throughout your body.

Health Benefits: According to Hilipert, the vest offers health benefits. The heating therapy pads promote blood circulation and relieve stiffness, for example, making it easier for you to support circulatory health all winter long. Cold winter temperatures can lead to poor circulation, cold hands and feet, and other circulatory issues. By heating core parts of your body – including your side, abdomen, and neck – the vest can keep blood flowing normally.

Made from Lightweight Memory Cotton and Lycra: The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is made from 100% lightweight “memory cotton” and Lycra, helping you enjoy a soft and comfortable wear.

Target 4 Core Body Areas: The 4 heating pads on the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest target 4 core body areas, including your left waist, right waist, left flank, right flank, and mid-back, helping you stay warm all over all winter long.

Hassle-Free 30 Day Return Policy: Hilipert offers a 30 day return policy on all heated vests. If you’re unhappy with your heated vest for any reason, then you can request a complete refund within 30 days.

Fast & Easy Setup with Zero Maintenance Required: The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is easy for anyone to use regardless of technical skills or ability. If you can plug in your smartphone, then you can use the vest. Turning on the vest is as easy as pressing the power button on the front, and the vest requires no maintenance whatsoever.

Weatherproof & Water-Resistant: The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is weatherproof and water-resistant, and the vest will easily repel water, wind, and other environmental factors without issue. Even when exposed to high levels of moisture or water, the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest will still work as advertised to heat up and keep you warm.

Ideal for Outdoor Use & Activities: In images shared online, customers report using the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest when skating, skiing, camping, hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles, among other outdoor activities. Some wear the best when running or cycling. Others wear it when sitting around a campfire on a cold winter night.

Stay Warm Indoors or Outdoors: Others use the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest indoors. If you have poor central heating, for example, or no central heating, then you can use the vest to stay warm inside your home without increasing your heating bill. Many customers are preparing to pay high prices for home heating this winter, and the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest can help minimize your heating bill.

One Button Control: There’s just one button on the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest to control all vest functions. You press the button to turn on the vest, then press the button again to cycle through heating intensity levels.

Overheat & Short Circuit Protection: The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest has overheating protection to reduce the risk of a fire. The batteries within the vest have short circuit protection and overheating protection to prevent the vest from getting too warm during use.

Heats in 3 Seconds: After pressing the power button on the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest, you can enjoy comfortable heat within just 3 seconds. The vest quickly heats up to low, medium, or high heat, allowing you to quickly fight back against the cold.

Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is backed by strong reviews online, where customers praise the quality of the device, the heating capacity, and the overall customer service experience when dealing with the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest team.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified purchasers online about the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest and how it works:

Multiple customers praise the quality of the vest, claiming the stitching and fabric are well-assembled, the zipper has a smooth glide action, and the inner layer is cozy and feels high-quality

Many customers praise the overall warmth and comfort of the vest, claiming it heats them up while being a comfortable, high-quality fabric

Many customers also like the customizable heating option available, allowing you to choose your desired level of heat; at all levels, customers praise the vest for being warm without being uncomfortably hot

Multiple customers are impressed by the battery life of the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest, claiming they easily get two full days’ of use out of the vest even when turning on the heat for hours

Many people get stopped and asked about the vest on the street, asking where they can get a similar heated vest (people walking by may notice the glowing power button, for example, and be curious how it works)

Customers have had a good experience with the Hilipert customer service team, and most customers report easy order handling, fast customer service response times, and an overall smooth purchasing process

Overall, customers are happy with the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest and how it works, claiming it works as advertised to keep you warm all winter long while being comfortable, affordable, and high-quality. The vest has an average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 on the official website.

Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest Pricing

The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is priced at $59.99 per vest as part of a 2022 promotion. The ordinary retail price is $99.99 per vest.

You can also reduce the price to as little as $39.99 per vest by buying multiple vests. The company is offering bulk discounts on 2, 3, and 4 vest purchases.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest online today:

1 x Heated Vest: $59.99

$59.99 2 x Heated Vests: $119.98

$119.98 3 x Heated Vests: $134.99

$134.99 4 x Heated Vests: $159.96

You can choose from 9 different sizes, and you can mix and match sizes when buying multiple vests. Available sizes include S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, and 6XL.

Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest Refund Policy

Hilipert offers a 30 day moneyback guarantee on its heated vests. You can request a refund within 30 days if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

To qualify for a refund, your Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest must be unused and in the same condition that you received it, in the original packaging.

About Hilipert

Hilipert is an online brand offering a range of fitness products, clothing, and personal hygiene products. Found online at Hilipert.com, Hilipert sells smartwatches, compression socks, ear cleaners, knee sleeves, facemasks, and heated vests, among other innovative products.

You can contact Hilipert and the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest customer service team via the following:

Email: support@hilipert.com

support@hilipert.com Mailing Address: Unit 04, 7/F, Bright Way Tower, No. 33 Mong Kok Road, Kowloon, HK

Final Word

Hilipert has launched a new Unisex Heated Vest designed to keep you warm all winter long.

Featuring three comfortable, adjustable temperatures, the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest features multiple built-in heating pads and lasts for up to 16 hours per charge – all while being stylish, washable, and water-resistant.

With a combination of fashion and functionality, the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest aims to be the ultimate heating vest available this winter. Visit the official website at Hilipert.com to buy the heated vest online today.

OTHER PORTABLE HEATING PRODUCTS: