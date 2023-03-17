H201 SHIFT Aromatherapy Shower Starter Kit Reviewed: Worth the Hype?

Bathing and relaxing aromatherapy are certainly a heavenly duo. In today’s world of hustle, having a tranquil shower is nothing short of a luxury. And this H201 SHIFT aromatherapy shower starter kit allows you to enjoy a luxurious bath with soothing aromatherapy. Also, this product is fantastic for skin and hair health while relaxing your muscles and calming your nerves.

Indeed, this revolutionary product’s innovative shower filters and scent capsules remove harsh chemicals from the tap water. Hence, you shower with filtered water, which is great for your overall health.

However, if you are skeptical about the use or benefits of this product, give the following a try. We have shared the descriptive detail of each component of this kit with the shower’s health benefits. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Key Features of the Shower Kit

The built-in filter removes harsh chemicals and other impurities from the water

Softens hard water

Skin-loving nutrients hydrate and moisturize the skin

Balances water’s pH

Great for improving hair health

Infuses aromatherapy in daily shower routine

Refreshing scents calm nerves and relax your muscles

Optimal water pressure finalized after over 1000 tests

High but calming water pressure

Clinically tested on multiple women

Helps save money by merging multiple daily skincare steps

60 days no-question asked return policy

Easy to install the showerhead

What’s in the H201 SHIFT Aromatherapy Shower Starter Kit?

This aromatherapy shower kit includes all the cozy and calming things you need for a refreshing shower. You can enjoy a spa treatment in the comfort of your home using these fun and delightful showering accessories.

Here is what you get in the H201 SHIFT aromatherapy shower starter kit.

Handheld shower head with a built-in filter

Ginger & bergamot scent capsules

Tea tree & lavender

Capsule holder

You can also get these items individually. However, purchasing all items in a single kit saves you money, time, and effort compared to reordering different products separately.

Below, we have explained the features and primary qualities of all these high-quality products.

Handheld Shower Head With A Built-In Filter

The primary component of this H201 SHIFT aromatherapy shower starter kit is a handheld aromatherapy shower head. What makes this shower head unique from the commonly available existing handheld shower head is its built-in pure water filter. The manufacturers have used multiple layers of finely melted polypropylene to make this filter.

This built-in water filter improves water quality, offering your skin and hair a healthy showering experience. The filter helps remove chlorine, harsh chemicals, and other impurities from the water.

This patented design shower head is especially beneficial for people living in areas where they receive hard water. Also, the built-in filter softens the water, balances its pH, and makes it soothing for your skin and hair.

In addition to purifying the water with a dual filter system, this shower head also helps diffuse vitamin scent capsules that offer hydrating and moisturizing qualities. The kit includes two types of scents, ginger and bergamot and tea tree and lavender.

Additionally, the shower head features a transparent filter monitor window. You can monitor the built-in filter through this transparent window. Hence, you should ensure you can replace a dirty filter as soon as you see it. The filter may last up to six months. However, this duration varies based on your tap water’s quality.

Furthermore, installing this showerhead is super easy and convenient. You can twist open the existing shower head and attach the H201 SHIFT showerhead. And you can add the scent capsule inside the shower head by twisting it open and following the same motion to close it.

Scent Capsules

H201 SHIFT, the starter kit, features the company’s two signature scents, ginger & bergamot and tea tree & lavender. Undoubtedly, these aroma scents multiply the beneficial aspects of the shower head with a built-in filter. While having a shower with filtered water, free from heavy metals and other impurities, you also enjoy the nourishing benefits of these natural scents.

The company has manufactured these scent capsules using natural ingredients. Hence, these scent capsules are safe-to-use and free from any side effects.

Ingredients Used in Manufacturing Scent Capsules

The primary ingredient of these signature scent capsules is vitamin C. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that offers multiple benefits for your skin and hair health. One scent capsule contains over 6000 mg of vitamin C.

Overall, the company offers four signature scent capsules, each offering a unique combination of two natural scents.

Basil & grass

Ginger & Bergamot

Tea Tree & lavender

Patchouli & rose

Each scent offers a unique fragrance and soothing qualities. The primary ingredients of all these scents are vitamin C, aloe vera, coconut oil, shea butter, tea tree oil, and trehalose.

All these skin and hair-loving ingredients power up the qualities of a water-filtering shower head. Also, these ingredients help increase moisturizing retention, soothe irritation on dry skin, and improve your body’s antioxidant intake.

The H201 SHIFT aromatherapy shower starter kit comes with sets of ginger & bergamot and tea tree & lavender scent capsules. You will get three tablets of each fragrance in the kit.

Ginger & Bergamot

This vitamin capsule’s distinctive and refreshing aroma is all you need to give the powerful kick you need. Indeed, this stimulating scent is perfect for a morning shower, helping you enjoy an active day ahead. The natural nutrients of ginger and bergamot scent infuse into your hair and skin through filtered water.

Tea Tree & Lavender

The kit includes three tea trees and lavender capsules. These two natural ingredients are famous for calming and relaxing your mind and body. Hence, you can use tea tree & lavender scent capsules for evening showers. These scents will work like magic to unwind your tired and taut muscles and relax your body.

Capsule Holder

H201 SHIFT The starter kit comes with a capsule holder. You can also buy this scent capsule holder separately. The original price of this capsule holder is $7. However, you will get this holder for free with this kit.

This holder features three spots to place scent capsules. Hence, you can put any three of your favorite scent capsules in the holder. Also, mounting this capsule holder on the wall is super easy.

This holder comes with 3M double-sided tape. So, you can attach the tape to the back of the holder and mount it on the wall near the shower.

Benefits of Installing the H201 SHIFT Aromatherapy Shower Starter Kit

Clinical tests have shown that consistent use of this product for four weeks improves skin hydration by 24%.

Filtered shower improves water quality.

Regular showering through this filtered shower reduces acne.

Aloe vera and trehalose help repair dry and damaged hair. Also, shea butter and aloe vera soften dry skin and improve its overall health.

This kit offers an excellent skin and hair care routine, freeing you from using multiple products to get the same results.

Final Words

There you go! Undoubtedly, this H201 SHIFT aromatherapy shower starter kit is a must-have. The innovative design of the shower head, accompanied by the inventive aromatic capsules, has improved and modernized the regular showering experience.

Notably, the built-in dual filter improves the water quality, and the aromatic capsules soothe your body. Also, the shower head is easy to install. Additionally, the availability of capsule holders makes it super easy to put scent capsules at an accessible distance on the wall.

All in all, purchasing this unique shower kit will be a beneficial and pleasurable experience.

