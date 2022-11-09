Gut Vita Reviewed – Is GutVita Legit?

Gut Vita is a gut health supplement featuring a blend of natural ingredients to support healthy digestion and boost nutrient absorption.

Taking two capsules of Gut Vita – Advanced Gut Support Formula daily can purportedly get help for constipation, gut discomfort, and other types of digestive dysfunction.

Does Gut Vita live up to the hype? How does the supplement work? Keep reading our review to find out everything you need to know about Gut Vita today.

What is Gut Vita?

Gut Vita is a capsulated nutritional supplement designed to support your digestive system and restore optimal gut function.

Sold exclusively online through GutVita.com, Gut Vita features a blend of natural laxative herbs and plants, natural sources of fiber, and other ingredients to support digestive health. Taking two capsules daily can push waste out of your body, support your body’s natural digestive processes, and get help for constipation and bloating.

Some people take Gut Vita to maintain digestive regularity. Others take it to address symptoms like constipation, bloating, and overall digestive discomfort.

According to the official website, some people have also reduced acid reflux, hemorrhoids, and other digestive tract-related conditions thanks to Gut Vita.

Gut Vita is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. It’s priced at $49 to $69 per bottle when purchased online today through the special 2022 promotional offer. The normal retail price is $99 per bottle.

How Does Gut Vita Work?

Gut Vita features a blend of natural ingredients to balance gut bacteria in various ways.

You may be experiencing digestive health problems because of imbalanced gut bacteria. Gut Vita aims to restore that balance by:

Flushing bad bacteria and toxins out of your body using natural laxatives and sources of fiber

Replenishing your gut lining and supporting your overall digestive health using proven herbs, plants, and nutrients

Together, these two effects can support digestive health, help with weight loss, and support other benefits, according to the official website.

Who Created Gut Vita?

Gut Vita was created by a man named Francis Adams (although he goes by the name Frank). Frank experienced gut health issues for years – and he decided to make a change by developing a natural gut health formula.

Frank does not claim to be a doctor, nutritionist, or medical expert. Instead, he’s a normal 56-year-old man living with his wife in Altona, Pennsylvania. He used to work as a truck driver.

Frank used to eat whatever he liked – including greasy foods, fatty foods, and other problematic foods without issue. Over time, however, his digestive problems became worse and worse.

Frank’s health problems became so bad that he was unable to do his job. He experienced acid reflux nearly every day. He developed skin rashes, puffiness around his eyes, and other internal and external health problems.

Doctors prescribed certain medications to Frank and suggested various treatment plans, but nothing worked.

Frank was forced to visit the hospital one day because he had not had a bowel movement in three weeks. His stomach looked like he was 9 months pregnant. He was extremely swollen and bloated and experiencing a full-blown health crisis.

Frank’s visit to the hospital led him to discover the root cause of his gut health issues – and a natural 10-second remedy that could help.

Frank Worked with Dr. Baker to Develop Gut Vita

Frank does not claim to be a doctor. However, he claims to have developed Gut Vita in partnership with a doctor – a 100-year-old man named Dr. Baker. Although Dr. Baker is no longer practicing, he told Frank to take a specific blend of ingredients to relieve his digestive problems.

Dr. Baker cited research proving gut health problems are linked to two root causes:

SIBO

Entamoeba histolytica

According to Dr. Baker, these two bacteria are the main causes of “almost all digestive orders,” and they’re particularly common in constipation cases.

Frank describes SIBO as a “specific bacteria,” while entamoeba histolytica is a “parasite.” Together, these two compounds work in tandem to wreak havoc in your gut.

To make a long story short, Dr. Baker told Frank to take a specific blend of ingredients to target the bacteria and parasite imbalances in his gut. After taking Dr. Baker’s recommended ingredients, Frank experienced rapid relief from all his digestive problems. Based on his success, he decided to share Dr. Baker’s formula with the world.

Gut Vita Targets Bacteria Infections and Balances Gut Bacteria

At the hospital, doctors performed various tests on Frank. They found he had a bacterial infection in his gut.

Gut Vita is designed to target bacteria imbalances in your gut, including SIBO and entamoeba histolytica. By targeting these two compounds, you can restore regularity, support digestive health, solve constipation and acid reflux, and boost overall digestion in multiple ways.

To solve his bacteria infection, Frank teamed up with two medical and nutritional professionals, including Dr. Baker and a man named Professor Vanko Regas, who works at a university in Athens and has a Ph.D. in nutrition. Using their medical expertise, Frank developed the ultimate formula for relieving constipation and targeting bacterial infections.

Gut Vita’s 2-Step Digestive Relief Plan

Frank developed a formula to target digestive health in multiple ways. That formula walks you through two “action steps” to support digestion in multiple ways.

Those two action steps include:

Action Step #1: Eliminates Both SIBO and Entamoeba Histolytica: First, Gut Vita claims to softly wash the inside of your colon walls and restore your intestinal walls, eliminating SIBO and entamoeba histolytica from your gut. To do that, Gut Vita uses bentonite clay, which pushes toxins out of your body and prevents them from causing more harm. Apple pectin and glucomannan, among other ingredients, are also involved in this step.

Action Step #2: Helps Regenerate Your Bowls, Restore Digestion, and Boost Nutrient Absorption to Enhance Digestive Regularity: Next, Gut Vita uses ingredients like flaxseed to regenerate your bowels, restore digestive regularity, and boost nutrient absorption in your gut. Flaxseed contains a specific type of fiber to increase your digestive processes. It also lubricates your gut lining. Prune is also involved in this step because prunes help reset the gut after an illness.

Gut Vita Restored Frank’s Digestive System in Weeks

Frank decided to be the first guinea pig for the supplement he helped create with Dr. Baker and Professor Vanko Regas. After taking Gut Vita, Frank experienced a dramatic improvement in digestive health and complete relief from all digestive systems within just weeks.

Here’s what happened when Frank took Gut Vita for the first time:

Frank started to take Gut Vita and experienced no changes in the first two days.

Within 4 days, however, Frank started to experience regular bowel movements again.

Within 10 days, Frank claims he felt like his “old self” again. He no longer experienced uncomfortable gas and bloating, and his digestive system was regular.

Motivated by his success, Frank started to give his formula to friends and family. He claims his early test subjects “reported the exact same results” as he did, including:

Supercharged energy for days

Relief from agonizing pain

No more constipation

Anti-aging benefits, including restored skin

No more toxins, fatigue, gas, bloating or struggling in the bathroom

Weight loss (Frank claims he lost 47lbs within weeks of taking Gut Vita for the first time)

Frank also claims he had been taking insulin injections for years before taking Gut Vita. However, he was able to reduce his insulin dosage after taking Gut Vita because his blood sugar was balanced.

Frank also claimed to be taking blood pressure medication before taking Gut Vita but that he “no longer needed” his medication after taking Gut Vita because his blood pressure levels had stabilized. Gut Vita also lowered his cholesterol and improved his sleep.

Overall, Gut Vita changed Frank’s life and solved his serious digestive problems. Despite ending up in the hospital and experiencing no relief from doctor-created treatment plans, Frank experienced significant and dramatic relief within weeks of taking Gut Vita for the first time.

Gut Vita Ingredients

Gut Vita contains a blend of natural laxatives, natural sources of fiber, and other ingredients to nourish your gut in various ways.

Natural laxatives – including aloe vera – work much gentler than pharmaceutical laxatives. Aloe vera has been used for centuries for its laxative and gut health-supporting properties. In Gut Vita, aloe vera can balance gut bacteria while physically pushing waste out of your body, among other benefits.

Meanwhile, 95% of Americans don’t get their recommended daily intake of fiber. Gut Vita contains multiple sources of fiber to help push waste out of your body and maintain digestive regularity.

Here are all of the ingredients in Gut Vita and how they work, according to the official website:

Glucomannan: Glucomannan is a popular natural fiber source found in many digestive health and detoxification supplements sold online today. Sourced from the konjac plant, glucomannan can purportedly help regulate bowel movements, improve the frequency and consistency of your stool, prevent constipation, and make you feel full for longer, among other benefits. It can also support your immune system, accelerate the healing of your gut wall, and provide other effects.

Pectin: Pectin is another source of fiber, but it works as a prebiotic fiber, which means it nourishes your probiotic gut bacteria. Your gut bacteria need fuel (food sources) to thrive, and prebiotic fiber acts as that food source. According to the makers of Gut Vita, the pectin in the supplement can promote the growth of healthy bacteria, decrease the growth of harmful bacteria, help lower blood sugar, and help with weight loss and inflammation, among other benefits.

Flaxseed Powder: Flaxseed powder is another prebiotic fiber. Because it is insoluble, it acts as a powerful food source for the probiotic bacteria in your gut. According to the makers of Gut Vita, flaxseed powder can also speed up bowel movement and frequency, alleviate constipation, and help with diarrhea by aiding in stool formation, among other effects.

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is a popular natural remedy found in a range of supplements and digestive health aids. It can help maintain good bacteria in your gut while preventing bloating and gas. It can also be an effective natural remedy for constipation by pushing gut content and stool out of your body more effectively. And according to the manufacturer of Gut Vita, aloe vera can help control blood sugar, making it popular with type 2 diabetics.

Black Walnut: Many digestive supplements, including Gut Vita, use an extract of the hull of the black walnut to support good digestion. In Gut Vita, the black walnut can help with constipation, general gut issues, detoxification of the gut, and more. It has natural laxative properties, for example, and acts as a strong source of fiber. It can also benefit the digestive tract by improving stool elimination and nutrient absorption while destroying H. pylori bacteria linked to stomach ulcers.

Bentonite Clay: Bentonite clay is a natural detoxification ingredient linked to IBS relief, gas and bloating relief, and relief from acid reflux, among other benefits. Many people take bentonite clay regularly to improve the frequency and consistency of bowel movements, improve stool elimination, and expel dangerous toxins from the body. Bentonite clay has unique, natural chemical properties that aid elimination and the unique molecular shape of bentonite clay can “trap” toxins and push them out of your body, aiding your natural detoxification processes.

Psyllium Husk: Psyllium husk is one of the most popular sources of fiber in the supplement space. It’s a soluble fiber that can help regulate bowel movements and make you more regular. When you take psyllium husk daily, the power forms a gel-like paste in your digestive tract, helping to push waste out of your body. According to the makers of Gut Vita, the psyllium husk in the formula can help with abdominal pain, bloating, and flatulence. Many people also take psyllium husk for weight loss because it makes you feel fuller after meals, helping you naturally consume fewer calories per day.

Prune Powder: One of the best natural laxatives in the supplement industry, prune powder is popular for pushing waste out of your body, increasing bowel movement regularity, supporting normal bowel function, and lowering transit time, among other benefits. In fact, the makers of Gut Vita also claim prune has prebiotic properties that prevent the development of harmful bacteria.

The makers of Gut Vita package all of these ingredients into a veggie capsule. The formula is 100% all-natural with non-GMO ingredients and no stimulants.

Scientific Evidence for Gut Vita

Frank Adams, who helped create the formula in partnership with a medical doctor and nutritionist, claims to have conducted a large trial on the supplement to verify it works as advertised.

Although Frank and his medical advisory team did not publish the results of that study online or in a peer-reviewed journal, here’s how it worked:

Frank posted an advertisement online in support forums, including support groups for people with digestive health disorders, asking for test subjects for Gut Vita.

Frank gathered a group of 113 volunteers who each received powder and a daily report form.

After 5 days, Frank received “call after call” from volunteers claiming “their digestion was as good as ever.”

According to Frank, every single volunteer solved their digestive health problems with Gut Vita, and “not a single person reported bloating, stomach troubles, constipation, or diarrhea.”

“Most” of the volunteers in the trial also claimed to be experiencing significant weight loss, dropping “pound after pound” of fat from their bodies with Gut Vita. Their bellies felt flatter.

Some volunteers solved brain fog, fatigue, anxiety, skin problems, and other issues with Gut Vita.

According to Frank, “every single one of the 113 volunteers reported dramatic improvements in their health” after taking Gut Vita, giving the trial a 100% success rate.

The average weight loss in the study was 12.8lbs.

100% of volunteers also reported feeling younger and more alert.

As further proof Gut Vita works as advertised, Frank also cites 15+ studies on the individual ingredients within the supplement. In double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials published in peer-reviewed journals, multiple ingredients in Gut Vita have proven effective for supporting gut health.

Many of the ingredients in Gut Vita work because they’re rich in fiber. Fiber plays a crucial role in gut health. In one study, researchers found high dietary fiber consumption was associated with increased gut microbiota diversity and lower long-term weight gain. Researchers also found a clear connection between low microbiota diversity and obesity, suggesting people with poor gut health tend to be overweight.

Some people take aloe vera for leaky gut, constipation, and overall digestive health. Used for centuries in traditional medicine, aloe vera is linked to digestive relief, skin condition management, and other effects.

Overall, Gut Vita contains a blend of science-backed ingredients linked to digestive relief, constipation relief, digestive regularity, and more. However, there’s little evidence Gut Vita will clear up serious acid reflux conditions or hemorrhoid problems within weeks, and there’s little evidence suggesting you can lose 10 to 15lbs within weeks of taking Gut Vita without changing your diet or exercise habits. A more realistic target of 10-15lbs within weeks may be achieved, but it would also include making changes to diet and/or exercise plans.

Gut Vita Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Gut Vita is backed by strong reviews online. In fact, the makers of Gut Vita claim over 469,700 people have already used the formula to support good digestion. Despite being a relatively new supplement, Gut Vita is already one of the best-selling digestive aids in supplement history.

Here are some of the reviews and experiences shared by customers on the official website:

One 42-year-old reviewer claims his bowels had been “in turmoil” for years. He had constipation, diarrhea, and heartburn. After taking Gut Vita, he has a normal and firm stool and no longer experiences acid reflux or hemorrhoids.

Another 39-year-old reviewer experienced hemorrhoids and constipation after following the keto diet. After using Gut Vita for 32 days, she is “pooping like clockwork,” and her hemorrhoids have disappeared.

Another 50-year-old man claims to have had a very slow colon and chronic heartburn before he started taking Gut Vita. Doctors tried to treat his issue, but nothing worked. After taking Gut Vita, he poops every day, “sometimes two to three times a day,” and his acid reflux has vanished.

Other reviewers find they can eat whatever they want after taking Gut Vita, and they no longer experience any digestive issues whatsoever, regardless of what they eat.

According to the Gut Vita trial mentioned above, 100% of a group of 113 volunteers improved their health after taking Gut Vita. The group included people with various gut health disorders and medical conditions.

Many people experience noticeable digestive benefits after just a few days of taking Gut Vita, with greater benefits coming after using Gut Vita for a few weeks.

Frank, the creator of Gut Vita, claims he stopped taking his blood pressure medication and reduced his insulin dosage after taking Gut Vita because of the supplement’s positive effects on blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

Gut Vita Pricing

Gut Vita is normally priced at $99 per bottle. However, it’s available for as little as $49 per bottle as part of a 2022 promotion. Plus, certain qualifying purchases come with multiple bonuses.

Here’s how Gut Vita pricing works when ordering online today at GutVita.com:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + 3 Free Bonuses + Shipping

$177 + 3 Free Bonuses + Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + 3 Free Bonuses + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of Gut Vita or 60 capsules. You take two capsules daily to support gut health.

Bonuses Included with Gut Vita

All 3 and 6-bottle purchases of Gut Vita come with three bonus eBooks. You receive immediate access to those eBooks after ordering the bottles online today. You can access the free eBooks on any device. They’re designed to complement the effects of Gut Vita by supporting gut health in various ways.

The three bonus eBooks include:

Bonus eBook #1: The Regular Chef: Over 125 Gourmet Recipes for Unblocking Your Pipes: A good diet is crucial for digestion. In this eBook, you can discover the best foods, recipes, and meals for supporting good digestion. It’s a treasure trove of detoxifying meals and nutrient-rich foods that can cleanse your body and complement the ingredients in Gut Vita.

Bonus eBook #2: The Flat Belly Report: How I Lost 40lbs in 20 Days and Kept It Off While Living a Sedentary Lifestyle: According to this eBook, you don’t need to diet or exercise to lose weight. In fact, you can lose 2lbs per day while following a sedentary lifestyle. In this eBook, Dr. Dave Collins explains how to use specific strategies to activate your healthy brown fat and melt away dangerous, unhealthy white fat. These strategies also boost the activity of UCP-1, a protein linked to appetite suppression. By targeting brown fat and UCP-1, you can purportedly lose weight rapidly at any age with limited dieting, exercising, or effort required.

Bonus eBook #3: Age Reverser: Look 5 Years Younger in 14 Days with The Two-Finger Technique: A simple, two-finger technique can help you look dramatically younger in under two weeks. In this eBook, you can discover a two-finger massage technique to reduce the effects of aging. Inspired by traditional Chinese anti-aging remedies, these exercises enhance your glow and boost your skin’s youthful appearance without forcing you to spend any money on cosmetic procedures. You can look younger with just a few minutes per day of a simple therapy you can perform at home.

Gut Vita Refund Policy

All Gut Vita purchases are backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked.

If Gut Vita did not positively impact your gut health, or if you’re unhappy with the supplement for any reason, then return the bottles (even if they’re empty) to receive a refund.

About Gut Vita

Gut Vita is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility using safe, lab-tested, natural ingredients.

The makers of Gut Vita describe the supplement as a “doctor-formulated gut ritual,” suggesting at least one medical doctor was involved in the formulation of the supplement.

The formula was created by a former truck driver named Francis “Frank” Adams. Although Frank has no medical expertise or certifications, he teamed up with two medical professionals to develop the formula, including a medical doctor named Dr. Baker and a man named Professor Vanko Regas, who has a Ph.D. in nutrition. Dr. Regas works at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

You can contact the makers of Gut Vita and the supplement’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@gutvita.com.

Final Word

Gut Vita is a gut health supplement sold exclusively online through GutVita.com.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients – including fiber sources, natural laxatives, and other ingredients – Gut Vita aims to optimize digestion, target bloating, and detoxify your body to support good digestion in multiple ways.

To learn more about Gut Vita and how it works or to buy the gut health supplement online today, visit the official website at GutVita.com.

