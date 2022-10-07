Gum Restore Plus Reviews – Is It Legit?

Gum Restore Plus is an oral health supplement featuring a blend of saliva stimulators to supercharge your saliva.

By taking drops of Gum Restore Plus daily, you can purportedly renew your gums, avoid bad breath, and fight back against tooth decay, among other benefits.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Gum Restore Plus and how it works today in our review.

What is Gum Restore Plus?

Gum Restore Plus is a gum and tooth health supplement sold exclusively online through FixMyMouthNow.com.

Priced at $69 per bottle, Gum Restore Plus uses 12 gum revitalizing herbs, plants, and nutrients to fight the root cause of oral health issues.

By taking drops of Gum Restore Plus daily, you can purportedly target gum pain, rebuild teeth and gums, strengthen your teeth, and freshen your breath.

The supplement is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle. You take one full dropper of liquid formula daily, swishing it around your mouth before swallowing. Some people take the liquid straight, while others mix it with water.

Gum Restore Plus Benefits

Gum Restore Plus can purportedly provide all of the following benefits, according to the official website:

Help rebuild your teeth and gums

Give you minty fresh breath

Boost confidence and allow you to show off your smile

Restore healthy, pink gums

Fight the root cause of gum pain

Support cleanliness, clarity, care, and confidence

To achieve these benefits, Gum Restore Plus kills termite-like bacteria in your saliva by balancing the pH of your mouth, fixing low saliva production, and supercharging your saliva with a strategic blend of ingredients.

How Does Gum Restore Plus Work?

Gum Restore Plus works by targeting the root cause of gum disease and oral health problems: termite-like bacteria.

You have termite-like bacteria circulating in your mouth right now. These bacteria invade your teeth and gums, worsening your oral health.

The bacteria burrow themselves deep within your gums to cause gum disease. Over time, these bacteria can spread to other parts of your body, infecting other organs.

Gum Restore Plus was developed to wipe out these bacteria by supercharging your saliva with a specific blend of ingredients. Each drop of Gum Restore Plus is formulated to be the ideal pH level while being packed with active ingredients to burrow deep into the gums and neutralize bacteria.

Gum Restore Plus works using a three step process:

Step 1) Your Body Digests the Minerals in Gum Restore Plus: Each serving of Gum Restore Plus contains a blend of vitamins and minerals to supercharge your saliva. For the first step, your body digests the vitamins and minerals and they enter your bloodstream.

Step 2) Gum Restore Plus Increases Saliva Production: For the next step, the minerals pass into your salivary glands, allowing your mouth to create more protective saliva. When your body produces more saliva, it increases the cleansing power of your saliva.

Step 3) Gum Restore Plus Balances the pH of Your Saliva: According to the makers of Gum Restore Plus, many people have gum disease and tooth decay because their saliva is too acidic. Gum Restore Plus claims to balance the pH of your saliva, making it less acidic. This can give you fresher smelling breath while regenerating your gums, firming your teeth, and reducing your bleeding gums.

Gum Restore Plus Increases the Production of Saliva

Many of the ingredients in Gum Restore Plus are designed to restore the natural production of saliva.

When you have gum disease, your saliva could be inadvertently carrying termite-like bacteria to your teeth and gums, making your oral health problems worse.

Your saliva could also be at the wrong acidity level. When your saliva is the wrong pH, it’s too acidic, causing worsening tooth and gum problems.

To reverse this problem, Gum Restore Plus contains ingredients designed with two goals:

To increase the natural production of saliva in your mouth To fill your saliva with ingredients that fight back against termite-like bacteria

By supercharging your saliva to fight back against tooth decay and gum disease, Gum Restore Plus can provide significant oral health effects.

How to Use Gum Restore Plus

The makers of Gum Restore Plus recommend using the liquid formula similar to other concentrated liquid solutions:

Fill the dropper to the top

Mix with 3 to 4oz of water

Swish in your mouth for 30 seconds, then swallow

Who Should Take Gum Restore Plus?

The makers of Gum Restore Plus appear to market the formula specifically to people with oral health problems, including gum disease, loose teeth, tooth decay, bad breath (halitosis), and other issues.

Here are some of the people who can benefit from the formula, according to the official website:

People with teeth that are loose, decayed, or painful

Anyone with bad breath

People who are embarrassed, ashamed, or stressed about their teeth and oral health issues

Anyone with damaged gums and teeth

Whether you’ve been dealing with oral health issues for years or you’ve recently experienced bad breath and other minor problems, Gum Restore Plus claims to help.

Other Gum Restore Plus Features

Gum Restore Plus is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility by a group of health enthusiasts. Other features included with each bottle include:

Organic, vegetarian ingredients

BHA-free

GMO-free

Gluten-free

No added chemicals

Made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility

Gum Restore Plus Ingredients

Gum Restore Plus contains 12 “gum revitalizers” and “saliva stimulators.” The ingredients include vitamins, minerals, and plant-based nutrients with different targeted goals.

The makers of Gum Restore Plus do not disclose any of these ingredients upfront. However, the company describes itself as a team of “health enthusiasts” who added science-backed ingredients to the formula with the goal of supporting oral health.

Scientific Evidence for Gum Restore Plus

The makers of Gum Restore Plus cite 10 studies proving the formula works as advertised to fight tooth decay, gum disease, and other oral health problems. Although the Gum Restore Plus formula itself has not been studied, the individual ingredients within the formula have been studied. We’ll review some of that research below.

It’s difficult to evaluate the science behind Gum Restore Plus without knowing any of the ingredients. The manufacturer does not disclose any of the ingredients in Gum Restore Plus upfront. Instead, the ingredients are simply labeled as “saliva stimulators” and “gum revitalizers” on the official website.

It’s also difficult to evaluate Gum Restore Plus without knowing much about the manufacturer. The company describes itself as a team of “health enthusiasts.” However, it’s unclear if any of these enthusiasts have professional certifications, medical degrees, registered dietitian (RD) credentials, dentistry degrees, or other certifications.

It’s true your saliva can serve as a diagnostic tool for certain diseases. Some tests check your saliva for biomarkers of periodontal disease. In this 2009 study, for example, researchers found saliva had several biomarkers that changed with the development of periodontal and peri-implant disease. By analyzing your saliva, labs can determine whether you have periodontal disease, which is a chronic disease of the oral cavity consisting of a group of inflammatory conditions affecting the supporting structure of your teeth.

It’s also true that the acidity of your saliva is connected to gum disease. One 2013 study found salivary pH (acidity) was a diagnostic biomarker. Specifically, researchers found pH was more alkaline for patients with generalized chronic gingivitis compared to a control group. However, the makers of Gum Restore Plus claim the formula targets acidity in your teeth – not alkalinity. The two measurements are at opposite ends of the pH scale. The study found people with gum disease were more likely to have alkaline saliva – not acidic saliva. If Gum Restore Plus genuinely makes your saliva more alkaline (and less acidic), then it could worsen gum disease, according to that study.

Overall, there’s limited information online about how Gum Restore Works, what ingredients are in the formula, and what affects you can expect after taking the supplement daily.

Gum Restore Plus Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official Gum Restore Plus website is filled with reviews from customers who have experienced significant benefits from the Gum Restore Plus formula. Many customers seem to have had serious oral health problems or even gum disease before using Gum Restore Plus – only for the formula to alleviate their conditions quickly.

Here are some of the customer testimonials shared online through the official website:

One customer had loose teeth before using Gum Restore Plus, and she now claims her smile is brighter and she has pinker gums thanks to the formula.

Another customer claims her gums “look a lot healthier and have been so much better” since she started using Gum Restore Plus around 3 months ago, describing the formula as a “great product.”

One customer claims Gum Restore Plus gave him noticeably pinker gums and less sensitivity when brushing.

Another customer claims her oral health “has never been better” since she started taking Gum Restore Plus. She used Gum Restore Plus to help her receding gums, and she noticed significant benefits after only a couple weeks.

That same customer claims she only brushes once a day while taking Gum Restore Plus, yet dental hygienists “rave” about how healthy her gums and teeth are.

Overall, most customers agree Gum Restore Plus works as advertised to support oral health, solve teeth and gum problems, and freshen breath, among other benefits. The formula has an average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 on the official website.

Tierra Essentials, the makers of Gum Restore Plus, is careful to explain that results may vary. Although some people have experienced significant relief from serious oral health problems after taking Gum Restore Plus, the formula is not guaranteed to work for everyone.

Gum Restore Plus Pricing

Gum Restore Plus is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order. Each bottle comes with a 30 day supply of liquid formula. All orders include free shipping to addresses in the United States.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Bottle: $369

$369 3 Bottles: $177

$177 6 Bottles: $294

The manufacturer of Gum Restore Plus claims one bottle should be enough to supercharge your saliva and activate your natural defenses. However, they recommend taking the 3 and 6 bottle packages for maximum protection and long-term support for tooth and gum health.

Bonuses Included with Gum Restore Plus

All 3 and 6 bottle purchases of Gum Restore Plus come with two free bonus eBooks. You receive instant access to these digital books online after your purchase is confirmed.

The bonus eBooks include:

Bonus eBook #1: The Big Book of Home Remedies: Take Care of Yourself from Home: If you don’t like visiting a doctor or spending a fortune on formal medical treatment, then this eBook can help. The 85-page eBook discusses how to treat various issues at home using proven remedies. You can discover simple foods, beverages, and ingredients to take to solve various problems – all using ordinary ingredients you can find at any supermarket.

Bonus eBook #2: The Bad Breath Fix: Tips & Tricks to Help Combat Bad Breath: The second bonus eBook included with Gum Restore Plus teaches you how to fix your bad breath. The eBook recommends getting permanent relief from bad breath by killing the toxic bacteria in your mouth using certain foods and beverages. You can use Gum Restore Plus to complement the effects of the strategies in this eBook.

Gum Restore Plus Refund Policy

Gum Restore Plus is backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee called the “Surprise The Dentist Guarantee.” You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unsatisfied with the effects of Gum Restore Plus for any reason, or if your dentist isn’t shocked at your progress at your next checkup, then contact the customer service team within 180 days of your order to initiate the refund process.

About Tierra Essentials

Gum Restore Plus is made by a company named Tierra Essentials. That company manufactures Gum Restore Plus in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

Tierra Essentials describes itself as “a group of health enthusiasts dedicated to helping everyday Americans.”

You can contact Tierra Essentials and the Gum Restore Plus customer service team via the following:

Phone: 844-437-4323

844-437-4323 Email: support@gumrestoreusa.com

support@gumrestoreusa.com Mailing Address: 30 N Gould St Ste 26047, Sheridan, WY 82801

According to the official Tierra Essentials website, the company isn’t “about making a quick dollar” and is instead focusing on building long-term loyalty and attracting repeat customers.

Final Word

Gum Restore Plus is an oral health supplement available exclusively online through GumRestoreToday.com.

By taking one full dropper of Gum Restore Plus’s liquid formula daily, you can help restore gum health, solve tooth decay, and fix other oral health problems.

To learn more about Gum Restore Plus and how it works, or to buy the oral health supplement online today, visit the official website.

