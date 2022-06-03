Guild Financial Reviews – Is the Guild App Legit to Use for Investing?

Guild Financial is an investment platform with zero account minimums and zero commission.

Built by military veterans, Guild Financial lets you invest in stocks without paying a commission. You can view popular stocks in the community and get started within minutes.

Does Guild Financial live up to its reputation? Should you sign up for Guild Financial? In our review, keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the platform today.

What is Guild Financial?

Guild Financial is an investment platform found online at the guild. financial.

The goal of the platform is to provide military-grade investing for everyone. Key features of the app include fractional trading, zero commissions, and paid financial training.

Guild Financial was designed to solve two barriers to investing: lack of trust and not knowing where to invest your money.

Guild emphasizes maximum transparency with every step of its operation to solve those two barriers. And the company provides free investor education services, developed in partnership with the Office of Financial Readiness.

Here’s how the founders of the platform describe Guild:

“Guild is an open military community and an innovative financial platform. Our financial training pays you to learn how to manage your own money and take advantage of your military benefits.”

After signing up for Guild Financial, you can view a list of popular stocks the Guild Financial community members hold. You can invest in those stocks. Or, you can pick your stocks. You pay zero commissions through Guild Financial no matter what stocks you buy.

How Does Guild Work?

Guild combines social functionality with a traditional investment platform, then caters itself directly to military personnel.

You download the mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up within minutes.

After depositing money into your account, you can instantly start buying and selling stocks. You can buy fractional shares, view popular stocks in each market, and track top investors through the app.

Guild has a complete social network built into the platform. You can add details to your investor profile, track the trading history of other investors, and write a bio to explain your trading philosophy, for example.

Some investors rise to the top leaderboards by making great, winning trades. You can view their recent trading history and performance, then decide if you want to follow those investors.

How Does Guild Work IMAGE

Or, you can disable your trading activity and portfolio from public view entirely. Some investors use social functions to track top traders. Others ignore it completely, using Guild as a straightforward investment platform.

Guild Financial Features & Benefits

Guild Financial emphasizes all of the following features and benefits:

Guild Portfolio: See a snapshot of the most popular stocks held by the Guild Financial community by checking the Guild Portfolio. You can view a breakdown of popular stocks in specific sectors, including manufacturing, services, and financial. You can follow this portfolio exactly to move with the market. Or, you can use the portfolio to get ideas – or ignore it completely.

Leaderboard: Guild Financial tracks the top-performing investors on the Guild platform via the leaderboard. You can check this leaderboard to follow the hottest investors, potentially making similar returns on your investments.

Commission-Free: Guild Financial lets you buy shares with zero commissions. You do not pay commission fees when buying a stock through Guild Financial, although SEC and FINRA fees may apply.

Fractional Shares: Guild Financial lets you buy fractional shares. Instead of paying a $500 minimum for one share of Tesla, you can pay as little as $1 to allocate your portfolio however you like.

Safe & Secure: Guild Financial claims to use the latest technology to help shield users’ personal information and assets.

Investor Profiles: You can view investor profiles within the app, helping you track different investors you like or share your information with other investors. You can add a bio, explain your investment strategy, and list your trade history automatically. Most investors use nicknames.

Share or Hide Your Portfolio: You don’t need to take advantage of the social features within Guild. You can share or hide your portfolio. If you don’t want people to see the stocks you hold or the trades you’ve made, for example, you can turn it off with a tap.

Buy Top Companies and Leaders: Guild lists the top companies and leaders in specific industries, including the biggest movers today. You can follow the market, invest in stocks that have dipped, and view which companies are making the biggest headlines.

Earn Rewards: You earn rewards when you complete a financial literacy course through the Guild Financial platform. Increase your financial knowledge while completing courses.

Track Performance from 1D to 3Y: You can track each investor’s performance over a one-day to 3 year period, making it easy to see if an investor has a genuine history of picking winning stocks – or if they’re on a recent hot streak.

Built by Veterans for Veterans: Guild is a veteran-focused platform. The platform was developed by Kaj Larsen, a former NAVY Seal. Kaj wanted to create a platform military personnel could trust, but he also wanted to teach military personnel how to invest intelligently. Today, Guild achieves both those goals.

Available for iOS and Android: Guild is available for iOS and Android. You can download the app for free from the Google Play Store or the iOS app store.

Follow Investors You Like: Guild has full social functionality built into the app, letting you follow investors you like. You can see the trades they’re making, hear their thoughts on recent market movements, and get further insight into why they trade.

Guild Financial Mobile App

You interact with the Guild platform through the mobile app available for iOS and Android.

The mobile app offers all of the same features listed above, allowing you to access all parts of the Guild platform.

You can sign up for Guild Financial through the app within minutes, then start trading commission-free. You can also access the training materials, view the community’s most popular stocks, and access all other Guild Financial features.

Guild partners with Alpaca, a broker, to facilitate trades.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a trading API that supports crypto and stock trading. It powers the back-end of Guild’s trading platform.

Alpaca lets you trade with algorithms, connect with apps, and build services with easy-to-use APIs. Key features of Alpaca include:

Commission-Free API: Guild offers commission-free stock trading because the underlying platform, Alpaca, supports commission-free stock trading.

OAuth Integration: Alpaca supports OAuth integration, which means developers don’t need to expose API info. This gives Guild an extra layer of transparency and security over lower-quality financial platforms.

FINRA and SIPC Member: Alpaca Securities, LLC is a member of FINRA and SIPC. The company is headquartered in the Bay Area of California and backed by some of the most prominent venture capitalists in the industry.

Margin and Short Selling: Alpaca supports more advanced trading, including margin and short selling.

Guild Educational Tools

Guild isn’t just an investment platform. It’s also an investor education platform.

According to the founder, Guild was created to solve two of the most significant barriers to investing: lack of trust and not knowing where to invest your money.

Guild partnered with the Office of Financial Readiness to create educational content for the platform to surpass those barriers.

Some of the topics covered by Guild’s investor education tools include:

Managing Money: Discover how to manage your money, allocate investment funds, and save for retirement.

Analyzing and Picking Stocks: What makes a good stock? What underlying fundamentals should you look for? How should you make intelligent investment decisions?

Investing Horizons and the Power of Interest: Investing a small portion of your income in the stock market today could lead to huge rewards in the future, thanks to the power of investing horizons and compound interest.

Military-Focused Educational Tools: Guild’s educational tools were developed with military personnel in mind. For example, you can discover how to use your military benefits to make smarter investment decisions.

Whether you’re a beginner or intermediate investor, you can move through these educational tools to learn more about investing and how it works.

About Guild Financial

Guild Financial is a veteran-owned and operating investment platform available for iOS and Android. J2 Financial Technology, Inc, operates the platform.

J2 Financial Technology and Guild are not offering broker-dealer or investment advisory services.

You can contact Guild Financial and the J2 Financial Technologies team via the following:

Phone: 1-610-517-9910

Email: support@guild.financial

J2 Financial Services is led by Kaj Larsen, an award-winning war correspondent, filmmaker, journalist, and former Navy SEAL. Kaj spent five years on active duty as a Special Warfare Operator before transitioning to the reserves in 2007. Larsen later earned his Master’s degree from Harvard University, then spent the next decade sharing stories from his military days.

Final Word

Guild is a financial services company that aims to reduce two of the biggest barriers to investing: lack of trust and not knowing where to invest your money.

You can sign up for Guild in minutes online, then buy and sell stocks. You can view popular stocks within the investment community, access educational materials to enhance your knowledge, and enjoy commission-free, fractional trading.

To learn more about Guild or sign up today, visit the official website at Guild.financial >>>

RELATED POSTS:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.