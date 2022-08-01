Golden Superfood Bliss Reviewed – Is It Effective?

Golden Superfood Bliss is a turmeric and superfood elixir blend from Earth Echo.

Designed to curb emotional eating and fight sugar cravings, Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss can help you eat fewer calories per day – without feeling hungry.

Keep reading to discover if Golden Superfood Bliss lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Golden Superfood Bliss?

Golden Superfood Bliss is a nutritional supplement sold online through TheFitRise.com.

According to Earth Echo, the Colorado-based manufacturer of Golden Superfood Bliss, emotional eating is not caused by dieting, exercise habits, or hormones; instead, it’s caused by something happening within your body on a cellular level.

By taking Golden Superfood Bliss daily, you can stop this cellular process, stop emotional eating, and reduce your daily caloric intake without feeling hungry.

Golden Superfood Bliss comes in the form of a powder. You mix one scoop of powder per day with the beverage of your choice, then drink Golden Superfood Bliss to support a range of benefits.

Many people drink the popular formula nightly, for example, to enjoy a better night’s sleep, wake up feeling refreshed, and control their appetite the next day.

Golden Superfood Bliss Benefits

According to the official website, Golden Superfood Bliss can target the root cause of emotional eating, leading to a range of benefits.

By taking one scoop of Golden Superfood Bliss daily, you can support benefits like:

Get better results from your current diet and exercise program

Get more wiggle room to enjoy your favorite foods

Boost metabolism to achieve a body you love without starving yourself

Lower anxiety and stress

Fall asleep faster and enjoy more rejuvenating sleep

Block hunger and carvings, making it easier to stick to a diet

According to the official website, Golden Superfood Bliss can also improve digestion, support a healthy inflammatory response, relieve temporary pain caused by exercise, dissolve stubborn fat, and help soothe occasional anxiety and stress.

Meanwhile, specific ingredients like turmeric in Golden Superfood Bliss can help the body relax after a stressful day, calm your mind when stressed, and lower occasional anxiety to help you sleep, among other sleep-related benefits.

How Does Golden Superfood Bliss Work?

Golden Superfood Bliss is designed to target the root cause of emotional eating: stress.

When your body is stressed, it creates imbalances throughout your body. Stress sends a survival signal throughout your body. It tells your body to do whatever it takes to survive the stressful time. This was a useful feature in prehistoric times. Today, it can lead to sleep disruption, emotional eating, and weight gain.

To stop stress, Golden Superfood Bliss contains a blend of natural ingredients linked to inflammation, immunity, stress relief, and anxiety relief, among other benefits.

Many of the ingredients in Golden Superfood Bliss target the amygdala of your brain. Studies show your amygdala controls much of the responses linked to stress eating. Studies cited on the Golden Superfood Bliss website show:

One study found that 81% of a group of female college students reported an appetite change as soon as they felt stressed

Dutch scientists found you’re more likely to eat when stressed, even if you’re not hungry

Researchers from the University of California found women ate significantly more calories and sweets when stressed

Typically, your body balances your hunger with your appetite. Your appetite tells you to eat, and you eat until you stop feeling hungry.

When you’re stressed, however, it disrupts this pathway, leading to emotional eating. Stress leads to higher levels of insulin, which can impede your body’s normal appetite control signals.

Stress, Anxiety, Insulin, and Appetite

Golden Superfood Bliss works because it targets stress, anxiety, insulin, and appetite.

Here’s how Danette May, the creator of Golden Superfood Bliss, explains the hunger disruption caused by insulin:

“Frequent daily stress and high-calorie foods skyrocket insulin up to 10 times the normal level…See, once your insulin levels remain too high for too long…Your brain becomes confused and stops detecting insulin.”

Insulin is crucial for appetite control. Typically, your body produces insulin when you eat. Your body produces insulin to help your cells absorb glucose. This insulin sends a “stop eating” signal to your brain.

Here’s what happens when your body is stressed – and why it’s hard to lose weight:

High levels of stress and anxiety cause insulin levels to spike 10x higher than they should

Those insulin spikes release the hunger hormone NPY

NPY forces you to eat more

Then, you feel guilty about overeating, leading to more stress and anxiety

This cycle encourages you to eat even more

It’s a brutal cycle, but it’s not your fault: it’s the process of chemical reactions and hormonal balances within your body. By taking Golden Superfood Bliss daily, you may be able to counteract these stressors and lose weight.

You May Be Stressed Without Knowing It

Do you struggle to lose weight with diet and exercise programs? Have you failed to see results from previous weight loss attempts?

If so, your body could be stressed – even if you don’t know it.

Many of us are carrying around stress unknowingly. Our bodies are overloaded with inflammation and toxins, for example, that cause us to constantly feel stressed on a cellular level.

We know the obvious signs of stress: like feeling panicked or anxious in intense situations. However, many of us are stressed without obvious symptoms.

That’s where Golden Superfood Bliss aims to help. The formula works on a cellular level to support a healthy stress response in your body. That means you can manage stress, target emotional eating, and get the weight loss you need when paired with a healthy diet and exercise program.

Lack of Sleep Lowers a Hunger Receptor Called 2-AG

Golden Superfood Bliss also works by targeting a hunger receptor called 2-AG. If you don’t get enough sleep, then your 2-AG is imbalanced, leading to weight loss problems and emotional eating.

Here’s how Danette May explains the phenomenon:

“We all know that lack of sleep makes you tired, grumpy, and just plain miserable…But unfortunately it also does something far more sinister than sour moods…It triggers a little-known hunger receptor inside your brain called 2-AG.”

If you aren’t getting enough sleep, then you might find yourself reaching for high-calorie foods and other unhealthy snacks.

In fact, one study found that sleep-deprived people ate an extra 385 calories per day.

Lack of sleep could cause 2-AG to “hijack” your brain, contributing to emotional eating. If your 2-AG is healthy, then it drops during the night as you get high-quality sleep, then slowly rises throughout the day until it peaks after lunch.

When you lose sleep, however, your 2-AG levels skyrocket by up to 33%. These elevated 2-AG levels can lead to:

Mood issues and irritability

Unnecessary stress on your immune system

Blood sugar disruption

Lower sex drive

Some of the ingredients in Golden Superfood Bliss are designed to target sleep. These ingredients target stress and anxiety, for example, that make it difficult to sleep. By taking Golden Superfood Bliss daily, you can support a better night’s sleep, fall asleep faster, and enjoy maximum rejuvenating effects as you sleep.

The Sleep Boosting Power of Turmeric

Golden Superfood Bliss contains an active ingredient called turmeric. The well-known plant extract is prized for its effects on inflammation, immunity, rest, relaxation, and even weight loss, among other effects.

According to the official website, studies on turmeric have shown the ingredient will:

Support healthy inflammatory response

Improve digestion

Relieve temporary pain caused by exercise

Dissolve fat

Help soothe occasional anxiety and stress

Many people know the benefits of turmeric. However, not everyone knows turmeric is also a powerful sleep aid. Turmeric can also:

Help your body relax after a stressful day

Calm the mind when anxious

Lower occasional anxiety to help you fall asleep

To achieve these benefits, turmeric has three sleep-boosting benefits, including:

Sleep Booster #1: Help Curb Stress and Unwanted Hunger Signals: Turmeric can help with stress, making it easier to manage your appetite. Above, we established stress is linked to overeating. Turmeric stops this overeating cycle by blocking 2-AG using nerve growth factors. Elevated 2-AG levels are linked to emotional eating. By curbing 2-AG, turmeric can lower hunger while helping you unwind and relax.

Sleep Booster #2: Fights Anxiety to Help You Fall Asleep Faster: If you’re stressed and anxious, it’s difficult to fall asleep. Turmeric, according to the official Golden Superfood Bliss website, helps by balancing anxiety, boosting DHA levels, supporting a deeper sleep, rebalancing hormones, and helping you avoid the hormonal weight gain roller coaster.

Sleep Booster #3: Supports a Healthy Inflammatory Response and Relaxes the Body: Finally, turmeric can help you sleep by supporting healthy inflammation and relaxing the body. Inflammation is your body’s response to injury. If your body is inflamed, however, it can be difficult to relax and fall asleep. Turmeric, according to the official Golden Superfood Bliss website, helps reduce inflammation and manage temporary pain caused by exercise.

Golden Superfood Bliss Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Golden Superfood Bliss is backed by thousands of 5-star reviews online. Generally, customers agree the formula works as advertised while tasting great.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by Golden Superfood Bliss customers, according to the official website:

Multiple customers like Golden Superfood Bliss for relieving stress while being a healthy, easy-to-drink beverage

One customer claims his first sip of Golden Superfood Bliss “blew me away” for having the perfect balance of sweet, earthy, and sharp tones; he described the taste as “like the warm hug of a loved one,” and Golden Superfood Bliss immediately became a part of his nightly routine

Multiple customers like the taste of Golden Superfood Bliss, and many customers have made the beverage a permanent part of their nighttime routine

Some customers experiment with different mixes, blending Golden Superfood Bliss with almond milk, hot water, and other ingredients to improve the taste

One customer claims she has never had anything that makes her feel at peace and relaxed “in seconds of taking a few sips” like Golden Superfood Bliss

Others like Golden Superfood Bliss for quenching cravings; the formula has a nice sweetness and creaminess to it, which can help you avoid eating something unhealthy at night when you have cravings

Golden Superfood Bliss Active Ingredients

Golden Superfood Bliss contains a blend of turmeric and other active ingredients to support a range of benefits.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Golden Superfood Bliss and how they work.

Turmeric with Black Pepper Extract: Golden Superfood Bliss contains turmeric, which is prized for its effects on inflammation, anxiety, stress, and weight loss. Plus, the formula includes black pepper extract for better absorption. Studies show your body struggles to absorb turmeric on its own, but it absorbs turmeric 2,000% better when mixed with black pepper extract.

Coconut Milk & MCT Oil: Golden Superfood Bliss contains coconut milk and MCT oil. These ingredients stimulate weight loss by retraining the body to burn more calories, according to the official website. They also help you feel full for longer. Key parts of the keto diet, coconut milk, and MCT oil, are rich sources of healthy fats that could help you feel more satiated.

Amla Fruit: Amla fruit helps reduce fat, boosts carbohydrate metabolism, and keeps you full for longer, according to the official website.

Cinnamon Bark: Golden Superfood Bliss has a unique taste combining cinnamon with turmeric. However, the cinnamon bark in Golden Superfood Bliss also has its own active effects. It lowers hunger and increases fat loss by fighting hunger hormones like ghrelin, for example, while also supporting digestive enzymes that break down carbs.

Ginger Root: Used in traditional Korean and Chinese medicine for centuries, ginger can help you feel fuller for longer, reduce your appetite, and boost your metabolism by accelerating digestion, among other benefits.

Cardamom: Cardamom is a spice that gives flavor to Golden Superfood Bliss. However, like cinnamon, cardamom has several benefits of its own, including fighting occasional anxiety and certain types of inflammation and contributing to hormone balance.

Ashwagandha: Used for centuries as an adaptogen, ashwagandha can help balance stress and reduce cortisol by up to 28%, according to the official website. Ashwagandha, like other adaptogens, could help manage your body’s response to physical and mental stressors, which could make a meaningful difference in weight loss, relaxation, and sleep.

Ancient Medicinal Mushrooms in Golden Superfood Bliss

In addition to the active ingredients above, Golden Superfood Bliss contains a blend of four “ancient medicinal mushrooms.” Mushrooms have been prized for centuries for their effects on immunity, inflammation, and overall health and wellness. By giving you four active mushroom extracts, Golden Superfood Bliss could support additional benefits.

The four active mushroom extracts in Golden Superfood Bliss include:

Reishi: Described as the “God of Fungi,” reishi is a mushroom extract linked to antioxidant effects and healthy inflammation. It works as an antioxidant, helping to shield the body from oxidative stress. It could also promote healthy gut tissue.

Shiitake: Shiitake is a mushroom extract designed to increase satiety, reduce food intake, and delay nutrient absorption while boosting immunity.

Lion’s Mane: Lion’s mane mushroom was added to Golden Superfood Bliss specifically to curb 2-AG, the compound above linked to appetite. When your 2-AG levels are high, your appetite is high. The lion’s mane mushroom in Golden Superfood Bliss could help control appetite, according to several studies.

Maitake Mushroom: Maitake mushroom extract can complement shiitake to maximize its fat-burning effects. One study from the University of Louisville found maitake and shiitake had greater fat-burning effects when used together.

How to Take Golden Superfood Bliss

Earth Echo recommends mixing Golden Superfood Bliss with hot, warm, or cold liquids, then taking it nightly to enjoy the active effects:

Add one level scoop to 8fl oz of hot, warm, or cold liquids

Try mixing it with almond milk or coconut milk

You can also add Golden Superfood Bliss to baked goods and other recipes

Golden Superfood Bliss Pricing

Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss is priced at $59.95 per bag through a one-time promotional offer today. The normal retail price is $79.95 per bag.

Further discounts are available when subscribing to the Golden Superfood Bliss auto-ship program or buying multiple bags.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Pouch: $59.95 + Shipping

$59.95 + Shipping 3 Pouches: $149.95 + Shipping

$149.95 + Shipping 5 Pouches: $199.95 + Shipping

Each pouch comes with a 30-day supply of Golden Superfood Bliss, or 30 servings. You take one scoop nightly to support the benefits listed above.

All Golden Superfood Bliss purchases are backed by a 60-day refund policy. You can request a complete refund within 60 days if unsatisfied for any reason.

About Earth Echo

Earth Echo is an Evergreen, Colorado-based nutritional supplement company. The company is known for natural formulas like Cacao Bliss and Golden Superfood Bliss, among others.

Earth Echo supplements are USDA Organic certified. You can contact Earth Echo via the following:

Email: support@earthechofoods.com

support@earthechofoods.com Phone: 888-997-3851

As the official Earth Echo website explains, the company was founded with the goal of tapping into nutrient-dense superfoods sourced from nature, helping customers achieve optimal health.

Conclusion

Golden Superfood Bliss is a turmeric-based superfood formula featuring a blend of active ingredients to support inflammation in various ways.

By taking Golden Superfood Bliss daily, you can support a better night’s sleep, support weight loss, and support inflammation and immunity, among other benefits. The formula contains a blend of turmeric and mushroom extracts.

To learn more about Golden Superfood Bliss or to buy the popular formula today, visit the official website at TheFitRise.com.

