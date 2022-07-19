GoldCo Reviewed: Is It Worth It?

There’s no denying that GoldCo ranks among the top companies in the precious metals and gold IRA space. Starting in 2006, this company has been helping customers protect their retirement savings by converting their 403(b), 401(k), and IRAs to a gold IRA.

However, is this company worth looking into? Does it compete with other top-notch gold IRA investment companies? This GoldCo Review will discuss everything about this investment company – from how it works to its products.

A Brief Overview of GoldCo

GoldCo is a California-based precious metal and gold IRA investment company founded in 2006. This IRA company allows you to buy silver, gold, and other valuable metals.

The company helps you protect your retirement savings by assisting you to convert your existing retirement account over to a gold IRA. For instance, if you’re working with GoldCo, you can opt for partial or complete conversion of your retirement savings to gold.

The Business Consumer Alliance (BCA) has rated this company ‘AAA,’ and The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has rated the company an ‘A+.’ Moreover, this company has also attained thousands of positive reviews and endorsements famous personalities.

Working Mechanism of GoldCo

Since 1971, the United States Dollar has lost ninety-eight percent of its purchasing power. However, on the other hand, the acquiring power of gold has remained steady over the years. Therefore, it’s best to convert your retirement savings into a gold IRA.

Here’s how you can sign up through GoldCo:

Step #1: First, confirm your purchase by signing an agreement. After that, you need to sign the company’s terms and conditions. A GoldCo representative will walk you through the entire signup process for your guidance.

Step #2: Once you have a self-directed IRA (that allows you to hold your assets other than bonds and stocks, etc.), the next step is to fund it. You need to transfer your valuables from retirement accounts, including 403(b), 401(k), etc.

Step #3: Once you’ve successfully funded your gold IRA, you can purchase precious metals. For instance, you can buy gold coins and other types of valuables.

Is GoldCo Safe?

GoldCo has been pivotal in helping Americans protect their retirement savings for over a decade. Therefore, it’s safe to say that a GoldCo gold IRA is a safe investment. Initially, GoldCo’s precious metals IRA expert will walk you through the entire signup process – from start to finish.

After that, the company will store your investments with a custodian like any other IRA asset. These custodians are experts at storing valuable assets and securing vaults to protect your precious metals. In addition to that, they are also insured, so it’s unlikely that your metals are stolen or destroyed.

With all these benefits in mind, we can say that working with GoldCo to invest in your precious metals is entirely safe.

Customer Education

Goldco focuses on educating its customers since it’s the company’s top priority. The firm also provides its customers with a Knowledge Center (available on its website). Customers can find everything from prices of gold, silver, palladium, and platinum to videos of eBooks.

For instance, GoldCo’s eBooks have:

How China can destroy your IRA

The American 401(k) and IRA crisis

Guide to buying gold and silver

Ten reasons the dollar will crash

The reality of home storage IRAs

10 401(k) and IRA mistakes you are making

In addition, you can find educational videos on the company’s YouTube channel, including:

Invest in hard assets

Can you trust megabanks?

Threats to your retirement

America’s monumental retirement dilemma

Stock market crashes

GoldCo Products

GoldCo offers various gold IRA-approved coins and silver products. Like other IRA-approved gold coins, these precious metals must meet an eligibility requirement of 0.995 (fineness). To maintain the gold’s fineness, the company collaborates with mints worldwide, including in Australia, Canada, and the US.

Here’s is a list of all the products GoldCo offers:

American Eagle (Type One)

This is the United States’ official bullion coin. It is struck from twenty-two karat gold. The US Mint first minted and issued this gold coin back in 1986. Today, you can purchase it in 0.1oz, 0.25oz, 0.5oz, and 1oz.

American Eagle (Type Two)

This type is also struck from twenty-two karat gold. Type two coin is similar to type one; it has different images than type one.

American Eagle Proof

They are gold coins minted from one ounce of twenty-two karat gold. You can purchase them in four options: 0.1oz, 0.25oz, 0.5oz, and 1oz.

Liberty Coin

This is a unique gold coin offered by GoldCo. It’s designed with the Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell on one side and an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the other. The New Zealand Mint produced this coin with a face value of twenty-five dollars.

Australian Striped Marlin

Australia’s Perth Mint has issued this gold coin, 99.9% pure. Moreover, the Perth Mint produced this coin as legal tender.

Maple Leaf

Back in 1979, the Royal Canadian Mint minted this bullion coin. The coin is one ounce of 99.99% pure gold.

Gold Buffalo

This US Mint produced this twenty-four karat coin from 99.99% pure gold. This coin is the US Mint’s first twenty-four karat gold coin.

American Bald Eagle

The Perth Mint has minted this gold coin from 0.25o of 99.99% pure gold. This coin features a bald eagle on one side, while its other side has Queen Elizabeth II.

Military Guinea

London’s East India Company minted this unique coin from 0.25oz of 99.99% pure gold to pay tribute to a particular gold coin.

Freedom Coin

The New Zealand Mint minted this unique gold coin to honor the dedication of the Statue of Liberty and its 135th anniversary.

Freedom of Hope

The Royal Dutch Mint made this coin from 0.25oz 99.99% pure gold. This coin commemorates the Declaration of Independence and its 245th anniversary.

Lucky Dragon

This gold coin is a symbol of prestige and good fortune. This coin is minted from 0.25oz of 99.99% pure gold by the Royal Canadian Mint.

Saltwater Crocodile

Australia’s Perth Mint minted this coin from 0.25oz of 99.99% gold. The coin is also issued as legal tender.

British Lunar Series

This gold coin is unique since it is based on the Chinese zodiac (which features a different animal each year). The Royal Mint made this gold coin from 0.25oz of 99.99% pure gold when minting.

Gold Bars

Besides offering multiple gold coins, GoldCo comes with various gold bars that fulfill the fineness requirement (0.9999). These bars by GoldCo are IRA eligible.

Other Products

In addition to gold coins and bars (mentioned above), GoldCo offers other silver and gold products (both IRA eligible and non-IRA eligible). These include:

Silver Bars and Coins

The Goldco investment company has numerous silver coins in its arsenal. For instance, you can purchase silver American eagle coins type one or type two, minted from one ounce of 99.99% pure gold. In addition to that, this company also has plenty of silver coins from other mints, including the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

In addition to that, the investment company offers silver bars (with a fineness of 0.9999) that are IRA eligible.

Chuck Norris’ Five Principles

GoldCo offers another unique item called Chuck Norris’ Five Principles. This silver coin (non-IRA eligible) is made from one ounce by the famous New Zealand Mint. This coin’s front features Chuck Norris’ five principles – fight, freedom, fitness, family, and faith.

Here, one thing to note is that this investment company offers the highest buyback option on all its products. This allows you to return your products at the highest price if you want to change your gold IRA holdings after investing.

Investing With GoldCo

Investing in gold and valuable metals has gained massive popularity over the past few years or decades. This investment depends on various factors. One of the most notable factors is that these assets are not as volatile as bonds and stocks. Instead, they are tangible items, making them attractive to many investors.

With GoldCo, you can enjoy working with various brokerage services operating within all Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidelines. On top of that, this company allows its clients to sell their assets on the market once they start their distribution methods.

Since GoldCo does not offer any storage solutions, it collaborates with numerous other companies. With their help, GoldCo provides its clients with a custodian facility as per their requirements.

Pricing and Charges

GoldCo has a set minimum investment that is higher than most gold investment companies. However, GoldCo has ended the majority of all storage and is waived for the first year for new customers.

Here’s a breakdown of GoldCo’s charges and pricing:

The company has set a minimum investment of $25,000

Special bonuses for new users such as 10% back on silver coins and a waiver on first-year fees

Pros and Cons

It’s no secret that GoldCo ranks among the top IRA gold and precious metal investment companies since it offers tremendous benefits. However, there are cons associated with the company as well. Let’s explore some pros and cons of GoldCo.

Pros

Non-pushy advisors

Various IRA-approved coins and bars of gold and silver are available worldwide.

This company is straightforward, making it perfect for beginners

Thousands of positive customer ratings

Highest price buyback option

Bonuses for new clients such as waiver on first-year fees and 10% back on silver coins

Cons

The minimum investment requirement is very high ($25,000)

No palladium or platinum coins

Client Reviews

As mentioned previously, GoldCo is one of the world’s most popular IRA gold and valuable metals investment companies. This firm has attained thousands of positive reviews and excellent ratings online, including:

4.8/5 rating from Trustpilot

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau

4.7/5 rating from Google reviewers

Let’s take a look at what clients have to say about GoldCo:

Most clients have shared positive reviews about GoldCo, claiming the company has a good sales and customer support team that helped them a lot.

Some users like GoldCo’s easy converting a 401(k) to gold.

According to some clients, GoldCo’s signup process was straightforward, and they could register effortlessly.

Some clients seem highly satisfied with the company’s overall services and products

Those client reviews mentioned above are general. Now, let’s take a look at reviews from specific clients:

Best Employees

GoldCo has some of the best employees who are always willing to help with any queries. They walk you through the entire signup process efficiently. I highly recommend GoldCo to everyone.

(Thomas Hefty)

GoldCo is the Way Forward

Many trusted services recommended GoldCo to me. It was pretty straightforward to contact them, and the process was hassle-free. On top of that, the employees had knowledge of different metals.

(Heather)

First time transforming 401(k)

It was my first time converting 401(k) into precious metals IRA. The GoldCo representative walked me throughout the entire process in a professional manner. I am delighted with my experience, and I recommend GoldCo to everyone.

(Robert Davenport)

Great Service

We’ve had a great experience working with GoldCo, especially with one of the company’s employees, Josh. So far, we have set up several accounts with no issues.

(Martin Shuey)

GoldCo Makes Difficult Job Easy

It just amazes me how GoldCo makes a difficult job so easy. From my first inquiry to the last step of the process, I felt I was in good hands. The employees were so professional and guided me through each step I made. On top of that, they were patient with every question and made sure I understood. I am not sure if I would’ve made this giant step toward securing my savings without their assistance.

(Maggie)

Pleasant Experience

Many months ago, I decided to convert part of the money I had in my IRA into precious metals. I started researching different companies to make this transfer easy for me. I came across GoldCo and got in touch with a representative. They sent me an information packet after talking to them on the call.

I was a bit confused about the buying and holding metals process, so I contacted them again, and they answered all the questions I had in my mind. I purchased precious metals from them, and I was pleased with how they answered my questions clearly and concisely.

(Consumer)

Representative Was Knowledgeable

GoldCo’s representative was patient and knowledgeable. The firm also offers additional information via video, audio, or PDF. This helps you get a clearer picture of the signup process and the steps you need to take. They also cite historical and relevant data in their literature for better understanding.

(Lau)

My Experience

This was my first purchasing precious metals, and I did not know anything about them. The GoldCo employees were accommodating in this regard, as they concisely explained everything to me in a way I could understand. They were very patient with my questions and made the process hassle-free.

(Robert Mcwaters)

Informative and Professional

People at GoldCo are very informative and professional. They are always patient with my questions and answer them simply and concisely.

(Lou Korte)

Excellent Service

GoldCo offers fast, secure, and excellent services. I highly recommend GoldCo services to those wanting to gain control of their finances. Special thanks to Tony Pino, who was professional, knowledgeable, and kind.

(Hilton C)

Client Complaints

Though GoldCo is backed with a myriad of excellent ratings and reviews, keeping every client happy is sometimes challenging, even for top-notch companies. Here are some customer complaints about GoldCo:

Some users complain about GoldCo’s confusing charges and pricing, uncertain storage facilities, and some other issues with the signup and maintenance procedure.

Some users have issues with the GoldCo agents contacting them multiple times a day to sell their items.

Some customers complain about the deposit requirement (twenty-five thousand dollars minimum) set by GoldCo, while many investment companies only have a minimum requirement of $5,000.

Overall, GoldCo is a top-notch investment company that many investors work with to convert their retirement savings into gold. Generally, this company has thousands of happy customers who are highly satisfied with the seamless signup process and customer services.

About GoldCo

GoldCo is a California-based gold IRA and precious metals investment firm providing investment services since 2006. Over time, the investment company has worked with media personalities like Sean Hannity and Ron Paul to promote its products and services.

To contact GoldCo, you can do this by phone or sending an email to:

Contact info: 855-483-1718

Address of GoldCo: 21215 Burbank Blvd, Suite 600, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Email: info@goldco.com

Email Form: https://goldco.com/contact-us/

Frequently Asked Questions

While many happy customers are satisfied with GoldCo’s services, some clients are still confused about some things. Let’s take a look at FAQs about GoldCo.

Q. Do Clients Select their Storage?

A. Though GoldCo has a range of storage vendors and custodians to work with, this does not mean you can’t choose your storage firm. Instead, you can work with any storage company as per your preference. One thing to note here is that GoldCo has several recommendations, including Equity Institutional custodian firms and a Self-directed IRA.

Besides this, GoldCo suggests storing your precious metals with Sterling Trust. Each of these storage firms is top-notch and is worth looking into.

Q. When can I be Eligible for Gold IRA?

A. You can start taking advantage of your gold IRA from age 59 and a half. According to the IRS rules, this condition might change, though it should not be the case. There should be a set date that allows you to take penalty-free distributions from your account.

Q. How long is the Process of Converting a Traditional IRA into a Gold IRA?

A. This is one of the first questions most of us ask when investing in IRA gold. This process is typically faster than many people think. This can vary based on different factors; it usually takes two weeks to complete the process. Mostly this depends on certain circumstances, so it’s best to consult someone from GoldCo to determine this accurately.

Q. How does GoldCo Make Money?

A. GoldCo is an investment company that makes money by selling gold for precious metals IRA. The company also earns money by selling physical silver, gold, and other valuable assets. Moreover, this investment company offers brokerage services to protect your retirement savings while strictly complying with IRS regulations.

Q. Does GoldCo Offer Storage Services?

A. GoldCo does not offer its own IRA storage services. However, they have a strong relationship with several IRA custodian services. The best part about working with GoldCo is that customers will get a waiver on their first-year storage charges when they sign up. They can easily roll over their 401(k) accounts to gold.

Q. What are the Duties of an Account Executive at GoldCo?

A. The main job of GoldCo’s account executive is to help you throughout the signup process. They help set up your IRA account as quickly as possible. On top of that, they help you choose from different precious metal options, including gold, silver, palladium, and platinum. You can also mix and match precious metals IRA if you want.

Final Words

GoldCo ranks among the top gold IRA and precious metal companies. This California-based firm has been helping Americans protect and secure their retirement savings since 2006. When it comes to buying precious metals, GoldCo is one of the safest options. Initially, its representative will walk you through the entire signup process. Once completed, you can start funding your account.

There are many benefits of investing in GoldCo, especially if you’re a new customer. So, what are you waiting for? If you’re looking for a top-rated IRA gold investment company, look no further than GoldCo >>>