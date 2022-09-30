GlucoFreeze Reviews – Is It Worth Buying?

Gluco Freeze is a blood sugar support supplement marketed to diabetics who want to reverse the condition.

The formula was created by a researcher named John Cooper. John claims he’s a “former diabetic” after taking the supplement daily.

Can Gluco Freeze really reverse diabetes? How does Gluco Freeze work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the blood sugar support supplement today in our review.

What is Gluco Freeze?

Gluco Freeze is a diabetes supplement sold exclusively online through GlucoFreezeToday.com.

Featuring a blend of 20 herbs, plants, and other ingredients, Gluco Freeze is designed to support healthy blood sugar. The supplement was developed by John Cooper and his team at Talor Labs.

In fact, John Cooper claims he is the “#1 most hated doctor by big pharma” for his work with Gluco Freeze, describing himself as a “rogue doctor [who] fixes type 2 diabetes.”

Today, Talor Labs markets the supplement specifically to diabetes and others who struggle to control their blood sugar. If you’re looking for an easy solution for diabetes, then Gluco Freeze may be able to help, according to the official website.

How Does Gluco Freeze Work?

Gluco Freeze contains a blend 0f 20 natural ingredients. These ingredients work in different ways but have a similar goal: to support healthy blood sugar and help people break free of type 2 diabetes.

In fact, the formula claims to be different from insulin injections and oral diabetes drugs because it targets the root cause of diabetes – not just the symptoms.

Here are the two steps that occur when you take Gluco Freeze, according to the official website:

First, Gluco Freeze uses an amazing natural method to “help you break free from type 2 diabetes”

Second, the supplement doesn’t just fix short-term symptoms like insulin injections and oral drugs do; instead, the supplement “rebalances the entire system so your blood sugar levels drop naturally”

In other words, Gluco Freeze claims to lower blood sugar and help you reverse type 2 diabetes. According to customer reviews featured on the official Gluco Freeze website, many customers have been able to stop monitoring their blood sugar after taking Gluco Freeze. Others have resumed eating an ordinary diet free from the restrictions typically associated with type 2 diabetes.

Why Haven’t You Heard of Gluco Freeze?

When a supplement claims to lower blood sugar and reverse type 2 diabetes without the cost of prescription medication, it’s natural to be skeptical. So why haven’t you heard of Gluco Freeze? Why isn’t this supplement one of the biggest medical breakthroughs of the last century?

According to John Cooper, the creator of the formula, big pharmaceutical companies have attacked his product and are trying to keep it from the market.

That’s why John can only sell his formula through a single website online. Gluco Freeze is not available in stores or through big box retailers – because of the evil people at big pharmaceutical companies who want to prevent diabetics from curing their condition.

Here’s how John explains his battle with big pharmaceutical companies:

“Unfortunately, I do not have the resources that big pharma companies invest in their products. Even now, there is a vested interest in keeping this formula off the internet. So make sure you try this while you still can.”

John isn’t sure how long his website will remain up, which is why he recommends buying as many bottles of his diabetes supplement as possible while it’s still available.

Gluco Freeze Ingredients

Gluco Freeze contains 20 natural herbs, plants, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to support various benefits.

By taking Gluco Freeze daily, you’re giving your body a blend of nutrients to support healthy blood sugar in various ways. Some of these ingredients are antioxidant-rich substances designed to support inflammation, making it easier for your body to lower its own blood sugar. Other ingredients are linked to blood sugar in other, more unique ways.

Here are all of the ingredients in Gluco Freeze and how they work:

Guggul: Native to India and used in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine for centuries, guggul has shown promising evidence as a way to support healthy blood sugar.

Mulberry Leaf: Mulberry leaf is a leaf extract linked to blood sugar in some small studies. The plant ingredient may contain antioxidants to support inflammation and make it easier for your body to balance healthy blood sugar.

Bitter Melon: Bitter melon extract is best-known in the natural supplement space for its effects on blood sugar. Used for centuries in traditional medicine, bitter melon has been linked to blood sugar supporting benefits in some small studies to date.

Chromium: Chromium is a crucial mineral required for multiple processes throughout the body. In diabetics, chromium is particularly important. Many diabetics have low levels of chromium, and doctors may recommend taking a chromium supplement to help.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon has been shown to reduce blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance, according to one study cited by the Gluco Freeze team. In that study, researchers analyzed 8 trials involving a total of 311 patients who took either cinnamon or a placebo. Researchers found cinnamon had antihyperglycemic properties that could reduce blood glucose levels, although they cautioned more research was needed to verify the safety and efficacy of cinnamon in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Gymnema Sylvestre: Found in many diabetes supplements sold online today, gymnema sylvestre is a leaf extract studied for its effects on blood sugar. In this 1990 study, researchers described gymnema sylvestre as “antidiabetic.” Researchers gave 400mg of gymnema sylvestre extract per day to a group of 22 patients over 18 to 20 months as a supplement to conventional oral drugs. Researchers found five of the 22 patients were able to stop taking their conventional diabetes drugs while maintaining normal blood sugar levels, while others significantly reduced their drug usage.

Banaba: Banaba is a tree native to Southeast Asia. Also known as Lagerstroemia speciosa (Lythraceae), the extract of the tree is found in many blood sugar supplements sold online today. In one study, researchers found the corosolic acid in banaba leaf led to significant antidiabetic and anti-obesity effects. Another study found corosolic acid was safe and effective for most people to take, with no major side effects reported in trials.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: Alpha lipoic acid, or ALA, is an antioxidant chemical popular in diabetes supplements. Some studies show ALA can support inflammation, making it easy to balance blood sugar. The makers of Gluco Freeze cite one study on ALA, however, where researchers observed no benefits on oxidative stress, suggesting ALA does not lower inflammation in everyone. Nevertheless, another study showed alpha lipoic acid could help with diabetic neuropathy symptoms.

Is Metformin Dangerous?

John Cooper, the man who created Gluco Freeze, suggests metformin and other diabetes medications are dangerous because they contain unlabeled toxins and carcinogens.

As proof, John cites the FDA’s warning page about a toxic substance called NDMA in Metformin. Over the last few years, multiple pharmaceutical companies have recalled their metformin from the market due to the presence of NDMA.

A small number of companies, including Bayshore Pharmaceuticals and Nostrum Laboratories, have voluntarily recalled their extended release metformin products from the market because of the presence of NDMA.

The FDA found metformin products created by these companies had unacceptably high levels of NDMA, exceeding the FDA’s limit of 96 ng/day.

N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) is a carcinogen, which means it can increase the risk of cancer.

In comparison, John Cooper describes Gluco Freeze as a natural supplement with no side effects and no carcinogens, featuring a blend of natural ingredients to help balance blood sugar.

Scientific Evidence for Gluco Freeze

As proof Gluco Freeze works as advertised to support healthy blood sugar, John Cooper and his team cite a small number of studies supporting each ingredient within the blend. We’ll review some of that cited research below to determine if Gluco Freeze can really lower blood sugar, reverse type 2 diabetes, and allow you to stop monitoring your blood glucose levels.

Many of the ingredients in Gluco Freeze are backed by science proving they can affect blood sugar in some way. In this study, for example, researchers described cinnamon as “an antidiabetic spice.” Researchers analyzed 8 trials involving a total of 311 patients, concluding cinnamon had antihyperglycemic properties and the potential to reduce blood sugar levels. In a separate study cited by the Gluco Freeze team, cinnamon mimicked the effects of insulin, which could make it useful in the treatment of insulin resistance.

Gluco Freeze appears to present itself as an alternative to prescription diabetes medication. Some patients claim to have stopped monitoring their blood glucose after taking Gluco Freeze, for example, while others impressed their doctors with low blood sugar readings. Gluco Freeze contains an ingredient called gymnema sylvestre that, in one 1990 study, was shown to be powerful enough to reduce diabetes medication in a group of patients. A group of 22 patients took gymnema sylvestre or a placebo. 5 patients were able to stop taking their diabetes medication entirely, while others reduced their dosage.

One of the largest reviews on banaba leaf extract, one of the 20 ingredients in Gluco Freeze, was published in 2007 in the Journal of Herbal Pharmacotherapy. In that study, researchers found banaba leaf extract had evidence of being safe and effective while supporting healthy blood sugar in patients in double-blind, placebo-controlled settings.

Gluco Freeze also contains alpha lipoic acid, which could help with diabetic neuropathy, according to one study. In that study, researchers found alpha lipoic acid “may improve symptomatic diabetic polyneuropathy.” The study involved a much higher dosage than what we see in Gluco Freeze (600mg, 1,200mg, or 1,800mg per day), although researchers found a significant improvement in neuropathic pain and symptoms linked to ALA.

Overall, there’s no cure for diabetes, and diabetics should follow their doctor’s advice when treating the condition. Although some ingredients in Gluco Freeze have been shown to support blood sugar in a small way in small trials, there’s no evidence Gluco Freeze can replace prescription diabetes medication, lower blood sugar, or allow you to stop taking medication or monitoring blood glucose levels.

GlucoFreeze Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

GlucoFreeze claims to reverse type 2 diabetes and fix blood sugar, leading to significant benefits. The website is filled with 5-star reviews from customers who have experienced similar results.

Here are some of the reviews shared by GlucoFreeze users online:

One customer claims he was skeptical about Gluco Freeze but saw his “levels decrease by the day.” Today, he can keep his blood sugar “stable without even monitoring it,” freeing him from blood sugar tests and other monitoring issues.

One 57-year old reviewer claims to have suffered from high blood sugar his “entire life” until Gluco Freeze alleviated the condition. He had chronic nerve pain and tiredness and could never eat his favorite foods because of his condition. Now, thanks to Gluco Freeze, he claims to “finally enjoy freedom” and has stopped using his “glucose monitor for good.”

One 43-year old reviewer claims Gluco Freeze made her “fresh and healthy again” and that her “insides feel clean” thanks to the supplement. She also has better mental clarity, better physical energy, and other benefits.

One reviewer claims his doctor was “speechless” when he saw his test results, and now claims he’s “121 for life” thanks to Gluco Freeze.

Others like Gluco Freeze for helping them enjoy dinners with their family again with no dietary restrictions or stress over the ingredients. They can eat whatever they want thanks to Gluco Freeze.

One reviewer even describes himself as “a former sufferer” of diabetes and a medical researcher. He claims the Gluco Freeze formula is the “most logical medical system” he has ever seen, and he’s confident it will transform the lives of millions of Americans.

The makers of Gluco Freeze are careful to explain that the customer testimonials featured online are not typical and that results may vary. However, multiple people genuinely appear to have used Gluco Freeze to significantly lower blood sugar, stop monitoring their blood glucose, and resume eating an ordinary diet.

Gluco Freeze Pricing

Gluco Freeze is priced at $69 per bottle. If you order 3 or 6 bottles of Gluco Freeze, you’ll pay an even lower rate.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering Gluco Freeze online today:

1 Bottle (30 Day Supply): $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles (90 Day Supply): $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles (180 Day Supply): $294 + Free US Shipping

The 6 bottle package is listed as “doctor recommended,” which means at least one doctor has recommended using the formula to support healthy blood sugar.

Each bottle of Gluco Freeze contains 60 capsules (30 servings). You take two capsules daily to support healthy blood sugar.

Gluco Freeze Refund Policy

All Gluco Freeze purchases have a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

If you are unsatisfied with the effects of Gluco Freeze for any reason, or if the supplement did not work as advertised to alleviate your condition, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked. Contact the manufacturer within 60 days to initiate the refund process.

About Gluco Freeze

Gluco Freeze is manufactured at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States. The supplement was formulated by a researcher named John Cooper, who works for a supplement company named Talor Labs.

John isn’t just a researcher: he’s a former diabetic. John claims he struggled with diabetes and high blood sugar for years before taking Gluco Freeze to reverse his condition. Today, he describes himself as a “former diabetic,” indicating he believes himself to be cured of the condition.

You can contact the makers of Gluco Freeze via the following:

Online Form: https://glucofreeze.com/contact

Gluco Freeze appears to be the only supplement created by Talor Labs to date.

Final Word

Gluco Freeze is a blood sugar support supplement marketed to diabetics who want to lower their blood sugar, stop monitoring their blood glucose, and reverse their condition.

According to the official website, Gluco Freeze uses a blend of 20 ingredients to support healthy blood sugar, allowing your body to lower blood sugar naturally.

Although some people claim to have reversed type 2 diabetes using Gluco Freeze, there’s no evidence Gluco Freeze works as advertised to lower blood sugar significantly, replace prescription diabetes medication, or reverse the condition.

To learn more about Gluco Freeze or to buy the diabetes supplement online, visit the official website. Gluco Freeze is priced at $69 per bottle and all purchases are backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

