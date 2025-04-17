GIG HARBOR CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON

ORDINANCE 1540

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS; CREATING A NEW CHAPTER 17.69 OF THE GIG HARBOR MUNICIPAL CODE, AMENDING CHAPTERS 17.04, 17.14, AND 17.72, AND REPEALING CHAPTER 17.64.045; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

Notice is hereby given that the Gig Harbor City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding the adoption of Ordinance 1540 on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. in the Gig Harbor City Council Chambers located in the Civic Center at 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor WA 98335. The draft ordinance is available for review on the City of Gig Harbor’s website at www.gigharborwa.gov. All persons will have an opportunity to provide oral comments at the public hearing in-person or by joining the virtual meeting at https://zoom.us/j/93216056382. The Public Hearing may also be accessed by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering Meeting ID 932 1605 6382. Those wishing to submit written comments in lieu of providing oral comments may do so by submitting them to the city clerk at 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by e-mail to cityclerk@gigharborwa.gov. All written comments must be received by noon on Monday, April 28, 2025. IDX-1012207

April 17, 2025