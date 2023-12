POLICE AND PRIVATE IMPOUND AUCTION

In compliance with RCW 46.55 State of WA, Gene’s Towing #5069 will sell abandoned vehicles to the highest bidder, for cash @ 3700 94th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Sale to be held 12/13/2023 @ 10:00am. Inspection begins @ 9 AM.

ALL VEHICLES MUST BE PAID FOR BY NOON & REMOVED BY 4:00PM, SAME DAY.

IDX-988372

December 8, 2023