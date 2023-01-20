FX Profitude Trading System Reviews: Russ Horn Rapid Results Method

Russ Horn and his team at Rapid Results Method and Tradeology have launched a new forex trading system called the FX Profitude Trading System.

As of early 2023, you can gain instant access to the FX Profitude Trading System for a one-time fee of $499.

How does the FX Profitude Trading System work? How much money can you make with the trading system? What’s included with your purchase? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Rapid Results Method FX Profitude Trading System today in our review.

What is the FX Profitude Trading System?

The FX Profitude Trading System is a forex trading system designed to help you get rich quick.

According to the official website, the FX Profitude Trading System can help you earn returns of 166.69% in just 35 days by taking advantage of a “secret forex pre-IPO.”

Russ Horn is promoting the FX Profitude Trading System through RapidResultsMethod.com, which features a countdown timer counting down to the launch of the trading system:

“If you’d like to be notified about the release of the most powerful trading system in forex right now please enter your details below.”

The FX Profitude Trading System is scheduled to launch on January 29, 2023. You can enter your email address into the online form at RapidResultsMethod.com to be the first to hear about the launch.

How Does the FX Profitude Trading System Work?

The FX Profitude Trading System is a forex trading system designed to help you rapidly earn positive returns on your investment.

The system includes a bundle of tools, guides, indicators, and more to help you time markets, make smarter trades, and consistently earn large returns.

Russ Horn and his team market the program to anyone who wants to make money quickly through forex trading. Retirees could quickly earn huge returns on investment, for example, to give themselves the best possible retirement:

“Enjoy a stress-free retirement without worrying about money even if you’re just 5-10 years away from it, with…’secret’ forex pre-IPO. And in just 35 days, you could grow your money by 166.69%…and the best part is, it won’t stop there.”

In fact, the official website claims the trading system has a 90% success rate, predicting a winner on 9 out of every 10 trades:

“Just imagine what it would be like if 9 of every 10 trades you make in the forex market were winners…you would never have to worry about making ends meet.”

Whether you’re trying to pay off your mortgage, send your kids to college, take an extended vacation, or increase your retirement savings, FX Profitude Trading System aims to be the ultimate forex trading system.

In fact, Russ Horn specifically claims his trading system is designed to help make you rich – not just to earn a few hundred extra dollars per month:

“I’m not just talking about making a few hundred dollars extra each month…I’m talking about generating an extraordinary income that could potentially make you rich beyond your wildest dreams.”

Your one-time fee of $499 includes over $12,000 of digital materials and bonuses to help you potentially get rich quickly and earn huge returns on your trades.

How Does the Secret Forex Pre-IPO Work?

Russ Horn and his team claim the FX Profitude Trading System can help you earn positive returns on investment by taking advantage of a “secret forex pre-IPO.”

That secret investment opportunity lets you access an initial public offering (IPO) with high upside and limited risk.

Some of the perks of this secret IPO include:

No need to invest your money or buy shares in a company

No need to let your money rest for years and worry constantly about stock prices

No need to worry about the company going bankrupt

Avoid buying into a system where the rich only get richer

For all of these reasons, Russ claims the new forex IPO “is unlike anything you’ve seen before” because it’s the first time in history it has ever existed.

The secret forex pre-IPO opportunity refers to investing in yourself. By investing in yourself today and teaching yourself everything you need to know about forex investing, you could give yourself better returns than any IPO while equipping yourself with long-term investing skills. That’s the secret forex pre-IPO investment opportunity. The best way to invest in yourself is to buy the FX Profitude Trading System today, giving you the tools to become a powerful and successful forex trader.

The FX Profitude Trading System Comes With Four Indicators to Help Time Markets

Russ Horn compares his FX Profitude Trading System to the decision-making center of his brain “Energized and multiplied 100 times.” You’re getting Russ’s forex trading knowledge condensed into a convenient, accessible trading system.

The trading system is fuelled by four indicators, including:

The Array: The Array gives you an instant trend direction, making it easier to time markets and make money. You can see which direction markets are going to move, allowing you to see the future with a higher degree of accuracy than ordinary forex analysis. By better predicting where prices will move, you can make smarter trades.

The Arrows: The Arrows serves as an entry signal – assuming the other indicators agree. As a forex trader, one of the most important skills is timing a trade. According to Russ, the FX Profitude Trading System means “you don’t have to guess the market anymore.” Instead, trading signals like The Arrows make it easier to time the markets with a high degree of accuracy.

The Validator: The Validator validates The Arrows signal mentioned above, confirming a market movement and giving your decisions an extra degree of confidence. You can make smarter trades backed by the combination of the Validator and The Arrows.

The Trend: Russ describes The Trend indicator as “the heart of FX Profitude” Because it shows you which direction to trade, helping you take only the strongest trades to maximize your chances of winning. If the trend is red, then you should only look for sell trades. If the trend is green, you should only look for buy trades.

Russ developed the four FX Profitude Trading System indicators after years of research, testing, and development. Today, these four indicators can “help you prepare financially for your golden years,” according to Russ, by helping you time the markets, make profitable trades, and potentially earn huge returns on your investment in a short period of time.

FX Profitude Trading System Benefits

According to Russ Horn and the official FX Profitude Trading System website, the trading system provides the following benefits:

Profit consistently in forex trading by making trades “destined to be winners” and taking advantage of a trading system with a potential for an 87.50% success rate

Harness a system designed by some of the greatest minds in the forex space, taking your trades “into the forex Super Bowl” to make you a forex trading champion

Generate unlimited profitable trades by timing the markets, helping you know exactly when to buy and when to sell

Eliminate the tedious need to watch charts all day; instead, you can simply glance at the FX Profitude Trading System to instantly know where markets are going, helping you time the markets and make smarter trades

Apply risk management like the pros, even if you have no risk management experience in trading

Avoid beating yourself up after a loss because you could have a higher chance of making consistent, winning trades with the FX Profitude Trading System

How Much Money Can You Make with the FX Profitude Trading System?

The official FX Profitude Trading System website features various claims about generating huge returns on your initial investment.

Although Russ Horn and his team are careful to explain that past results don’t guarantee future returns, and they’re not guaranteeing strong investment returns, the official website features claims like:

The official website describes the FX Profitude Trading System as “the solution to all your forex trading problems so you can achieve the life you’ve always wanted.”

The FX Profitude Trading System can purportedly “take you to profit mode in just 5-10 minutes per day.”

Russ Horn frequently mentions an 87.50% win rate associated with the FX Profitude Trading System. In one test, a trader made 32 trades using the FX Profitude Trading System, and 28 of them were winners, giving the program an 87.50% win rate. That trader also earned 166.69% gains in 35 days with the program.

Russ Horn claims “endless possibilities” await users of the FX Profitude Trading System, including the ability to “see your money double, triple and possibly even quadruple over the next two years” and make your wealth soar in any type of forex markets

According to the official website, the bonuses included with the FX Profitude Trading System allow you to “start making money right away”

The FX Profitude Trading System also claims to limit risk, allowing you to “make high profits while dramatically limiting your risk” to help you sleep better at night

What’s Included with the FX Profitude Trading System?

Your purchase of the FX Profitude Trading System includes access to a bundle of software programs, tools, guides, and more.

You receive instant access to all of the following after buying the FX Profitude Trading System online today:

The FX Profitude Trading System Software: You get instant access to the FX Profitude Trading System itself, including the software. Just download and install the program to rapidly start making smarter trades. According to the official FX Profitude Trading System website, “you’ll be up and running making profits with an 87.50% and higher accuracy” thanks to this software, making it easier to buy low, sell high, and generate huge returns on your investment.

FX Profitude Trading System Top Secret Rules Report: This rules report includes a step-by-step guide to making huge returns through forex trading, including a secret moneymaking opportunity to double or triple your investment returns – or even earn 10X returns “in just a few short months,” getting rich quick through forex trading with a step-by-step, proven system.

Access to Private Members-Only Area: All FX Profitude Trading System purchases include access to the members-only area. The user-friendly area lets you access training on how to use the FX Profitude Trading System. You can also interact with like-minded users and share investment wisdom.

View Live Trades: You can view live trades after buying the FX Profitude Trading System. Your purchase includes no-holds-barred access, allowing you to watch over the shoulder as elite forex traders position and bag profits. You can see them implement these trading strategies in real time to generate huge and consistent returns on their investments.

Live Webinar: All FX Profitude Trading System purchases include a free, live webinar. During the webinar, Russ Horn updates you on new changes in the forex market, tips for maximizing the power of the FX Profitude Trading System, and other information to help you make money through forex trading.

Video Lessons: All FX Profitude Trading System purchases also come with a series of in-depth forex video lessons. You can easily follow these lessons regardless of your forex experience – even if you’re a complete newbie. You can follow the lessons, implement the rules, then start trading for profits.

Unlimited Support from Russ Horn: All FX Profitude Trading System purchases also include “unlimited professional support from Russ Horn,” according to the official website. Russ Horn is also assisted by his team of forex traders. This customer support is valued at $1,000.

Access to TFF Tool: Russ recently added a bonus tool to the FX Profitude Trading System called the TFF tool. This tool reduces the time you spend going back and forth checking prices. The TFF tool features a T (for the live ticker price of a currency pair), an F (for forex cross rates to get references on the trending direction of each pair), and another F (for forex heat maps, to give you real time changes in the percentage of each pair). Overall, the goal of the TFF system is to give you at-a-glance insight into what’s going on with the current market, making it easier to time a trade.

Economic Calendar: Russ also recently added an economic calendar to the FX Profitude Trading System. The economic calendar features some of the most important news on each day of the week, broken down by the time of each announcement. You can see which major announcements are expected to hit markets today, for example. You can use this economic calendar to avoid making risky trades during times of economic turmoil, for example.

Overall, your purchase includes a total of $6,997 in value across all of the digital resources mentioned above. Russ claims to normally charge traders $1,000 per hour for support, for example, but he includes it with his purchase for no extra charge.

FX Profitude Trading System Pricing

The FX Profitude Trading System is priced at a one-time fee of $499.

Your purchase includes immediate access to all digital components of the FX Profitude Trading System:

You can also add an upsell to your order for the Magic Candles Indicator (+$9.99), giving you access to one bonus indicator to help you time the markets and make smarter trades even more effectively.

Bonuses Included with the FX Profitude Trading System

As part of a 2023 launch promotion for the FX Profitude Trading System, Russ Horn is bundling several bonus products with all new purchases of the trading system.

Bonus products include:

Bonus #1: Path to Forex Riches: The On Point Profit Reaper: This package includes custom indicators to help time forex markets and predict the future. You receive access to four indicators with this tool, including a custom-made on point trend indicator, a custom-made on point wealth builder, EMA, and RSI. These indicators identify trends over short and long periods to help you predict future market movements.

Bonus #2: Path to Forex Riches: The Fusion Day Trader: The Fusion Day Trader is a simple but powerful technique involving using specific patterns to make consistent profits through forex trading. Your purchase includes access to different patterns along with precise instructions for determining trends and pullbacks, allowing you to make trades to time markets in a better way to consistently make money through trades.

Bonus #3: Path to Forex Riches: The Easy Trader: This digital product is ideal for traders who want to quickly make money by making a few trades per day. If you want to consistently earn profit within a one-day timeframe, then The Easy Trader could help. According to the official FX Profitude Trading System website, this tool could allow you to make consistently profitable trades in no time.

Super Bonus #1: Forex Master Method: Your FX Profitude Trading System purchase also includes access to something called the Forex Master Method. Valued at $2,550, the Forex Master Method claims to produce gains as high as 2,331% per month via forex trading. To do that, the Forex Master Method involves analyzing five indicators, including a turning points indicator, DC lines, trade dots, MACD, and the stochastic histogram, helping you predict future market movements. You also get access to 5 trading in modules, including modules covering indicators, system rules, sample trades, live trades, and a software manual. Overall, the Forex Master method is designed to give you the edge to turn you from an ordinary trader into a pro in any market conditions.

FX Profitude Trading System Refund Policy

FX Profitude Trading System is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

If you followed the FX Profitude Trading System and implemented the strategies in live trades over a 60 day period and did not recoup your initial investment, then you can contact the customer service team to request a refund.

About Russ Horn

Russ Horn is a forex trader and mentor with 16+ years of forex trading experience. According to the official FX Profitude Trading System website, Russ is “the most sought-after forex trader and mentor in the world”. Today, Russ teaches tens of thousands of students from all over the world, and thousands trust him for his trading insights.

Russ Horn is known for Tradeology.com, RapidResultsMethod.com, and other online entities.

You can contact Russ Horn and the FX Profitude Trading System customer service team via the following:

Email: support@fxprofitude.com

support@fxprofitude.com Email: support@tradeology.com

support@tradeology.com Skype: @alaziactrading

@alaziactrading Phone: +1 315-636-4269

Final Word

Russ Horn and his team have launched the FX Profitude Trading System, a forex trading system designed to help traders time markets, make smarter trades, and earn consistent profits through forex trading.

According to the official website, the FX Profitude Trading System can generate success rates of 87.5% while helping traders earn huge returns on investment. The system includes tools to help time the markets, indicators to predict future market movements, and other resources to give you the best possible chance of getting rich quick through forex trading.

To learn more about the FX Profitude Trading System and how it works or to buy the trading system today, visit the official website by clicking here, where all purchases are backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

ALSO READ: