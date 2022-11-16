FullyVital Hair Growth System Reviewed

FullyVital is a hair growth system marketed to people with baldness, hair loss, and other hair growth issues.

By following the FullyVital Hair Growth System, you can purportedly regrow hair in 60 days without hormones, drugs, or chemicals.

Does FullyVital Hair Growth System live up to the hype? How does the system work? What’s the science behind the system? Keep reading in our review to find out everything you need to know about FullyVital today.

What is the FullyVital Hair Growth System?

FullyVital is a bundle of hair growth products sold exclusively online through FullyVital.com.

The FullyVital Hair Growth System includes a hair supplement and hair serum. The supplement contains dozens of nutrients and superfoods to nourish hair follicles and balance hormones, while the hair serum strengthens your hair and revitalizes your hair follicles.

As part of a 2022 promotion, all packages also include a thickening hairbrush and a hair growth roller. The hairbrush increases circulation and removes dead skin cells, while the roller stimulates growth factors within follicles to regrow hair.

To follow the FullyVital Hair Growth System and regrow hair, just take the supplement and apply the serum daily while also using the hairbrush and roller.

According to the makers of FullyVital, the system is guaranteed to grow new hair on your head. The company markets the package to men and women with all types of hair loss, including people who are bald, those who have dealt with hair loss for years, and anyone who wants to cover up bald spots.

What’s Included with the FullyVital Hair Growth System?

FullyVital contains a package of four products to regrow hair and stimulate new hair growth.

Your package includes the following:

Enhance Hair Supplement ($59): This supplement contains 12 essential vitamins and 12 superfoods to nourish tired hair follicles and balance hormones.

Enhance Hair Serum ($59): Enhance Hair Serum strengthens hair and revitalizes hair follicles to grow new hair. You apply it to your hair daily to regrow hair and strengthen existing hair.

Gold & Grow Roller (Free): Normally priced at $49, the Gold & Grow Roller is included for free with all FullyVital purchases. The roller stimulates growth factors and circulation directly to the hair follicles, helping you regrow new hair.

Thickening Hairbrush (Free): FullyVital also bundles a free hairbrush with all purchases. Normally priced at $19, the hairbrush is specifically designed to thicken your hair. It features bamboo pins that increase circulation, remove dead skin cells, and improve the scalp of your health, among other benefits.

The entire FullyVital Hair Growth System package is priced at $118 and includes free shipping to the United States.

How Does the FullyVital Hair Growth System Work?

The FullyVital Hair Growth System claims to work by fighting hair loss from both the outside and inside.

The Enhance Hair supplement, for example, gives your body the nutrients it needs to regrow hair from inside your body. The supplement includes antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to stimulate new hair growth, giving your body the ingredients it needs to create new hairs.

Meanwhile, the other three products enhance hair growth from the outside. You apply the serum and leave it in your hair for a few minutes, for example, while also using the roller and hairbrush daily.

By using all four of the FullyVital Hair Growth System products as intended, you can purportedly help your hair follicles in the following ways:

Rebalance hormones

Reduce the effects of stress

Nourish the follicle

By targeting the issue from the inside and outside, you can give your scalp the ingredients needed to regrow hair in bald spots, fix thinning hair, regrow hair, and solve all of your hair loss problems, according to Fully Vital.

How the FullyVital Hair Growth System Balances Hormones to Help with Hair Loss

The FullyVital Hair Growth System claims to affect your hormones to help with hair loss. By taking the Enhance Hair supplement daily, you can purportedly balance DHT, testosterone, and estrogen, helping men and women reverse hair loss and regrow hair.

Here’s how the FullyVital Hair Growth System affects your hormones linked to hair loss, according to the manufacturer:

After age 35, estrogen and progesterone levels start dropping in women

As estrogen and progesterone levels drop, estrogen levels become imbalanced with testosterone

Your body converts testosterone to DHT, leading to thinning hair and hair loss

A similar effect occurs in the male body; your testosterone drops with age, leading to imbalanced DHT levels and increasing the risk of hair loss

Fully Vital describes these issues as “a recipe for a thinning scalp.” By taking the Enhance Hair supplement daily, you can purportedly balance your hormones by adjusting the natural estrogen, testosterone, and DHT circulating in your body.

Here’s how the FullyVital Hair Growth System affects your hormones, according to the manufacturer:

The Enhance Hair serum contains a balanced blend of nutrients formulated by doctors to combat thinning hair and reduce the adverse effects of DHT

By reducing DHT, the system can reduce thinning, brittle hair while stimulating hair regrowth

Each serving of the Enhance Hair formula contains a blend called the DHT Balance & Flow Complex; this blend contains over 2,000mg of superfoods and herbs to impact hair growth and hormones in various ways

Because of this system, the supplement claims to work for both men and women dealing with hair loss.

How to Use the FullyVital Hair Growth System

The FullyVital Hair Growth System is designed to be easy for anyone to use. Just take the supplement, apply the brush and roller daily, then leave the serum in your hair for a few minutes per day.

Here’s how the manufacturer recommends using each part of the FullyVital Hair Growth System:

Step 1) Take two capsules of the Enhance Hair supplement twice daily (four capsules per day) to balance hormones and stress while boosting healthy hair.

Step 2) Use the Gold & Grow Roller 1 to 2 times per week to reactivate hair follicles, grow new hair, increase circulation, and encourage the release of growth factors.

Step 3) Use the Thickening Hair Brush daily, brushing your scalp 100 times every evening. The brush removes old strands, makes your scalp ready for new hair, and gently stimulates the scalp with each stroke.

Step 4) Apply the Enhance Hair Serum daily. Fill the dropper and apply it directly to thinning areas of your scalp, bald spots, your receding hairline, and other problem areas. Leave the serum in your hair overnight, then style it, as usual, the next morning.

Your purchase includes detailed instructions on using the FullyVital Hair Growth System.

What is the Enhance Hair Supplement?

The core of the FullyVital Hair Growth System is the Enhance Hair supplement. Featuring a blend of two dozen ingredients, the Enhance Hair supplement uses nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients to encourage new hair growth.

Fully Vital designed the Enhance Hair supplement with two goals: balancing stress and hormones. By balancing stress and hormones, Enhance Hair can purportedly start to regrow your hair.

To achieve these effects, Enhance Hair contains superfoods like curcumin (from turmeric), green tea, ashwagandha, resveratrol, and ginkgo biloba. The formula also functions as a multivitamin, containing over a dozen vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to support hair growth.

You take four capsules of Enhance Hair daily, giving your body an ample dose of multiple hair-boosting ingredients. Each four-capsule serving contains 2,135mg of the DHT Balance & Flow Complex, for example, with the superfoods listed above.

Enhance Hair is also completely vegan, and the company claims to use all-natural ingredients.

Enhance Hair Supplement Ingredients

The core of the FullyVital Hair Growth system is a bundle of herbs, plants, and other ingredients that claim to impact hormone levels – including testosterone, estrogen, and DHT levels. Taking two capsules of the supplement twice daily can purportedly fight back against hair loss and regrow hair from the inside out.

Here are all of the ingredients in the Enhance Hair supplement and how they work:

Saw Palmetto: Saw palmetto has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. According to Fully Vital, the saw palmetto in Enhance Hair will balance excess male hormones (like testosterone) while blocking the absorption of DHT, helping your scalp grow more hair. In a 2020 review, researchers found taking 100 to 320mg of saw palmetto extract per day led to a 60% improvement in overall hair quality, a 27% improvement in total hair count, and increased hair density in 83.3% of patients among other hair growth benefits.

Pine Bark Extract: Pine bark extract is rich with plant-based antioxidants (like polyphenols and flavonoids) linked to hair growth. These ingredients work by boosting your scalp’s healthy circulation of nutrients.

Green Tea Extract: Green tea extract is one of the most popular beverages in the world, and it’s prized for its high levels of antioxidants and other fat-burning compounds. According to Fully Vital, green tea in Enhance Hair will nourish your hair follicles, slow DHT-induced hair loss, and prolong the androgen hair growth phase while reducing the hair shedding phase. One study found the active ingredient in green tea, an antioxidant called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) enhanced hair growth in human cells.

Curcumin: Curcumin is the active ingredient in turmeric, and it’s linked to a range of antioxidant effects. According to Fully Vital, the curcumin in the formula will prevent the negative effects of DHT, fight hair thinning, and block your testosterone from converting into DHT.

Ashwagandha: A popular adaptogen or natural stress support supplement ingredient, ashwagandha has a long history of use in Ayurvedic medicine. According to Fully Vital, ashwagandha will help the body cope with stress while significantly preventing hair loss.

Pterostilbene: Pterostilbene is an antioxidant similar to resveratrol, the ingredient in grapes and wine linked to antioxidant effects. According to Fully Vital, Pterostilbene can support cellular aging and balance your metabolism.

Vitamins & Minerals: Enhance Hair also contains over a dozen vitamins and minerals, including B vitamins, antioxidant vitamins like vitamin C and vitamin A, hormone-supporting vitamins like vitamin D and vitamin K, and minerals like zinc, selenium, and copper.

Overall, Fully Vital designed its Enhance Hair supplement to provide a blend of vegan, natural ingredients to regrow hair from the inside out.

What is the Fully Vital Enhance Hair Serum?

The Enhance Hair Serum is the second core part of the FullyVital Hair Growth System. You apply this serum to your hair overnight to regrow hair and stimulate hair growth as you sleep.

Fully Vital recommends applying the serum directly to your bald spots, thinning hair, receding hairline, and other problem areas. According to Fully Vital, the natural ingredients will go to work to regrow hair in these areas.

Here’s what the serum does when applied to your hair nightly:

Restore weak or damaged hair follicles

Grow healthy hair

Absorb from the base of your follicles to stimulate hair growth at the root

Natural ingredients to reduce scalp inflammation, boost circulation, and improve overall hair growth

Fully Vital Enhance Hair Serum Ingredients

Fully Vital discloses the full list of ingredients in the Enhance Hair Serum upfront, making it easy to compare the formula to Rogaine, hair loss shampoos, and other popular hair growth serums and treatments sold online today.

Here are the active ingredients in the Enhance Hair Serum and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Copper Tripeptides: Copper tripeptides reduce inflammation and block DHT in your scalp to promote better hair growth, according to Fully Vital.

Caffeine: Many hair growth serums contain caffeine to stimulate circulation when applied topically. According to Fully Vital, caffeine can support better circulation and increase the length of your hair length. One 2012 study found caffeine could play a role in managing androgenetic alopecia, a hereditary type of hair loss affecting nearly 50% of men by age 50.

Hyaluronic Acid: Found in both the Enhance Hair supplement and the Enhance Hair Serum, hyaluronic acid is a popular moisturization molecule linked to hydration. It can hydrate your hair, follicle, and scalp for better overall growth.

Melatonin: Melatonin is found in many sleep aid supplements for its ability to help you fall asleep. However, Fully Vital describes melatonin as “a powerful antioxidant” that protects your hair follicle cells from damage.

Centella Asiatica: Centella Asiatica is an antioxidant that maintains the skin’s natural barrier, helping protect your scalp and follicles and encourage further growth.

FullyVital Hair Growth System Features & Benefits

According to Fully Vital, the FullyVital Hair Growth System provides all of the following features and benefits:

Visible Results in 2 Months: Although some people start seeing results in just weeks, “most” customers start seeing results within 60 days, according to Fully Vital, with increased benefits coming as you continue to apply the system. In comparison, other hair growth treatments could take 4 to 6 months to work.

Natural Ingredients and System: Fully Vital claims to use 100% natural, vegan ingredients in all products within the system. Even the hairbrush is made from bamboo. The supplement and serum both feature a blend of ingredients to regrow hair without relying on minoxidil, finasteride, or other hair treatment plans.

Doctor Formulated: The FullyVital Hair Growth System is a doctor-recommended and doctor-formulated hair loss treatment program. The founder of Fully Vital, Faraz Khan, teamed up with hair loss experts from around the world to develop the formula, including surgeons, medical doctors, hormone experts, and more.

Fragrance-Free: Some hair loss treatment programs have an unpleasant fragrance or a sickly sweet smell. The FullyVital Hair Growth System is a fragrance-free system.

Takes 2 Minutes Per Day: You don’t need to spend hours following complex instructions to use the FullyVital Hair Growth System. Instead, taking the supplement and applying the serum takes just two minutes per day.

Creates Younger Scalp Cells: Fully Vital specifically markets the supplement to men and women with baldness, thinning hair, receding hairlines, and other issues because the formula purportedly creates younger scalp cells. In comparison, other hair loss programs claim to support hair growth or strengthen existing hair – they don’t claim to regrow hair, reverse baldness, or fix a receding hairline.

Balance Hormones: Many hair loss supplements don’t claim to affect your hormones. However, Fully Vital specifically markets its supplement as aw ay to balance hormones – including hormones like DHT involved in hair loss.

Non-Greasy: You leave the FullyVital serum in your hair overnight for it to work, and the serum works without being greasy. You don’t need to wash it out of your hair the next day, and you can style your hair as you normally would.

FullyVital Hair Growth System Versus Minoxidil, Finasteride, and Other Hair Treatments

Like minoxidil (Rogaine) and finasteride, the FullyVital Hair Growth System claims to regrow hair, reverse baldness, and eliminate thinning hair and bald spots. Unlike these FDA-approved hair loss treatments, FullyVital Hair Growth System claims to regrow hair without side effects, prescription requirements, or cost.

Fully Vital specifically markets its hair regrowth system to those who want the hair growth benefits of popular treatments without the downsides.

Some of the advantages of the FullyVital Hair Growth System include the following:

Finasteride can cause reproductive issues in women, and many doctors avoid prescribing finasteride to women of reproductive age because of the possibility of birth defects.

Finasteride can also affect sexual function in men. It can lower sperm count, lower libido, and increase erectile dysfunction.

Minoxidil (Rogaine), meanwhile, was originally used to treat ulcers and high blood pressure. It increases circulation by acting as a vasodilator.

Side effects of minoxidil include excess facial and body hair, swollen joints, edema, and heart palpitations.

Some doctors prescribe steroids for hair loss. Spironolactone, for example, can help with fluid buildup and hair growth, but it’s linked to side effects like nausea, vomiting, rashes, congenital disabilities, and decreased sex drive.

In comparison, the FullyVital Hair Growth System aims to offer many of the same benefits as minoxidil, finasteride, and other FDA-approved hair loss treatments – but with natural ingredients and zero side effects.

Plus, the FullyVital Hair Growth System was designed by a team of doctors, including MDs, PhDs, surgeons, and other hair loss experts from around the world.

FullyVital Hair Growth System Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The FullyVital Hair Growth System website is filled with reviews from customers who have reversed baldness, fixed their bald spots, eliminated their receding hairline, and regrown hair in bald areas of their scalp after using the FullyVital Hair Growth System.

The website also features before and after images of many reviewers, including people who appeared to be going bald before using the system – but now have a healthy-looking, full head of hair.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers on the official website:

One customer claims he has “so many new baby hairs” after using the formula.

Another customer claims her “hairline is coming back” and that she is “seeing new regrowth all over [her] temples” after using the FullyVital Hair Growth System.

Multiple customers were skeptical that the FullyVital Hair Growth System would work because they had tried other systems with limited effects. However, after trying the FullyVital Hair Growth System for 60 days, they were impressed with how it worked.

A 62-year-old woman claims her “hair is growing back thanks to FullyVital” after being embarrassed by her thinning hair for months.

One customer claims her “hair is filling in” after using FullyVital for two months and that she loves the results.

One reviewer claims her “hair is fuller and thicker” than it was after using the system for 3 months. She also likes the system because she only needs to spend 5 minutes daily on her hair, describing it as “so worth it.”

One customer claims she had thinning hair in her temple before she started following the FullyVital Hair Growth System. Now, she has “tiny baby hairs on [her] temples,” thanks to the serum.

Other reviewers claim to be “seeing less scalp,” enjoying hair that is “healthy and full,” and experiencing other powerful hair growth benefits after using the system for just a few weeks.

According to the manufacturer, “most customers start seeing positive results within 60 days,” and the company backs that claim with a money-back guarantee. Additionally, some customers claim to have experienced a noticeable difference within just weeks.

FullyVital Hair Growth System Pricing

The FullyVital Hair Growth System is priced at a one-time fee of $118. Your purchase includes the four products listed above, including the Enhance Hair Supplement, Enhance Hair Serum, Gold & Grow Roller, and Thickening Hairbrush.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering the system online:

FullyVital Hair Growth System: $118

Each purchase includes a 30-day supply of the system, including 120 capsules (30-day supply / 60 servings taken twice daily) and 30 applications of serum.

FullyVital Hair Growth System Refund Policy

Fully Vital backs its system with a 180-day money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days.

If you’re unsatisfied with the FullyVital Hair Growth System and how it works, or if you don’t notice a visible difference within 60 days, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

About FullyVital

The FullyVital Hair Growth System was created by a company named Fully Vital, LLC.

Fully Vital was founded by Faraz Khan, who has a top-rated podcast called Anti-Aging Hacks. Faraz worked with doctors around the world to develop the formula, including hair transplant surgeons, trichologists, stem cell experts, and other MDs, PhDs, and other medical professionals.

You can contact the Fully Vital customer service team via the following:

Phone: (866) 860-2082

(866) 860-2082 Email: support@fullyvital.com

Final Word

Faraz Khan and a team of doctors have created a hair regrow solution called the FullyVital Hair Growth System. Sold exclusively online through FullyVital.com, the system features a serum, a supplement, a brush, and a roller to regrow hair.

Fully Vital markets the system to people dealing with baldness, thinning hair, receding hairlines, and other hair growth problems. To solve these problems, the FullyVital Hair Growth System features a bundle of natural ingredients to regrow hair and balance hormones.

To learn more about the FullyVital Hair Growth System and how it works or to buy the package online today, visit the official website.