Free Psychic Reading Online: Best Psychics Sites For Free Readings by Phone Or Chat

If you are experiencing confusion and uncertainty regarding how to carry on with your life, it must be a good time to seek the help of a psychic. free psychic readings can be available online for people facing such a phase in their lives or just people who want to know more about their current prospects and how the future will look for them. In such cases, people can easily look up psychics online. After all, there are quite a few websites that will allow you to get an online psychic reading at reasonable rates.

If you think hiring the services of an authentic online psychic is going to cost you through the roof, think again because there are authentic psychic reading online websites available with varying options for cheap psychics. In addition to affordable rates, these psychics also provide excellent service and make accurate predictions.

Psychics can be consulted on a variety of subjects such as love life, career, finances, family life, issues in confidence, issues of anxiety, and depression. The advice they provide can greatly help the individual by making them aware of the root causes of the problem and allowing them to address and deal with these in order to feel better about themselves and improve their lives overall. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, life has seemed even more bleak and unsure and the prospects of happiness and good fortune seemed far off for so many of us.

Even though there has been some return to normalcy, we cannot be sure how long these will last and we will be plunged into a season of lockdowns again. But because during the pandemic, almost all of our lives had shifted online, there is now the opportunity to also seek help for our debilitating mental state online as well.

There have obviously been the services of therapy available online through the pandemic and after, but another option is seeking the help of an authentic psychic. That might not always be easy to find since there are quite a few unreliable websites out there that come up if you just type ‘psychic reading near me’ advertising amazing services, but then taking your payment for consultation and then duping you. But fear not as we will provide you with a list of reputable websites where you can find an impressive list of psychics. But before that, some might have questions about what a psychic exactly does, what a psychic reading comprises, or what is a psychic medium.

Best Sites For Free Psychic Reading Online: First Look

If you are in dire need of some professional help and want to see an experienced psychic, unfortunately just typing ‘psychic near me’ will not yield the best result as there are many scam websites out there in the name of providing real psychic services. Here, we give you a list of renowned websites where you can get the best psychic readings online.

Website Offers ⭐ Kasamba 3 minutes free + 70% off for new users ⭐ Psychic Source 3 minutes free + Low rates ($0.66 per minute after trial ends) ⭐ Purple Garden $10 free credit with any purchase ⭐ Asknow 5 minutes free + 15 minute reading at only $10

These are some of the best online psychic websites out there. They also provide various kinds of discount packages for their users and even offer free psychics’ services for a limited time span. There are also various other features that these websites have which you can look through carefully to decide which is the best website for you that fits your exact needs and wants. Through this first look, potential customers get a glimpse of what kind of offers these websites give out and if they think that will fit their budget constraints.

The Best Online Psychic Reading Sites of 2022

Only looking at introductory offers while choosing a free psychic reading website is not enough. There are other features such as conveniences offered by the website, psychic availability, customer feedback, mode of consultation, and mode of payment that are important to ponder on. Here are some elaborations on the various features that you can find on the best online psychics service website with free trials out there.

#1. Kasamba: Best for Psychic Readings Online

Kasamba is one of the oldest psychic reading websites out there, which has been operational since 1999 and served more than 4 million customers. It is its remarkable psychic readings that have made it so popular among customers and a force to be reckoned with in the online psychic reading market. Kasamba is such a famous psychic reading website that potential customers looking for the best psychic readings online, are bound to come across its name and the fame of its services.

Kasamba boasts of one of the best groups of psychics on its roster that make customers come back time and again. One of the reasons for its loyal customer base is its accurate psychic predictions which have aided customers through the years. These psychics are highly trained and qualified to do their jobs. They have strict guidelines that their team of psychics must follow in order to ensure transparency and the skills of the team and their service. In Kasamba’s roster, there are around 150 tarot card readers available on call and over 180 tarot card readers available online to provide their services. This also allows for a diverse team with different areas of expertise and knowledge, which helps to attract a customer base with varying wants and needs.

Psychic Profiles

These best online psychics also have separate profiles which potential customers can look through and evaluate to decide which psychics could be best for them. The psychic profiles contain their area of expertise, their specific qualifications, years of experience at the job, and most importantly customer feedback. All this information gives customers a clear idea of whether or not they want a particular psychic. It also gives them an idea of what a perfect psychic compromises, so that they have a clear idea of what to look for.

Services

The section on customer reviews on Kasamba psychics is genuine and real and gives customers a look into the quality of service provided by one of the best online psychic reading websites. Online psychic reading gets even easier with Kasamba’s psychics are experts in a variety of areas, such as

Fortune Telling

Astrology Reading

Dream Analysis

Forecasts for Career

Tarot Readings

Past Life Readings

Love Readings

Irrespective of what problems you might be facing, Kasamba’s diverse and varied group of experienced psychics are available for you around the clock. They can provide accurate predictions and helpful advice for your life that will allow you spiritual peace, mental clarity, and a new sense of direction in your life.

Using Kasamba

Kasamba has an app that is available for download on both Android and iOS devices which provides you a fast and steady connection to Kasamba’s servers so that you can browse through the psychic profiles and psychic services faster than ever before. The app has also been designed in a way to ensure ease of use. Their customer service team is also available 24/7 so that you can address any query to them at any hour. They will assist you with how to use the app and guide you through the whole process. Another benefit of using Kasamba is its commendable security policy; it vows to protect users’ data and privacy from any breach. This is possible because Kasamba adheres to all the necessary data protection rules and laws.

The Kasamba app also ensures that all the payments made go through a secure gateway. Also, customers do not need to give elaborate details during the sign-up process. The consultation with the psychic can remain anonymous if the customer chooses, as many customers otherwise find it difficult to open up about all their problems to the psychic or even fear being judged or recognised by the psychic. Kasamba has the provisions for both live psychics as well as chat psychics, and you can choose either, depending upon your convenience.

Pricing and Offers

Kasamba allows you a free psychic reading of upto 3 minutes with your chosen psychic reader. There is also a special offer for new customers which gives a 50% off. However, the rates charged by Kasamba per hour are very modest and totally affordable.

Spiritual Shiwa of Kasamba is a sought-after and famous psychic. Even though all the psychics on the app are very experienced, Spiritual Shiwa is an expert on Cartomancy. Her particular skills allow her to look into her customers’ futures and offer up enlightening advice that has greatly helped customers in the past. It is for this very reason that she has over 4,000 positive reviews from her past customers.

#2. Psychic Source: Best for Accurate Love Readings

Psychic Source is one of the most experienced websites offering psychic readings. It has been operational since 1989 and provides a variety of different services for different problem areas in one’s life. Psychic Source has an impressive reputation as being one of the websites with the most empathetic and helpful group of real psychics. If you choose to go with Psychic Source, you will get amazing service with verified and authentic psychics because the website only accepts those psychics who have the gift and knowledge of what it takes to be a real psychic. They are made to go through a thorough screening process to ensure they have what it takes to help the distressed customers who come looking for psychics’ help.

Services

Free psychic love readings are popular on this online psychic website as its staff is highly trained in this particular field of expertise. Not only that, psychics on this platform are well-versed in other sectors of psychic services as well, such as

Dream Analysis

Spiritual Readings

Tarot Card Readings

Numerology Readings

Predictions

Astrology Readings and many more

You can book an appointment with the best online psychics through the phone or online. Psychic Source also offers the facility of face-to-face video interactions for customers who are more comfortable with that mode of communication.

Psychic Tool

Psychic Source has a unique Psychic Tool, which enables users to search for the appropriate online psychic for them. There are some criteria to fill out so that you get your preferred kinds of psychics in your top options. The platform then matches the user with three online psychics and allows the user to choose the one they feel will help them in their journey the most. As all of Psychic Source’s online psychics have been thoroughly vetted, users can rest assured that they will receive amazing advice and service no matter which psychic reader they opt for.

Even if you are not satisfied with the matches of the platform’s Psychic Tool, you can always look through the various psychic readers’ profiles and select one that you find preferable and which matches your desired area of expertise. Since the platform has a section called Client Testimonials, that will also allow you to look through the past experiences of clients with that particular psychic reader and determine whether they are a good fit for you.

Pricing and Offers

Psychic Source offers a complimentary deal of free psychic reading of 3 minutes. But what sets the platform apart from its competitors is that it offers the services of some of the best psychics that exist at the minimal rate of $1 per minute. Given the quality of the online psychic reading website, this rate is very reasonable. Hence, it will be an affordable option if the user wants to get into an elaborate session with the psychic reader going into an in-depth analysis of their life and fate. Another important thing about the website is that they accept payments through PayPal which ensures security in the transaction process.

Wayne is a famous psychic on Psychic Source who has many levels of expertise. Not only is he a TV Psychic Medium, but also proficient in tarot card reading, angel card readings, and giving spiritual advice on love and family.

#3. Purple Garden: Best for Spiritual Readings

Purple Garden has become one of the websites offering the best psychic readings online in a very short span of time. The quality of services offered by Purple Garden is commendable and the staff is highly trained and received the proper legal certification.

Services

Purple Garden offers a variety of services for people who are seeking the best online psychics for their particular problems, such as,

Love psychics and love ascension

Career

Esoteric Alchemy

Tarot Card Readings

Empathetic Medium and many other services

The quality of the online psychic reading service has been praised by many customers in the customer review section. Not only that, Purple Garden has been mentioned by numerous publication houses.

Interactive Tool

Purple Garden’s platform has an interactive tool feature that the customers can use to choose the psychic reader of their choice. It contains all the relevant details about the psychic, their experience, and abilities. There are also advisors available on the Purple Garden platform to help you through the confusing process of selecting the perfect psychic for you. The AI of the Purple Garden platform is also quite optimised and matches the psychic readers well.

Pricing and Offers

Purple Garden allows its customers to get a glimpse of what service it would be like by allowing them a trial of free psychic reading online. This allows trust and transparency between the customer and Purple Garden.

#4. Asknow: Best for Mediumship

Asknow prides itself on being one of the most experienced psychics’ websites in the online psychic reading market, with upwards of 30 years of experience. It calls itself the country’s ‘premium psychic network’.

Services

On its roster, Asknow has more than 70 employees dedicated to providing the best psychic advice to customers as per their needs. Some of the areas that these vetted and authentic psychics are proficient in include,

Astrology

Psychic Love Reading

Tarot Card Reading

Numerology

Spiritual Advice

Career Advice

You can carry out the consultation with the psychic on call, through email, or by chatting with them as per your preferred mode of communication.

Using Asknow

Using the Asknow website is quite simple. All you have to do is visit the website and click on the Tab ‘Psychics’. Alternatively, you could browse the many reasonable and cheap psychics listed on the homepage. In these listings, psychics’ expertise, years and experience, and consultation rate are provided.

Pricing and Offers

You can avail a free psychic reading with Asknow by going for a free question service which is a one-time offer. To enable this offer you have to go to the website, sign up and make a request for free psychics’ reading. Asknow’s packages for new users are very affordable at $1 per minute for a 20-minute or 30-minute session. If you choose your consultation with a master psychic, you also get a special offer of $10 per 15 minutes along with a 5 minutes’ free psychic reading.

Why Go for Psychic Reading?

Psychics are usually people who are considered to possess a special mental ability to have a glance into your future or be able to understand what someone else is thinking. They are said to have special psychic abilities which allow them to be farsighted and intuitive to make reliable psychic predictions and prophecies. When it comes to mediumship that is a specification of a psychic’s abilities, which many people can get confused about.

Psychic mediums act as a bridge between the gap between the living world and the deceased world, according to jpost.com being a psychic medium, one has the ability to communicate with the deceased world and convey it back to the living people and vice versa. There are different kinds of psychic medium activities like séance tables, ouija boards, and trance. Different psychics can specialize in different psychic mediums.

People have come to depend on psychic reading online to find some relief from the daily problems of their life. After using it multiple times, customers have come to see how reliable psychic online can be. They become repeat customers, especially given the easy availability of online psychic readings.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I get free psychic readings?

It is possible to get free psychic readings up to a certain extent since most of the best online psychics’ platforms offer a free trial with the psychic reader. But to get in-depth psychic predictions it is best to use the paid service.

2. Why is an online psychic reading better?

You can get access to the best online psychics from the comfort of your own home, no matter where in the world you are. After the daily hassle of life, it is difficult to take time out of your day to go all the way to see a psychic and back without even being certain if you will like their services. With the online mode, you will get trial access to free psychics and also get to choose a phone psychic reading or a chat psychic reading as per your wants.

3. Is an online psychic service reliable?

All the platforms mentioned above are some of the best psychic readings online. Their staff of psychic readers is hired after constant vetting and verification and they have their due qualifications.

Conclusion

The list of online psychic reading platforms provided is guaranteed to be completely authentic and verified. Their staff has also been very carefully vetted and chosen to ensure that their quality of service is impeccable, their knowledge adequate and their disposition empathetic. To choose the perfect psychic website for you, all you have to do is look through the list of features highlighted in the list, decide on which service prioritizes your needs best, and then visit the website to look through the psychics available and book yourself an appointment.