Foot Peel Mask Reviewed – Safe and Natural FEETS Foot Care Treatment?

Have you ever taken a moment to stare down at your feet? Were you defeated upon noticing flaky, dry, or waxy skin? How about the presence of a bump-like structure that is both hardened and raised? Footcare has become an integral part of health, and it should be this way, especially when many people rely on them for movement. Some of the signs we’ve just mentioned are linked to corns and calluses. Though these aren’t serious, they could become inflamed. According to the FEETS team, the only way to put an end to their existence is to leave old things behind and to start fresh. Not seeing the connection? Here’s everything there is to know on the Foot Peel Mask.

What is the Foot Peel Mask?

The Foot Peel Mask has been designed to remove old, dead, and callused skin, ultimately revealing soft, smooth, and supple skin. For those of you who are unaware of the term, calluses are thick, hardened layers of skin found on key pressure points (i.e., heels, the balls of feet, palms and even the knees). Varying in size and shape, calluses are rarely a cause for concern. Obviously, the same cannot be said about the feet’s overall appearance, right? Normally, lessening calluses requires eliminating the root cause (i.e., friction or pressure), however, this process can be sped up by using the Foot Peel Mask. To see why this is the case, let’s further explore the ingredient’s list.

What ingredients are inside the Foot Peel Mask?

The main ingredients inside the Foot Peel Mask are:

Lactic Acid

Lactic acid is an organic acid essential for cell respiration, glucose production and molecule signaling [1]. In the context of calluses, this ingredient is said to belong to the same class of drugs as aspirin. Therefore, its mechanism entails breaking down the thick top layer of the skin and increasing skin moisture. Over time, not only will this motivate calluses to peel off, but the same outcome could be expected for warts and corns [2]. To facilitate the effects of lactic acid, individuals are asked to remove dead skin using a rough towel or even a callus file.

Citrus Lemon Extract

It goes without saying that the second main ingredient is merely an extract derived from lemons. How is this relevant in the Foot Peel Mask formula? Simple, the makers at FEETS were drawn to its natural astringent, antibacterial and toning properties. Our research also suggests that the union between an acidic component (i.e., lemons) and a chemical component (i.e., lactic acid) is likely to create a reaction potent enough to remove calluses [3].

Tangerine Peel Extract

The next key ingredient inside the Foot Peel Mask is tangerine peel extract. This respective extract has been applauded for its role as a strong humectant, which captures moisture and supports a hydrated appearance, shares the FEETS team. How can anyone overlook tangerine’s rich source of vitamin C? Without it, fighting off harmful invaders or trying to promote healthy skin appearance will be nearly impossible!

Lavender

Lavender is a perennial plant known for its calming effect. In terms of skin health, existing studies have demonstrated its antimicrobial and antifungal properties. In fact, it may also reduce scarring by promoting tissue growth. Other proclaimed results include reduced redness, dryness of skin.

Ryoku-Cha Ekisu Extract

Finally, we have Ryoku-Cha Ekisu or green tea extract. This is yet another ingredient embodying antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties, making it a must-have for rejuvenating the skin.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Who should avoid using the Foot Peel Mask?

The Foot Peel Mask must be avoided by pregnant and/or nursing mothers, people who are allergic to any of the listed ingredients, or who have cuts or open wounds on their feet.

Where can I find the complete ingredients list for the Foot Peel Mask?

The Foot Peel Mask’s complete ingredients list can be reviewed by visiting here.

What are the benefits of using the Foot Peel Mask?

The Foot Peel Mask will work towards achieving restorative, refreshing and exfoliated feet free from calluses.

Are the Foot Peel Masks one-size-fits-all?

The Foot Peel Mask fits up to Men’s size 13, therefore, it is one-size-fits-most. Thanks to the neutral branding, the mask can be used by both men and women.

How to use the Foot Peel Mask?

To get started with the Foot Peel Mask, the feet must be thoroughly washed and dried. Once prepped, the pack should be cut along the dotted line to create an opening. Then, everyone is asked to gently insert a foot each into two masks and apply stickers to secure around the ankles. After about 60 to 90 minutes, the feet must be washed with soap and water, soaking them in warm water for 15 minutes.

Should I remain seated while wearing the Foot Peel Mask?

It is recommended to stay seated, however, individuals can walk around as long as it is done slowly (so as to not slip).

How long after wearing the Foot Peel Mask will my feet start peeling?

The feet are likely to start peeling after 2 days of use.

Will the peeling hurt?

Although the peeling may appear painful, it is actually painless. Bear in mind that some areas are more difficult to peel off than others, causing slight pain with every pull. If the latter is prevalent, individuals are asked to wait a bit longer before trying to peel at it again.

How often should the Foot Peel Mask be worn?

To activate the peeling process, individuals are asked to use the Foot Peel Mask every day for 7 to 10 days.

How long will it take to see results with the Foot Peel Mask?

For complete results are noticed by those who wait up to 10 days.

Does my purchase of the Foot Peel Mask support a cause?

Yes, the FEETS team is helping the homeless to get back on their feet. For every purchase, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to organizations like Back On My Feet, whose mission aligns with that of the former’s.

Is it okay to use lotion after the Foot Peel Mask?

If the foot becomes dry, individuals are recommended to apply a small amount of lotion.

Does the Foot Peel Mask contain any parabens?

No, the Foot Peel Mask does not contain any parabens. Matter-of-factly, it is completely clean meaning that it is free from sulfates, phthalates, synthetic dyes, silicones, and animal cruelty.

How many masks are included with a single purchase of the Foot Peel Mask?

A single purchase of the Foot Peel Mask (i.e., a box) contains 2 pairs of masks for 2 separate treatments.

Is the Foot Peel Mask protected by a money-back guarantee?

The Foot Peel Mask has been protected by a 90-day money-back guarantee. If 90 days after receiving the mask individuals are displeased by the results, customer service should be contacted for a full purchase price refund. That said, only items returned in the same condition (unused and unworn with tags) will be accepted. For any further questions requiring clarity, contact the team at feetsbrand@gmail.com.

How much does the Foot Peel Mask cost?

The pricing for the Foot Peel Mask varies by quantity. Here’s what the FEETS team has in store for those who purchase in bulk:

1 Foot Peel Mask box (or 2 pairs of masks): CAD$33.34

(or 2 pairs of masks): CAD$33.34 3 Foot Peel Mask boxes (or 6 pairs of masks): CAD$80.03

(or 6 pairs of masks): CAD$80.03 5 Foot Peel Mask boxes (or 10 pairs of masks): CAD$120.05

About FEETS

The idea for FEETS gradually took from the moment Brody Cady realized his feet needed help. When seeking solutions, the only one that was often recommended but was way out of his budget was the infamous pedicure. Why should people set time aside when the same quality of service can be produced at home? This very question led Brody to partner with leading podiatrists to create FEETS’ proprietary, natural formula that works, yet is completely free from dangerous chemicals. What may have seemed like a blur at first quickly became clearer and clearer, hence we have the FEETS Foot Peel Mask. Below is a quote retrieved from the FEETS official website:

“We’re here to help you stay grounded. So, you can keep on your feet, and move wherever life moves you. We believe healthy feet are essential to your overall well-being […] We aim to create clean products that repair and nurture your feet. Our hydrating foot mask is the first step. We’re just getting started.”

Final Verdict

The FEETS’ Foot Peel Mask is exactly how it’s made out to be. Applying it will force the thick top layer to breakdown, resulting in the painless peeling of skin. Consequently, our feet are provided a fresh start with smooth and supple skin. To think that this team managed to create a solution that can be used at the comfort of one’s home and at a fraction of the cost of pedicures is striking. Above anything else, the selected ingredients make sense together, presenting interested parties with a highly synergistic solution. As put simply by the FEETS team, “Feet matter, so take care of them”. To get started on this endeavor, learn more about the FEETS’ Foot Peel Mask by visiting here! >>>

