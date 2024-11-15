File No: 23-00846WA- NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

File No: 23-00846WA

RE: Vladimir Kubasov

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to RCW 61.24 et seq. Grantor(s) of Deed of Trust Vladimir Kubasov Current Beneficiary Nations Direct Mortgage, LLC Current Trustee Affinia Default Services, LLC Current Mortgage Servicer PHH Mortgage Corporation Deed of Trust Recording Number (Ref. #) 202206160606 Parcel Number(s) 7003055320 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on December 20, 2024, at 9:00 AM sell at public auction located 2nd Floor Entry Plaza Outside the County Courthouse, Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma WA 98402, to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following-described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit: LOT 532, EAGLE RIDGE AT TEHALEH PHASES VI & VII, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 202105195003, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Commonly known as: 18823 Eagle Ridge Dr. E., Bonney Lake, WA 98391 The above property is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated June 14, 2022, recorded June 16, 2022, under Auditor’s File No. 202206160606, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Vladimir Kubasov, as Grantor, to First American Title Insurance Company as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for Nations Direct Mortgage, LLC, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to Nations Direct Mortgage, LLC under an Assignment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 202401240291. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows: 1. Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: o $64,089.12 which included the monthly payments, late charges, and accrued fees and costs. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $548,998.24, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from August 1, 2023, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on December 20, 2024. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by December 09, 2024 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before December 09, 2024 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after December 09, 2024 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Vladimir Kubasov 18823 Eagle Ridge Dr E Bonney Lake, WA 98391 by both first class and certified mail on February 12, 2024; and the notice of default was personally served upon the Borrower and Grantor, or was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above on February 12, 2024. The Trustee has possession of proof of mailing, and service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever are afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to the RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS: The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) Website: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Website: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT, YOU ARE ADVISED THAT AFFINIA DEFAULT SERVICES, LLC MAY BE DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. DATED 10/31/2024 By: Natalie Mattera Name: Natalie Mattera Title: Foreclosure Specialist of Affinia Default Services, LLC 16000 Christensen Rd., Suite 310 Tukwila, WA 98188 (425) 800-4703 NPP0467082 To: TACOMA DAILY INDEX 11/15/2024, 12/06/2024 IDX-1005037

November 15, December 6, 2024