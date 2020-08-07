File No. 124.1414-City of Tacoma Public Hearing

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

August 6, 2020

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of the dead-end South 74th Street, lying between South Hosmer Street and Washington State right-of-way for Interstate 5.

(Dean Paulson, LLC; File No. 124.1414)

Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Teague Pasco, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at (253) 591-5570.

Resolution No. 40635, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for August 4, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

August 7, 2020