FEMA denies funds to WA for damage caused by 2024 ‘bomb cyclone’

Gov. Bob Ferguson says the state will appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial of Washington’s application for disaster relief for the November 2024 “bomb cyclone” windstorms, which caused an estimated $34 million in damage across the state.

“There are very clear criteria to qualify for these emergency relief funds. Washington’s application met all of them. This is another troubling example of the federal government withholding funding. Washington communities have been waiting for months for the resources they need to fully recover from last winter’s devastating storms, and this decision will cause further delay. We will appeal,” said Ferguson on April 14.

The November windstorms were “comparable to a hurricane” and led to former Gov. Jay Inslee declaring disasters in Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor, Island, King, Pacific, Snohomish, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla and Whatcom counties.

Puget Sound Energy reported that at least 650,000 customers were without power for multiple days and, along with causing millions of dollars worth of damage, the high winds led to two deaths: One in Lynnwood when a large tree struck a homeless encampment and killed a woman, and one in Bellevue when a tree fell into a home, killing a woman while she was in the shower.

According to Ferguson’s statement, FEMA funds would pay to repair damage to public highways, public utilities and electrical power systems.

“FEMA’s public assistance programs reimburse at least 75% of eligible costs related to a declared disaster. Washington’s preliminary damage estimate is $34 million. This number will likely increase as the state works with counties to update their information for an appeal,” said the statement.

FEMA rejected the state’s application on April 11, saying that supplemental federal assistance under the Stafford Act is “not warranted” for the state’s requested declaration for public assistance for six counties and hazard mitigation for the state.

“FEMA’s Region X Regional Administrator will communicate any additional resources that may be available through other Federal Agencies and/or volunteer organizations to address unmet needs for survivor assistance. In addition, FEMA will coordinate with the State of Washington to identify additional damage information to support an appeal if necessary,” said the letter.

The state is able to appeal the letter by Monday, May 11.

A house in Issaquah was damaged by fallen trees during November’s bomb cyclone. (Courtesy of King County Councilmember Sarah Perry’s office)