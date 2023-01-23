FDAJU # 19-2020
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
IN THE HIGH COURT OF AMERICAN SAMOA FAMILY, DRUG AND ALCOHOL COURT DIVISION
THE PEOPLE OF THE TERRITORY OF
AMERICAN SAMOA IN THE INTEREST OF A DEPENDANT CHILD
BY VIENA TAUTUNUAFATASI
Petitioner
FA’ALETATAU TATUNUAFATASI
Respondent #1
ANESI TALATAU, JR.
Respondent #2
TO. FA’ALETATAU TATUNUAFATASI
9220 Pacific Ave Apt 29, Tacoma WA 98444 Seattle, Washington.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a VERIFIED PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF PATERNITY has been filed in the High Court of American Samoa, Territory of American Samoa by VIENA TAUTUNUAFATASI, a resident of American Samoa. You have two months and ten days from the first publication of this notice to answer or otherwise respond to this petition by filing such response with the FDAJU Division of the High Court of American Samoa at the Courthouse in Pago Pago, American Samoa and serving a copy of the response upon attorney, Charles V. Ala’ilima, at the Estate of Lefaga Beaver building in Nu’uuli (white house behind Laufou Shopping Center) or by mail at P.O. Box 1118, Pago Pago, American Samoa 96799.
Your failure to respond within the time set forth above may result in granting by default of the relief as prayed for in the PETITION.
Dated: 03/05/21
Clerk of Courts
High Court of American Samoa
IDX-970093
January 23, February 23, 2023