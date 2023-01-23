FDAJU # 19-2020

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE HIGH COURT OF AMERICAN SAMOA FAMILY, DRUG AND ALCOHOL COURT DIVISION

THE PEOPLE OF THE TERRITORY OF

AMERICAN SAMOA IN THE INTEREST OF A DEPENDANT CHILD

BY VIENA TAUTUNUAFATASI

Petitioner

FA’ALETATAU TATUNUAFATASI

Respondent #1

ANESI TALATAU, JR.

Respondent #2

TO. FA’ALETATAU TATUNUAFATASI

9220 Pacific Ave Apt 29, Tacoma WA 98444 Seattle, Washington.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a VERIFIED PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF PATERNITY has been filed in the High Court of American Samoa, Territory of American Samoa by VIENA TAUTUNUAFATASI, a resident of American Samoa. You have two months and ten days from the first publication of this notice to answer or otherwise respond to this petition by filing such response with the FDAJU Division of the High Court of American Samoa at the Courthouse in Pago Pago, American Samoa and serving a copy of the response upon attorney, Charles V. Ala’ilima, at the Estate of Lefaga Beaver building in Nu’uuli (white house behind Laufou Shopping Center) or by mail at P.O. Box 1118, Pago Pago, American Samoa 96799.

Your failure to respond within the time set forth above may result in granting by default of the relief as prayed for in the PETITION.

Dated: 03/05/21

Clerk of Courts

High Court of American Samoa

IDX-970093

January 23, February 23, 2023