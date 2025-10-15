FC-D No. 3FDV-25-0000123-Marriage Dissolution

FC-D No. 3FDV-25-0000123
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE THIRD CIRCUIT
STATE OF HAWAI’I
Adrian Kaimana Jose Valdez, Plaintiff,
vs.
Amber Ruth Howell Valdez, Defendant.
NOTICE
THE STATE OF HAWAI’I
TO: Amber Ruth Howell Valdez, Defendant
GREETING:
You are hereby notified that a Complaint for Divorce has been filed in this Court against you and is set for hearing in the courtroom of the Judge presiding in the above-entitled proceeding on December 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Family Court of the Third Circuit, Hale Kaulike, 777 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo, Hawai’i.
In the event you fail to appear, further action may be taken in this cause, including judgment for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without further notice to you.
DATED: Hilo, Hawai’i, September 17, 2025.
BY THE COURT:
K. MAE-E
Clerk of the Court
IDX-1019985
October 15, 22, 29, 2025