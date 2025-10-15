FC-D No. 3FDV-25-0000123-Marriage Dissolution

FC-D No. 3FDV-25-0000123

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE THIRD CIRCUIT

STATE OF HAWAI’I

Adrian Kaimana Jose Valdez, Plaintiff,

vs.

Amber Ruth Howell Valdez, Defendant.

NOTICE

THE STATE OF HAWAI’I

TO: Amber Ruth Howell Valdez, Defendant

GREETING:

You are hereby notified that a Complaint for Divorce has been filed in this Court against you and is set for hearing in the courtroom of the Judge presiding in the above-entitled proceeding on December 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Family Court of the Third Circuit, Hale Kaulike, 777 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo, Hawai’i.

In the event you fail to appear, further action may be taken in this cause, including judgment for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without further notice to you.

DATED: Hilo, Hawai’i, September 17, 2025.

BY THE COURT:

K. MAE-E

Clerk of the Court

IDX-1019985

October 15, 22, 29, 2025