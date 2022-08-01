Ex Nihilo – nothing comes from nothing

By Morf Morford, Tacoma Daily Index

Ex nihilo is a Latin phrase usually used in theological discussions.

It literally means “out of nothing”. (“Ex”, as in the word “exit”, means “out”, “nihilo” root of the word “nihilist” refers to the ideas of “nothing”).

If you encounter this term, you might see a fuller version – “ex nihilo nihil fit”. This extended version refers to the idea that nothing comes from nothing and everything has its origins in something.

Theologians use these terms to frame arguments about creation; was all of creation created out of nothing – or was chaos and noise “ordered” and organized by a deity?

I mention all of this because these same arguments emerge when it comes to creativity of all kinds from songs to businesses to careers.

Some describe them as “self-made” entrepreneurs.

Our business landscape, especially in areas related to technology, is packed by dominating individuals who developed, pioneered and will live forever in the history of economics and technology and – of course, these individuals have, in just a few short years, become among the wealthiest individuals ever in human history. Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook – and their founding representatives are prime examples.

Most of us, especially Americans, love this idea of success, even overwhelming wealth, as a result of individual grit and determination.

But, as theologians might have told us (or as a simple online search will confirm), nothing comes from nothing.

Everything has its root and origins in something else.

One writer/researcher even goes so far as to affirm that everything is a remix (www.everythingisaremix.info).

From music, to fashion to technology and much more, everything is derived, sometimes directly, from something else.

And every one of our much celebrated entrepreneurial icons had money, connections or contributions (even privileges) few of us had access to.

Cultural appropriation/Cancel culture

In the early 2020s, two phrases became buzzwords in the American culture wars – cultural appropriation and cancel culture. Both terms sum up, or ridicule, trends, celebrities or fashion statements. And both, I would argue, defy history and the whole idea of progress.

We have addressed cancel culture on these pages before, here (www.tacomadailyindex.com/blog/cancel-culture-redux/2449597/) and here (www.tacomadailyindex.com/blog/is-it-cancel-culture-or-is-it-history/2453517/) for example.

In short, almost every step or development in any area, if it is worth pursuing, is, by definition, something different from what came before.

And that tool or fashion statement that came before, is, in fact, left behind or “cancelled”.

Garage sales and thrift stores are packed with last seasons “great ideas”.

Cultural appropriation or Imitation is the highest form of flattery

Cultural appropriation is one of those terms with a short shelf life. In other words, for a time, it is relevant, if not powerful. But once its expiration date has passed, it becomes sour and stale.

Is it “appropriation” to appreciate, even financially support communities and businesses outside of your born ethnic heritage?

When it comes to food, for example, what is “American” food?

Certainly NOT pizza, or hamburgers (German) or, ahem, “French” fries. Or ketchup.

Or mac & cheese (Italian).

Or even apple pie (British).

Or peanut butter.

Check out this site for the back story on peanut butter.

Spoiler alert – it was originally the Ancient Incas and the Aztecs who ground roasted peanuts into a paste.

And bacon was first created by the ancient Celts long before Roman contact.

Even our much beloved doughnut is Dutch.

They were originally a circle of dough with nuts in the middle – hence the name.

Even barbecue, as a process, came from the West Indies and was “discovered” by 16th century Spanish explorers.

And not last or least, watermelon actually comes from Africa. Historians disagree on where exactly in Africa watermelon originated (some contend that Egyptians were farming watermelon as early as 4,000 years ago). But watermelon, that ultimate 4th of July food, does not originate in North America.

My point is that food, and fashion, and business ideas come from everywhere – and often by joining – or colliding one form or tradition with another.

Today’s technology, or music or fashion trend, will look dorky ten years, or five, or maybe even one year from now.

Not culturally appropriating music, food or fashion is impossible.

Entire categories, from T-shirts to sandals have been lifted or appropriated from other cultures.

For better or worse, there is no solid boundary between this culture and that culture, or now and any other time.

The vast majority of the time those of us who enjoy, eat or otherwise incorporate aspects of a foreign culture, do so out of respect, interest or fascination.

Very few of us have any intentions of “appropriating” anything.

The only rule is what could be called the golden rule; treat any other culture the way you would like yours to be treated.

And just a reminder to non-Asians; do not put chopsticks in your hair.