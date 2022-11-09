Entre Institute Reviewed (Jeff Lerner) Online Business Training for Entrepreneurs

Entre Institute is an online education system aiming to disrupt the traditional education system.

Found at EntreInstitute.com, the company offers a range of courses and online services to help you become an entrepreneur. Students also get personalized coaching and access to an online community with tens of thousands of members.

Does Entre Institute live up to the hype? How does the Entre Institute work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Entre Institute and how it works today in our review.

What is Entre Institute?

Entre Institute is an entrepreneurship school offering a range of online classes, guides, and learning modules.

Available exclusively online, Entre Institute aims to distinguish itself from traditional educational institutions through multiple unique traits. The school offers a complete ecosystem for successful entrepreneurs, for example, and all courses are taught by entrepreneurs with successful businesses.

The ultimate goal of Entre Institute is to develop entrepreneurs “that get results in every area of their lives,” according to the official website. By following the lessons throughout the Entre Institute ecosystem, you can get lasting success and true fulfillment in your physical, personal, and professional life.

How Entre Institute Works

Entre Institute aims to work with a three-step process, including:

Step 1) Discover your ideal path

Discover your ideal path Step 2) Create your personalized plan

Create your personalized plan Step 3) Implement your dream life

After signing up for Entre Institute, the institution takes you from Point A to Point B. You receive a personalized plan teaching you the knowledge, skills, and habits you need to be successful. Then, you discover how to implement that plan in the real world.

What Makes Entre Institute Unique?

You can find plenty of online training programs today. What makes Entre Institute unique? Why sign up for Entre Institute instead of other schools or online courses?

Entre Institute aims to differentiate itself from the competition with three unique bonuses, including:

A Complete Ecosystem for Successful Entrepreneurs: Entre Institute created a holistic “all in one” solution for entrepreneurs who want to grow their own successful businesses. The company has taken a comprehensive approach to entrepreneur training, and entrepreneurs get more than just lessons from a textbook on how to grow their businesses. Entre Institute also includes education, coaching, access to a community, software, and live events to help you hit your entrepreneurial goals.

Taught by Entrepreneurs with Successful Businesses: Entre Institute only accepts instructors who have run successful businesses. All Entre Institute instructors have proven themselves to be successful in the modern world, helping to ensure students learn from the best.

Developing Entrepreneurs Who Achieve Success in All Areas: Entre Institute aims to create entrepreneurs who are more than just financially successful; the organization wants to help entrepreneurs reach true fulfillment by maximizing their physical, personal, and professional lives. Entre Institute’s training features more than just business lessons for that reason – and students can expect results in more than just business.

How the Entre Institute Ecosystem Works

The Entre Institute ecosystem aims to give you everything you need to become a successful entrepreneur while also helping you thrive in your physical, personal, and professional life.

The three pillars of the Entre Institute ecosystem include:

Education

Community

Experiences

Entre Institute Education

Like most schools, Entre Institute was founded with the goal of providing students with a better education. However, the organization aims to reinvent the traditional education system to deliver better results.

Traditional education is transactional: you pay to learn, and the school teaches you a one-size-fits-all lesson.

Entre Institute, meanwhile, is personalized, outcome-based, and transformational, aiming to deliver a superior educational experience compared to traditional learning centers.

Entre Institute brought together knowledgeable experts on entrepreneurship, educational psychology, and personal transformation to achieve these goals.

Overall, Entre Institute describes its education system as “transformational education” because it transforms multiple areas of your life.

Community

When you join Entre Institute, you get access to a community. The best entrepreneurs succeed with the help of a community.

According to EntreInstitute.com, that community is “tens of thousands strong,” consisting of members who help you push your way to achieve your entrepreneurial goals.

The relationships you build at Entre Institute aim to guide you today while helping you define your future successes.

Entre Institute describes the community as “Entre Nation,” and students become part of an “entire family” of entrepreneurs after joining Entre Institute. Other features of the Entre Institute community include:

Specialized subgroups

Internally-hosted global community (away from the distractions of Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms)

Network with tens of thousands of Entre Institute members from around the world

Discover a “family for life” of fellow Entre Nation individuals who can help you achieve optimal business outcomes

Overall, “community” is one of the “3 Legs of Successful Action” emphasized by the Entre Institute for student success, along with Knowledge and Implementation. By surrounding yourself with a supportive community, you give yourself the best possible chance of success.

Experiences

Entre Institute offers in-person events and virtual events to create an immersive learning experience to drive lasting, positive change in your life.

Instead of hosting dry seminars or conferences, Entre Institute aims to host “transformational live events” that shape the lives of students for years to come.

Entre Institute offers a variety of experiences for all types of entrepreneurs, including the Entre Leadership Experience, which is a trilogy of events taking you on a transformational journey, shaping ordinary students into leaders.

The trilogy of events includes Insight, Impact, and Influence:

Event #1: Insight: Insight is a three-day experience that is “metamorphic in its very design,” according to Entre Institute because participants undergo a three-day experiential journey. At the event, students uncover the gaps in communication that influence their personal and professional relationships. Students have the opportunity to improve in these areas. In the first segment of Insight, students learn the tools to help them master communication. In the second, they learn how to let go of past resentments and failures with proven tools. And for the third segment, students apply the lessons they learned about themselves to the real world to enjoy lasting self-mastery and ownership of self.

Event #2: Impact: The second event in the Entre Institute trilogy picks up where Insight left off. Over a week-long, immersive event, you get classroom-style experiences, outdoor elemental challenges, and other unique lessons. The goal is to challenge you in a variety of settings. Each aspect of the class is designed to help you recreate your relationship with abundance. It uses fear to drive you and prove how resilient you are. If you’re serious about achieving next-level results and satisfaction, then Entre Institute can help.

Event #3: Influence: The third and final part of the Entre Institute events trilogy is Influence. It’s a 9-day, full submersion into “extreme leadership.” The goal is to create leaders of the future. After completing the first two events, you have the foundational skills for leadership. Over this 9-day seminar, the goal is to master these skills to help you perform the best in the real world. Influence teaches you how to celebrate and wield your personal power and experience to maximize your success.

What Will You Learn with Entre Institute?

Entre Institute aims to teach entrepreneurs how to succeed in their personal, professional, and physical lives. You’ll discover how to run a successful business, maintain effective personal relationships, and take care of your body, among other lessons.

The core Entre Institute program is the Foundations Video Series, which includes courses on building a business, developing an entrepreneurial mindset, and fostering the habits and skills you need to succeed.

Entre Institute also has a business accelerator program, a business mastery program, and coaching, among other educational opportunities.

Some of the learning areas available with Entre Institute include:

The Entre Institute Foundations Video Series, which features 6 video modules explaining how to become a successful entrepreneur and individual

The Entre Institute Business Accelerator Program consists of 60-day training sprints to take you from the idea phase to the results phase

The Entre Institute Business Mastery Program teaches you the hard and soft skills necessary to succeed in your business

The Entre Institute Coaching Program includes large, small, and individual coaching to help students reach their full potential

The 3 P’s of fulfillment, including physical fulfillment, personal fulfillment, and professional fulfillment

The 3 business models, including referral business, services business, and legacy business

The Entre Institute Foundations Video Series

The Entre Institute Foundations Video Series includes six videos on building an entrepreneurial mindset, unlocking compounding wealth, and achieving a lifestyle to fulfill your heart and inspire others.

The video series includes the following:

Success Secrets: Fundamentals of success to unlock wealth and discover the joy of living.

Fundamentals of success to unlock wealth and discover the joy of living. Lifestyle Secrets: How to build an awesome life that fulfills your heart and inspires others.

How to build an awesome life that fulfills your heart and inspires others. Money Secrets: Things you never learned in school to get control of your income and future.

Things you never learned in school to get control of your income and future. Business Secrets: How to build a high-value brand from the ground up.

How to build a high-value brand from the ground up. Wealth Secrets: How to unlock compounding wealth.

How to unlock compounding wealth. Sales Secrets: How to combine automated sales systems with old-school, proven tactics to create reliable income streams.

Entre Institute Business Accelerator Program

Entre Institute has a Business Accelerator Program that consists of:

60-day training sprints designed to take you from the idea phase to the results phase of your business

8-week accelerator programs that teach you how to build a successful business from the ground up

Proven strategies to create a successful business, including the things to do every single day to optimize your business for results

If you’ve never grown a business or want additional tips for launching your business, then the Entre Institute Business Accelerator Program can help.

Entre Institute Business Mastery

Entre Institute’s Business Mastery program aims to continue building your entrepreneurial skills to maximize results.

The program aims to continue upgrading and improving your hard and soft skills, including the skills necessary to succeed in your business. You can discover new marketing strategies, improve on cold-calling sales techniques, or discover the secret to closing high-ticket business deals. Overall, Entre Institute contains everything you need to continue excelling.

Entre Institute Coaching

Entre Institute provides you with hands-on coaching to accelerate the learning process.

Entre Institute’s Coaching includes both small and large group coaching, equipping students with the help they need along their journey.

Coaching can include a range of topics, covering the technical, operational, and strategic aspects of running a business. Overall, the goal of Entre Institute’s coaching is to give students the confidence to know there’s always someone there to help build their business.

Entre Institute Core Values

Entre Institute has published a list of core values. These core values help explain why Entre Institute is different from traditional educational institutions. They also give students an idea of what Entre Institute is about.

These core values, according to Entre Institute, “empower all Entre members,” including staff, founders, and students. They can help you live on a daily basis.

Here are all 10 core values espoused by Entre Institute:

Move fast, learn fast, and grow fast because speed is essential in our modern economy, and speed leads to success

Attack problems and find solutions because every problem has an undiscovered avenue that leads to a solution – even if that solution is imperfect

Build with a legacy in mind, and we believe it’s the responsibility of all Entre members to leave behind a legacy of excellence

Take daily, disciplined action, and we believe strongly in the compound effect of showing up and exerting effort every day

Obsessed with improvement, and we’re always reaching for the next target in pursuit of bettering ourselves

Live by choice – not by chance – and we live intentionally to ensure our efforts are reflected in our success

Strive for excellence in everything we do, including personal, professional, and physical excellence

Practice thoughtful communication because good communication is crucial for optimizing all areas of your life

Eagerly do hard things well, and we thrive in the challenge of tackling difficult things

Have fun and get stuff done

Entre Institute Pricing

You can get instant access to Entre Institute for a one-time fee of $39. Your one-time fee includes immediate access to the foundations of the Entre Institute program. You get the six-step video series, 1-on-1 personal training, and more.

Here’s how pricing works:

Entre Institute (Instant Access): $39

You can pay online using any major credit card.

What’s Included with Entre Institute?

Your Entre Institute instant access purchase includes all of the following:

Entre Institute Blueprint Training Course (6 Training Videos)

Personal 1-on-1 business advisor

Life challenge

Access to Entre Nation community

30-day money-back guarantee

Entre Institute Refund Policy

Entre Institute offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on its instant access program.

All Entre Institute instant access purchases can be refunded without penalty within 30 days of processing your payment.

About Entre Institute

Entre Institute was launched in early 2019 by entrepreneurs Jeff Lerner and Adam Whiting. Jeff and Adam had spent years learning how to overcome their own physical, personal, and professional obstacles. By founding Entre Institute, they wanted to help other entrepreneurs avoid making a similar mistake.

Jeff realized there was a market for Entre Institute after he started posting videos online criticizing the traditional education system. Jeff received messages from people in all walks of life about how education needed to be disrupted.

The two founders tapped into their collective experience to create an educational startup. Today, Entre Institute aims to be the world’s first all-in-one entrepreneurship and life design platform.

You can contact Entre Institute online today via the following:

Phone: (844) 552-8801

(844) 552-8801 Email: support@entreinstitute.com

Key members of the Entre Institute team include Jeff Lerner (Founder and Chief Visionary Officer), Adam Whiting (Founder and CEO), Joe Shurtz (Chief Experience Officer), Micah Brandenburg (CFO), Raul Hernandez (Chief Revenue Officer), and Todd Campbell (Chief Transformation Officer).

Final Word

Entre Institute is an online education program for entrepreneurs. By signing up for Entre Institute today, you get access to video training modules, personalized coaching, and an online community consisting of tens of thousands of like-minded people.

Launched in 2019, Entre Institute has grown into a large community of entrepreneurs. Today, Entre Institute offers educational guides and videos online, in-person events, virtual events, and more.

To learn more about Entre Institute and how it works or to sign up online today, visit the official website at EntreInstitute.com.

MORE ONLINE EDUCATION PROGRAMS TO COMPARE: