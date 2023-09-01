Emerald Towing-AUCTION NOTICE

AUCTION NOTICE

Emerald Towing #5920 &

Emerald Transport #5816

20618 Mountain Hwy E Spanaway, WA 98387 Phone: 253-846-1164 FAX: 253-875-4482 In accordance with the Revised Code of Washington (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle described below. Cash only Auction Number: 090623

Sale to be held: 9/06/2023 Inspection to be held starting at 9:00 AM Auction Starts 11:00 AM

Sale Location: 20618 Mountain Hwy E. Spanaway, WA 98387 253-846-1164

IDX-982327

September 1, 2023