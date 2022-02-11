45°F
Abandoned Auto Notices

Emerald Towing #5920-AUCTION NOTICE

by Ken Spurrell

AUCTION NOTICE

Emerald Towing #5920 &

Emerald Transport #5816

20618 Mountain Hwy E Spanaway, WA 98387 Phone: 253-846-1164 FAX: 253-875-4482 In accordance with the Revised Code of Washington (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle described below. Cash only Auction Number: 021622

Sale to be held 2/16/22 Inspection to be held starting at 9:00 AM Auction Starts 11:00 AM

Sale Location: 20618 Mountain Hwy E. Sanaway, WA 98387 253-846-1164

IDX-948364

February 11, 2022

