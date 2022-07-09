Elomir Reviews (Axis Klarity) Legit Opportunity or Not?

Elomir is a nutritional company offering products to help you thrive.

Currently, in the promotional pre-enrollment phase, Elomir offers unique products – and a unique opportunity. The company’s flagship product is a dissolvable tongue strip that targets inflammation, gut health, and mental clarity.

Do Elomir products live up to the hype? Should you sign up for Elomir? Keep reading in our review to discover everything you need to know about Elomir today.

What is Elomir?

Elomir is a network marketing company in the final steps of its pre-launch phase.

Found online at Elomir.com, Elomir aims to offer products to boost mood, mental clarity, and energy, among other benefits.

Elomir’s flagship product is Axis Klärity, a strip that dissolves on your tongue to deliver powerful active effects. After letting the Axis Klärity dissolve on your tongue, you can feel the benefits within minutes – including better focus, a mellow mood, and a flatter belly, among other effects.

In the future, Elomir plans to launch other products – including other supplements that use the unique dissolvable diffusion technology to deliver active effects directly to your bloodstream through your tongue.

Elomir customers can make money by referring Elomir to friends and family. Elomir lets you build a team of Brand Partners and Customers, then earn income through referrals and commissions.

Every time someone buys Elomir products or an Elomir membership through your link, you receive a commission. Elomir has a 13-tier company structure, paying different bonuses and rewards as you progress through the ranks and build your network.

To become an Elomir Brand Partner, you must pay a membership fee of $49 per year (or buy an Enrollment Pak to waive the membership fee). You continue paying the membership fee annually to remain active in Elomir.

What is Axis Klärity?

Elomir’s flagship product is called Axis Klärity. It’s a dissolvable, nutrient-packed strip you place on your tongue.

Featuring unique diffusion technology, Axis Klärity delivers its active ingredients to your bloodstream as quickly as possible. Letting the strip dissolve on your tongue allows the ingredients to work as soon as possible.

According to Elomir, Axis Klärity can lead to benefits like:

Focus

Belly

Mellow mood

Supports healthy joints

Supports gut health

It helps create clarity and focus

The strip comes in a single flavor: berry fusion. Its made from natural flavors and sweetened with stevia.

Here’s how Elomir describes the benefits of Axis Klärity:

“3 simple and effective ingredients blend, combined with the exclusive proprietary Diffusion Technology. You may feel the benefits in minutes by simply allowing the strip to dissolve on your tongue!”

The proprietary Axis Klärity blend consists of 45mg of three active ingredients, including:

Curcumin Conjugate: Curcumin is the active ingredient in turmeric, and studies show it’s linked to antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Derived from turmeric root, the curcumin conjugate in Axis Klärity could help manage exercise-induced sore muscles, according to Elomir. Many people take curcumin daily for joint pain, inflammation, and general health and wellness.

NAC Conjugate: Axis Klärity uses N-acetyl L-cysteine (NAC), one of the trendiest ingredients in the anti-aging supplement community. NAC, according to Elomir, has been shown to promote detoxification and reduce oxidative stress in the body. Many people take NAC daily for anti-aging effects.

Thiamine Conjugate: The third and final active ingredient in Axis Klärity is thiamine conjugate. Thiamine, also known as vitamin B1, supports in helping calm the mind while enhancing mood, clarity, and focus, according to Elomir.

About Elomir’s Diffusion Technology

Elomir’s flagship product, Axis Klärity, uses diffusion technology to deliver the active ingredients into your body as quickly as possible.

With traditional supplements, you need to wait for the ingredients to pass through your stomach and into your intestines before they deliver their active effects.

With Elomir’s diffusion technology, that’s not the case; instead, your body starts to absorb the ingredients as soon as they’re in your mouth. As the strip dissolves on your tongue, it turns the active ingredients into a liquid, spreading the ingredients around your mouth and allowing them to enter your bloodstream via your gums and other sensitive mouth tissues.

Here’s how Elomir explains their unique diffusion technology:

“This breakthrough technology was developed to offer a solution for the poor bioavailability and absorption of the more conventional forms of these ingredients.”

Turmeric has been shown to provide antioxidant effects, which is why it’s a popular supplement ingredient. However, turmeric is also difficult for your body to absorb. When you take turmeric powder, your body doesn’t absorb much of it.

To help boost the absorption of turmeric and other active ingredients in Axis Klärity, Elomir developed diffusion technology.

The diffusion technology combines the active ingredients with a carrier molecule. The carrier molecule triggers absorption via diffusion. Here’s how Elomir explains what happens when the strips meet your tongue:

“By encapsulating the ingredients with a carrier molecule that triggers facilitated diffusion absorption, this technology provides an optimal delivery system of these potent ingredients.”

All three active ingredients in Axis Klärity are called “conjugates,” which means they work differently than standard versions of supplement ingredients. Here’s how Elomir explains the choice to use conjugate formulas for maximum absorption:

“Our conjugate formulas are water-soluble, more stable, and deliver the minimum amount for maximum results!”

Each strip of Axis Klärity contains 45mg of a proprietary blend. According to Elomir, the tongue strips deliver superior absorption at a lower dosage, allowing you to enjoy all of the benefits of thiamin, curcumin, and NAC.

Axis Klärity Ingredients

Elomir has published the complete list of active and inactive ingredients in Axis Klärity.

Here’s what you get in each strip of Axis Klärity:

Axis Klärity Proprietary Blend: 45mg of cyclodextrin, thiamine conjugate, N-acetyl L-cysteine conjugate, and curcumin conjugate

Other Ingredients: Purified water, cellulose complex (with pullulan, guar gum, pectin, cellulose, starch, and cyclodextrin), natural blackberry flavor, natural raspberry flavor, organic MCT oil, hydrolyzed sunflower lecithin, rebaudioside M (stevia extract), citric acid, magnesium citrate, sea salt, malic acid, quillaia extract, and tapioca maltodextrin.

Axis Klärity is gluten-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, soy-free, and vegan.

Axis Klärity Benefits

Elomir connects Axis Klärity with several benefits, including everything from gut health to a calmer mind.

Here are the four core benefits of Axis Klärity and how they work, according to Elomir:

Natural Mood Booster: Axis Klärity can encourage a mellow mood throughout the day, according to Elomir.

Promotes Gut Health: Gut health is linked to virtually every other system in your body, from mood and energy to inflammation. Axis Klärity can purportedly promote gut health and “support your second brain.”

Encourage a Calm Mind: Busy lifestyles can fry your brain. We’re overloaded with sensory data constantly. Axis Klärity claims to encourage a calm mind by calming your busy thoughts and creating clarity and focus all day long.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Axis Klärity also purportedly has anti-inflammatory properties, according to Elomir. The company claims the curcumin in Axis Klärity may help improve joint mobility and support a healthy inflammatory response.

According to Elomir testimonials online, people have experienced various benefits using the Axis Klärity test strips.

One woman claims she has noticeably higher energy just 8 minutes after taking the tongue strips, for example, and is ready to tackle the day.

Another customer, a 13-year-old middle school student, uses the tongue strips to help her get through school every day, claiming the strips help her feel calm and focused. Other customers report better energy, less stress, and other benefits.

Axis Klärity Pricing

Axis Klärity is priced at $89 per box. Each box contains 30 strips.

1 Box (30 Strips): $89

The pricing works out to around $3 per strip.

The Elomir Opportunity

If you like Axis Klärity and Elomir, you could make money by promoting the product and the company to other people.

Elomir is a network marketing company. The company aims to offer benefits like:

Your Hours: Set your own schedule.

Your Income Opportunity: Hard work and determination can go a long way, and the fate of your business lies in your hands.

Your Team: Build a team of Brand Partners and Customers.

Elomir is marketing an opportunity to anyone who wants to make extra income, get help paying bills, or build long-term home-based businesses. You can be your own boss and access a compensation plan to help meet your financial goals.

If you decide to take advantage of the Elomir opportunity, then you can join as a Brand Partner. As a Brand Partner, you earn money through retail bonuses, fast start bonuses, generational team bonuses, rank advancement bonuses, and 3X bonuses.

To qualify as a Brand Partner, you must buy at least one box of tongue strips ($89) and pay a membership fee of $49 per year (or buy a Leader Pack / Enrolment Pak).

The Elomir Compensation Plan

Elomir has published full details about its compensation plan online here.

As a Brand Partner, you can earn money through five methods:

Retail Bonus: You earn 35% commissions whenever someone purchases Elomir products through your Brand Partner online retail store. The Enrolling Brand Partner receives a Retail Bonus of 35% of the CV of the order.

Fast Start Bonus: When a new Brand Partner first enrolls in Elomir, they can purchase an initial Enrollment Package of their choice. The Enroller receives a Fast Start Bonus up to 4 generations deep, based on rank. You must be an Active Brand Partner with 65 PV (including your personal orders and personally enrolled customers’ orders) to qualify for the Fast Start Bonus. It’s paid weekly and monthly.

Generational Team Bonus: Elomir offers a monthly generational team bonus. Volume from your Brand Partners and their customers’ product purchases are paid through a “unilevel tree.” As a Brand Partner progresses further up the ranks at Elomir, they can earn monthly generational team bonus pay based on rank. Generational Team Bonuses start at $18 (for Icon level) and go up to $104,000 (for Legend level), with Legend being the 13th tier of the company.

Rank Advancement Bonus: Elomir also offers rank advancement bonuses monthly based on the new rank up of the Brand Partner. To earn the rank advancement bonus, you must reach the rank of Icon4, which is the fourth tier of the company’s structure. The bonus starts at $200 for Icon4 and moves up to $80,000 for Legend.

3X Rank Bonus: Elomir offers a 3X rank bonus to Brand Partners who rank up within their first full month from enrollment. They can earn 3X the bonus on the highest level rank you achieve in that time period. This bonus is paid from Icon4 through Icon7, which are the 4th to 7th tiers of the Elomir company structure. You get paid on the highest level rank you achieve, and it’s not cumulative. Your rank is based on where you are on the last day of the first entire calendar month.

Elomir Refund Policy

You can request a refund of any amounts charged by contacting Elomir’s customer service at support@elomir.com.

You can also request a refund on Elomir products (like the tongue strips) within 30 days of your date of purchase and receive a full cash refund or exchange.

You need to return the unused portion of your product or empty product containers to qualify for a refund.

Elomir Membership Fee

Like most network marketing companies, Elomir charges a membership fee. To remain active as a Brand Partner, you must pay this membership fee (or buy a package of Elomir products).

Elomir calls its membership an “enrollment back office fee.” You pay $49 annually, billed annually and renewed yearly, to remain an active Brand Partner with Elomir.

You must also buy a box of Axis Klärity tongue strips ($89.99 per box) to activate your membership.

Enrollment Back Office Fee: $49 (one-time fee), then $49 per year (charged one year after signup and every year after that until cancellation (plus $89.99 for one box of Axis Klärity tongue strips)

Elomir waives the membership fee if you buy an Enrollment Pak on signup.

The Elomir Enrolment Packs, also known as Leader Packs, are priced at $250 to $800 and come with multiple boxes of Axis Klärity:

3 Box Leader Pack: $250

$250 5 Box Leader Pack: $400

$400 10 Box Leader Pack: $800

You can buy your Elomir membership fee or the Elomir Enrollment Pak using your debit card, credit card, check, or bank deposit.

About Elomir

Elomir is a network marketing company and nutritional supplement manufacturer based in Melissa, Texas.

According to Online Wealth Chronicles, Elomir was founded by Van Nguyen and Terry LaCore.

Van Nguyen has 17+ years of experience in the network marketing industry, while Terry has a manufacturing business that creates the dissolvable Elomir strips and other products. He’s the president of LACORE Enterprises and has experience in network marketing.

You can contact the company via the following:

Email: support@elomir.com

Mailing Address: 901 Sam Rayburn Hwy, Melissa, TX 75454

Final Word

Elomir is a network marketing company offering dissolvable tongue strips to help with mood, inflammation, and energy.

The company’s flagship product, Axis Klärity, contains curcumin and other active ingredients to target various benefits. Each box of 30 strips is priced at around $90.

Elomir has a 13-tier company structure, starting at Icon (the first tier) and going up to Legend (the 13th tier). You can also sign up for Elomir as a Brand Partner. In exchange for a membership fee (or the purchase of an Enrollment Pak), you have the opportunity to sell Elomir products (and Elomir memberships) to other people, then earn commissions on their purchases and membership fees.

To learn more about Elomir, the Axis Klärity dissolvable tongue strips, or the Elomir opportunity, visit the official website today at Elomir.com.

