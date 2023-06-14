ElectriZap Reviews: Powerful Solar-Powered Bug Zapper or Fake Mosquito Killing Trap Scam?

Flying insects increase during summer for numerous reasons. The warm temperatures provide optimal conditions for insects to grow and reproduce. Since insects are cold-blooded, the surrounding influences the body temperature, and heat makes them thrive. Additionally, food sources such as flowers, fruits, and decaying matter blossom during summer, thus attracting a range of flying insects. An increase in the insect population can be a nuisance to people who wish to enjoy the summer season.

Mosquitoes, gnats, and flies can interrupt your summer experience. Some of these insects can cause itchy bites that cause discomfort. Apart from destroying your comfort, some can also cause diseases in humans and animals. Therefore, controlling their population can help you enjoy your summer disease-free. Most people use insect repellents and insecticides to control the insect population. However, these products contain chemicals that can be harmful to human health.

Therefore, looking for a natural solution that will help control the insect population is essential. Electric zappers provide a safe and effective method for controlling insects during summer. ElectriZap is one of the best insect zappers to help you enjoy an insect-free summer. The article provides a detailed review of the effectiveness of the ElectriZap and its benefits.

What is ElectriZap?

ElectriZap is a revolutionary device designed to eliminate insects with ease and effectiveness. It has a sleek and compact design that blends with any environment while providing a powerful solution to insect problems. The insect zapper contains a high-voltage grid and emits UV light to attract insects such as moths, mosquitoes, and flies.

ElectriZap operates in a silent mode making it ideal for indoor use without disturbing your peace. It also contains a solid protective cover that makes it durable. Despite emitting high voltage power, it has a low amperage that makes it safe for use next to children and pets. Unlike conventional insect control methods, ElectriZap offers an eco-friendly solution and does not rely on harmful chemicals. It contains user-friendly features that make it efficient and effective while using.

How does ElectriZap Work?

ElectriZap is designed to kill flying insects through electrocution. The zapper has UV light bulbs that emit a specific wavelength of light that attracts insects. Studies show that most flying insects, such as mosquitoes, moths, and flies, are naturally drawn to UV light sources, mistaking them for sunlight.

Once the insect is lured toward the zapper, it comes into proximity to an electrified grid surrounding the UV light source. Once it touches the electrified grid, the insect completes the circuit allowing current to flow through its body. The electric current instantly kills the insect resulting in a zap sound.

The electric zapper contains a tray at the bottom where the insects drop after dying. When cleaning, detach the tray and clear the insect debris.

Features of ElectriZap

Solar Powered

Unlike other insect zappers, ElectriZap does not rely on electricity to operate. It contains solar panels on top that generate electricity. This feature makes it ideal for indoor and outdoor use without worrying about a power outlet. The panel charges the internal batteries that power the zapper.

Rechargeable Batteries

One outstanding feature of the ElectriZap is the rechargeable batteries that store energy from the sun. These batteries ensure continuous operations even with limited sunlight or at night. It reduces maintenance costs since it does not require frequent battery requirements or charging times. The batteries have a high capacity that enables them to last for long periods.

Electric Grid

ElectriZap contains an electrified grid that electrocutes insects that come into contact with it. The electric grid sources its power from the charged batteries.

Weatherproof Design

ElectriZap is designed to withstand any outdoor weather conditions. It is made using durable and weatherproof materials, ensuring that it lasts longer and is reliable regardless of exposure to sun, rain, or humidity.

Highly Portable

ElectriZap comes in a small and compact design that makes it portable. You can carry it anywhere you go. It also contains a handle that can be used to hang it. It also has a flat surface that allows it to sit on top of a flat surface without toppling.

Eco-Friendly

Unlike traditional insect control methods, ElectriZap offers an eco-friendly alternative to insect control. It uses no chemical sprays or pesticides that make it environmentally safe.

Energy Efficient

ElectriZap uses solar energy to power the batteries making them energy efficient. It does not rely on grid electricity; hence it helps you save on electricity bills. It harnesses renewable energy, thus reducing environmental impact and operational costs.

Patented FlashBeam Technology

The patented flashbeam technology increases the efficiency and effectiveness of ElectriZap. The zapper uses advanced optics and precision engineering, combining high-intensity light power with conventional zappers’ attraction. The technology emits a targeted beam of intense light designed to attract insects and provide lethal electric shock once the insect touches the electric grid.

This technology makes ElectriZap effective since it maximizes attracting and eliminating insects. It makes it a superior option, the ultimate solution for eliminating pesky insects.

Three-in-one

ElectriZap does not only work as an insect control solution. You can also use it as a walking flashlight or an all-weather camping light.

Shock Resistant

The device contains shock-resistant features in the form of 7mm micro-plastic bars surrounding the electric grid. This outer cover ensures it is safe for children and pets.

What are the Benefits of ElectriZap?

It helps you enjoy outdoor activities by offering 350 sq ft of protection

It improves your sleep by protecting you against mosquito bites

It provides relief from stress caused by annoying bugs

It is 100% safe and free from toxins

It is ideal for both indoor and outdoor activities

It contains high-capacity rechargeable batteries that can last for 24 hours with a single charge

It is easy to clean

ElectriZap Pricing and Availability

ElectriZap is available on the official website. The restriction ensures that buyers get a genuine device from the company. It also comes with multiple offers and discounts on the official website.

Currently, ElectriZap is sold at a steep discount. This offer runs for a limited amount of time. Therefore, it is best to order early to enjoy the price reduction. In addition, people who purchase more than one device will enjoy greater discounts.

Buy one for $39.99

Buy two for $37.99 each

Buy three for $35.99 each

Buy four for $33.99 each

Buy five for $31.99 each

In addition to the discounts, buyers will enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping. If you aren’t happy with your purchase, you can contact customer service to discuss the return policy or any questions you may have.

Telephone: 1-888-803-4124 from 7 AM – 5 PM PST

Email: cs@imoderntrends.com

Conclusion

ElectriZap offers a promising solution to tackle the infestation of insects such as mosquitoes during summer. Unlike conventional methods, ElectriZap provides a sustainable solution that does not involve harmful chemicals that may harm human health or the general environment.

ElectriZap operates independently from the power grid since it contains a solar panel and rechargeable batteries. Therefore, it does not require a direct connection to a power outlet to charge the batteries for its operations. The high-capacity batteries can hold power for up to 24 hours with a single charge. Its ability to harness solar power makes it a good choice that promotes sustainability and safety.

ElectriZap is one of the most advanced insect control mechanisms using the latest flash beam technology. It does not only help control insect infestation safely and efficiently, but it also promotes a sustainable future.

Take a step towards a green insect-free future by investing in ElectriZap today. Visit the official website today and enjoy the incredible discounts and offers from the company.

