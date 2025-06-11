East Side Community Church of Tacoma-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET.SEQ.

Grantor: Eastside Community Church of Tacoma, Washington

Grantee/Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: First Citizen’s Bank & Trust Company Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: RainierTrustee Services, Inc.

Current mortgage servicer: First Citizen’s Bank & Trust Company Reference number of the Deed of Trust: 201806200209

Parcel number(s):

032015-4-050

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Rainier Trustee Services, Inc. will on July 11, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. outside the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Tacoma, WA 98402, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

THE EAST 150 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST, W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON, LYING WEST OF PORTLAND AVENUE;

EXCEPT THEREFROM THE NORTH 30 FEET;

AND EXCEPT THEREFROM THE EAST 8 FEET.

SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

Tax Parcel No. 032015-4-050

the address of which is more commonly known as:

4420 E. PORTLAND AVENUE, TACOMA, WA 98404

Which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated June 19, 2018, recorded on June 20, 2018, under Auditor’s File No. 201806200209, records of Pierce County, Washington. The Deed of Trust was granted by Eastside Community Church of Tacoma, Washington, as Grantor, to First American Title Insurance Company, as original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company, as Beneficiary. First Citizens Bank & Trust Company is the current holder of the obligation and Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust. II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

a. Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are in arrears:

Past due payments: $42,747.40

Default Interest: $61,766.34

Late Charges: $8,113.13

Attorneys’ Fees/Costs: $25,682.80

Advances/Costs: $7,100.00

TOTAL TO REINSTATE:

$145,409.67*

*Plus trustee’s fees and costs

b. Default other than failure to make payment due: N/A IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $552,040.48 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on July 11, 2025. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by June 30, 2025 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before June 30, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after June 30, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor, Guarantors and other interested parties at the following addresses:

Eastside Community Church of Tacoma, Washington

4420 East Portland Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98404

Eastside Community Church of Tacoma, Washington

Attn: Mary Davis , Registered Agent

6066 South Wapato Lake Drive

Tacoma, WA 98408

by both first class and certified mail on February 26, 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on February 26, 2025, with said written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real properties described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS

OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED: April 7, 2025

RAINIER TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC

By:John A. McIntosh,

Vice President Rainier Trustee Services, Inc.,

c/o SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM, PLLC 575 S. Michigan Street Seattle, WA 98108 (206) 381-0125

IDX-1014638

June 11, July 2, 2025