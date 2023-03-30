DOCUMENT 001113 –

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by South Sound 911 for the renovation of the South Sound 911 35th Street Backup Facility, at 2415 South 35th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98409.

Sealed Bids are due on or before 2:00 PM PST on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids shall be delivered to:

Tori Umemoto

South Sound 911

3580 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418

Sealed bids may be delivered in person, by certified US mail, or by courier. Telephonic, fax, or email bids will not be accepted or opened.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting for General Contractors only will be conducted at 1:30 PM PST, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the South Sound 911 Public Safety Communications Center, 3580 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, Washington 98418. Only general contractors that attend this mandatory pre-bid meeting are permitted to submit a bid.

An optional site walk-through will be conducted at the project site, 2415 South 35th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98409, approximately 30 minutes after the mandatory pre-bid meeting. Representatives from South Sound 911 and the Architect will be on hand to record any questions.

Each bid shall be submitted in accordance with Project Bidding and Construction Document requirements and shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond or Cashier’s Check made payable to South Sound 911 in the amount of not less than (5%) of the total amount of the Base Bid. Performance and Payment Bond for 100% of the Contract will be required as a condition of entering into a contract.

The work of this contract will be awarded as a single contract.

In accordance with the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 39.30.060, the prime contract bidder must submit, as part of the bid or within one hour after the published bid submittal time, a list of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical subcontractors. Subcontractors for the work of structural steel installation and rebar installation are due within 48 hours after the published bid submittal time. Alternatively, the bidder must name itself for the work. Failure to do so will render the contractor’s bid unresponsive.

Wages on this project are subject to Washington State Prevailing Wage rates. Apprenticeship participation is required. Prevailing Wage Rates can be found using the Effective Date of 5/17/2023 for Pierce County at https://secure.lni.wa.gov/wagelookup/ (for Journey Level wages) and https://secure.lni.wa.gov/wagelookup/ApprenticeWageLookup.aspx (for Apprentice wages). A printed copy of the prevailing wage rates is available for viewing in the South Sound 911 Finance office. South Sound 911 will mail a printed copy upon request.

All contracts for this Project (including all subcontracts) exceeding $10,000 shall contain a provision requiring compliance with Executive Order 11246, entitled, “Equal Employment Opportunity” as amended by Executive Order 11375 as supplemented with Department of Labor regulations (41CFR part 60).

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

Bidding Documents, including Instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, General Requirements, Drawings, and Specifications entitled “South Sound 911 Backup Facility Renovation”, dated March 24, 2023, may be examined at the Daily Journal of Commerce Plan Center or the Builder’s Exchange Plan Center. Online access will be provided to all registered bidders and suppliers.

BID OPENING

Bids will be opened and read publicly (aloud) by the Owner immediately following the hour as set above at the SS911 Conference Room, 3850 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418. The bid opening is open to the public.

PRICE

Pricing for bids will be held for 60 days

No bidder may withdraw its bid after the time set for opening thereof, unless the bid award is delayed for a period exceeding 60 days. Business Enterprises (MBE and WBE) are encouraged to participate.

South Sound 911 is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, sexual orientation, age, political beliefs, disability, mental or familial status, or any other legally protected status.

QUESTIONS:

Questions regarding this bid are to be in writing directed to the Owner’s Representative, Hill International, Attn: Glenn Steiner, (425) 785-6246, glennsteiner@hillintl.com

DATES OF PUBLICATION

Published in the Daily Journal of Commerce and the Tacoma Daily Index

* First Publication: March 30, 2023

* Second Publication: April 06, 2023

ONLINE PROCUREMENT OF BIDDING DOCUMENTS

Available at one of the following Plan Center Facilities

1. Builders Exchange of Washington (BXWA): Free-of-charge access to project bid documents (plans, specifications, addenda, and Bidders List) is provided to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, and Vendors by going to www.bxwa.com and clicking on "Posted Projects", "Public Works", and "South Sound 911". This online plan room provides Bidders with fully usable online documents with the ability to: download, view, print, and order full/partial plan sets from numerous reprographic sources, and a free online digitizer/take-off tool. It is recommended that Bidders "Register" in order to receive automatic e-mail notification of future addenda and to place themselves on the "Self-Registered Bidders List". Bidders that do not register will not be automatically notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on-line plan room for addenda issued on this project. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require assistance with access or registration.

2. Daily Journal of Commerce Plan Center. Online access will be provided to all registered bidders and suppliers.

March 30 & April 6, 2023