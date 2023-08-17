Docket No. ES16D0973JP

Summons By Publication

Commonwealth of Massachusetts

The Trial Court

Probate and Family Court

Essex Division

Amanda M. Melendez, Plaintiff(s)

v.

Gilbert F. Reyes,

Defendant(s)

To the above named Defendant(s): Gilbert F. Reyes

A Complaint has been presented to this Court by the Plaintiff(s), Amanda M. Melendez, seeking the Court to make such orders as it deems expedient concerning the Complaint for Modification of Custody Filed 02/06/2023.

You are required to serve upon Amanda M. Melendez, plaintiff(s) whose address is 26 Beacon Street, Apt. 10, Burlington, MA 01803, your answer on or before September 01, 2023.

If you fail to do so, the court will proceed to the hearing and adjudication of this action. You are also required to file a copy of your answer in the office of the Register of this Court at 36 Federal Street Salem, MA, 01970.

Witness, Hon. Frances M. Giordano, Esquire, First Justice of said Court at Essex, this 7th day of July, 2023.

/s/

Register of Probate Court

IDX-981759

August 17, 2023