Department of Transportation (WSDOT) -NOTICE

The State of Washington, Department of Transportation (WSDOT)

is acquiring a portion of the property and/or property rights owned by Han Sun Bang and Hae Shin Bang, a married couple, for the SR 167 COMPLETION WETLANDS MITIGATION MORTENSEN FARMS EXTENSION. Negotiations to acquire the property described below have reached an impasse so WSDOT is preparing to submit this acquisition to the Attorney General’s Office to pursue the acquisition through a condemnation action. This is done to assure that the rights of individual property owners and the right of all the taxpayers of the state are equally protected.

The final action at which the State as condemnor will decide whether or not to authorize the condemnation of the property will take place at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, September 6, 2023 by teleconference.

The property owner may provide input for the state to consider at this meeting. Please provide any input to OLYMPIC REGION REAL ESTATE SERVICES MANAGER, P.O. Box 47440, Olympia, WA 98504-7440, prior to the meeting.

Assessed Owner:

Han Sun Bang & Hae Shin Bang 34604 4th Place SW

Federal Way, WA 98023

Property Address:

7916 20th Street E.

Edgewood, WA 98371

Tax Parcel:

042008-1043 & 042008-1006

Brief Legal description:

PTN SEC 8 TWP 20N RGE 4E SW QTR NE QTR, PIERCE COUNTY

