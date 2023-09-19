DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE-Public Notice

Public Notice Announcing the Availability of a Finding of No Significant Impact

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Rural Development

Taylor Bay Beach Club HOA (TBBC): Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact

AGENCY: USDA – Rural Development

ACTION: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact.

SUMMARY: The USDA-RD has made a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) with respect to a request for possible financing assistance to TBBC for the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Outfall Replacement Project in Longbranch, Pierce County, Washington.

FURTHER INFORMATION: To obtain copies of the EA and FONSI, or for further information, contact: Ambrea Cormier – Loan Specialist 360.704.7705. The EA and FONSI are also available for public review at 8220 178th Ave Longbranch, Washington. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The proposed project consists of a new Wastewater Treatment Plant and Outfall Replacement. Alternatives considered by USDA-RD and TBBC include: No action; Outfall Replacement, Current Location; Outfall Extension. The alternatives are discussed in the Wastewater Treatment Plant EA. The USDA-RD has reviewed and approved the EA for the proposed project.

The availability of the EA for public review was announced via notice in the following newspaper: Tacoma Daily Index on August 29, 2023. A 14-day comment period was announced in the newspaper notice. The EA was also available for public review at the USDA Rural Development office and website as well as TBBC HOA’s offices. There were no comments received.

Based on its EA, commitments made by TBBC, and public comments received, USDA-RD has concluded that the project would have no significant impact (or no impacts) to water quality, wetlands, floodplains, land use, aesthetics, transportation, or human health and safety.

The proposed project will have no adverse effect on resources listed or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The Agency has also concluded that the proposed project is not likely to affect federally listed threatened and endangered species or designated critical habitat thereof. The proposed project would not disproportionately affect minority and/or low-income populations.

No other potential significant impacts resulting from the proposed project have been identified. Therefore, USDA-RD has determined that this FONSI fulfills its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act, as amended (42 U.S.C. 4321 et seq.), the Council on Environmental Quality Regulations (40 CFR §§ 1500-1508), and USDA Rural Development’s Environmental Policies and Procedures (7 CFR Part 1970) for its action related to the project.

USDA-RD is satisfied that the environmental impacts of the proposed project have been adequately addressed. USDA-RD federal action would not result in significant impacts to the quality of the human environment, and as such it will not prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for its action related to the proposed project.

Dated: September 14, 2023

IDX-984229

September 19, 2023