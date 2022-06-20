Delta 8 Gummies Are Popping Up Everywhere – Discover Why

Delta-8 THC is arguably one of the most sought hemp products right now, and infusing it in gummies is one of the most popular ways of selling and delivering it to the body system. Delta 8 gummies contain the psychoactive compound known as Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol. Although, most mixtures sold as delta-8 THC contains other cannabinoids.

As with any product gaining traction in the cannabis industry, there are rising concerns about factors like its legality and safety. These concerns only make the question “why are they popping everywhere?” more valid.

And this article is about finding just the correct answer to that.

What is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is one of the numerous cannabinoids found in the cannabis Sativa plant. Although it is found naturally in the Cannabis plant, it is not in high quantities and is often manufactured from other sources.

Delta-8 THC is very similar to another cannabinoid called Delta-9 THC. Nonetheless, it is less potent than Delta-9 THC because of the slight difference in their chemical structure.

Delta-8 THC Vs. Delta-9 THC: Similarities and Differences

Delta-8 THC Delta-9 THC Source Cannabis Sativa Plant Cannabis Sativa Plant Mechanism of action Interaction with the brain CB1 and CB2 receptors. Interaction with the brain CB1 and CB2 receptors. Double bond location Carbon- 8 (C-8) Carbon-9 (C-9) Ways to Consume Vaping

Edibles

Bath Bombs Smoking

Vaping

Bath Bombs Potency Mildly potent Twice as potent Legality Legal Illegal Impairing effects Yes Yes

Potential Benefits of Delta-8 THC

Delta-8 THC has the following purported benefits:

Euphoria

Relaxation

Pain relief

Potential Risks of Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC

Red eyes

Anxiety

Memory loss

Dry mouth

Rapid heart rate

Lack of coordination

Delta-8 THC gets you high, although the high is milder than that obtained from Delta-9 THC.

Reasons for the Widespread Use of Delta-8 Gummies

Despite the potential risks associated with this compound, most users still want to taste the delta-8 gummies. Here are some reasons why delta-8 gummies are popping up everywhere:

Similar Structure to Delta-9 THC

Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9 THC) is the active compound in the cannabis Sativa plant, which gives the psychoactive “high” effect. Delta-8 THC, on the other hand, is an isomer of delta-9 THC. They are essentially the same compound. However, delta-8 THC has its double bond on the 8th carbon atom, compared to delta-9, which is on the 9th carbon atom.

This chemical and biological similarity between delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC is a significant reason why delta-8 THC gummies are popping everywhere. This follows from the reasoning that all the experiences associated with delta-9 can be gotten with delta-8.

It is “Technically” Legal.

The discovery of some legal loopholes that make delta-8 THC technically legal is also a significant reason they are popping everywhere. According to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp and hemp-derived products are legal, i.e. products containing less than 0.3% THC dry weight.

By extension, hemp-derived delta-8 THC is legal. This is because delta-8 THC is naturally found in small quantities in the cannabis Sativa plant or marijuana. As a result, manufacturers tend to produce it from other sources, like CBD and delta-9 THC.

All they need to ensure is that the starting material is hemp or a hemp-derived product to ensure its legality.

It has Mild Effects

Delta-8 THC is gaining widespread use because it produces the same effects produced by delta-9 THC to a milder extent. Ideally, the compound exerts its effects by binding to the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the brain, the receptors responsible for decision-making and memory.

However, it doesn’t stay bound to them for long. This short binding duration is the primary reason for its mild action.

Most users love this mild action because it allows them to get some “calm” high, yet they normally go on about their day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will I Test Positive for THC if I Use Delta-8 THC?

Yes. You’ll test positive for THC if you take a drug test. This positive result is due to the similarities between delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC.

Will Delta-8 THC get you High?

Yes. Taking the delta-8 gummies will get you high. This highness is because it has similar properties to delta-9 THC. Although, the feeling is a lot milder than delta-9 THC.

Final Thoughts

Delta-8 gummies are sticky candies of varying flavors with the psychoactive compound delta-8 THC. These products have been making the rounds recently because of their soothing, pain relief, and euphoric effects. Yes, most cannabinoids produce the same results.

However, the good thing about delta-8 gummies is that they are “technically” legal. Not only that, but you’ll also experience their effects mildly, such that it doesn’t affect your whole day or other activity.