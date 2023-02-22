Defeating Pandemic Brain Reviewed: Vitality Now 7-Week Global Health Crisis Protocol

Defeating Pandemic Brain is a health and wellness guide written by Dr. Sam Walters.

Dr. Sam is making it his mission to fight the “pandemic brain.” After the recent pandemic, many are dealing with brain fog and cognitive issues.

If you feel mentally different today than before the pandemic, then Defeating Pandemic Brain may be able to help.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Defeating Pandemic Brain and what to expect from today’s guide in our review.

What is Defeating Pandemic Brain?

Defeating Pandemic Brain is a cognitive health book published by former NASA scientist and world-renowned brain specialist Dr. Sam Walters.

Available exclusively through Vitality-Now.com, Defeating Pandemic Brain is priced at $47 as part of a 2023 promotional offer. You receive the book in digital format along with two bonus eBooks.

Each copy of Defeating Pandemic Brain contains proven strategies to improve cognition, boost focus, and reverse the pandemic’s effects on your brain.

Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Sam warned people of the effects the pandemic, lockdowns, and other situations had on their brain. Many people are dealing with the consequences today – despite Dr. Sam’s warnings. With Defeating Pandemic Brain, Dr. Sam wants to help people get back on track.

What Will You Learn in Defeating Pandemic Brain?

Dr. Sam believes the recent pandemic has created a cognitive catastrophe in a significant amount of the population. Because of the pandemic, many adults are dealing with brain fog, lack of motivation, focus issues, and other problems. Defeating Pandemic Brain aims to help.

In Defeating Pandemic Brain, Dr. Sam provides proven, actionable strategies to fix a pandemic brain, improve cognition, and restore your brain to the way it was before the pandemic.

Here are some of the topics covered in Defeating Pandemic Brain:

The truth about what the pandemic has done to the health of your brain

What “pandemic brain” is, how it works, and why millions of Americans are suffering from the condition without even knowing it

Why Dr. Sam tried to warn the government that isolating people and locking down were the worst things to do for our wellbeing (Dr. Sam cites a Harvard study verifying his worst fears about pandemic-related isolation)

The five most extensive consequences the pandemic has had on the brain – and what you can do to reverse those consequences

How brain inflammation, if left untreated, can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and other degenerative brain conditions

Why the modern approach to treating brain disorders is “all wrong.”

The “7 Pillars of Brain Health”

A revolutionary, doctor-formulated protocol to reverse brain inflammation created by the pandemic and restore your brain to where it was before COVID-19

Who is Dr. Sam Walters?

Defeating Pandemic Brain was written by a naturopath named Dr. Sam Walters. Dr. Sam is a former NASA scientist and a world-renowned brain health specialist. He has over 50 years of experience practicing medicine.

Over his illustrious career, Sam has helped thousands of patients boost brain health, improve memory, and reverse harm to their brains.

At NASA, Dr. Sam’s worked to keep astronauts’ brains healthy while in the deep, lonely reaches of space.

During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Sam claims he was making “frantic calls” to his contacts within the United States government, warning them of the dire consequences of lockdowns on brain health. His words fell on deaf ears, so he wrote Defeating Pandemic Brain instead.

Today, Dr. Sam describes himself as “one of the world’s foremost experts on brain health and memory.” In Defeating Pandemic Brain, he condensed everything he knew about how the brain works in an easy, approachable way.

“Pandemic Brain” and Brain Inflammation Can Weaken Your Brain

Dr. Sam claims many of us have swollen brains because of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The loneliness, stress, anxiety, and trauma of the pandemic led to inflammation in our brains, leading to swollen brains and noticeable downsides.

According to Dr. Sam, our brains have a separate immune system from the rest of the body. They have specialized cells called microglia that defend your brain against invaders. These microglia are like a city’s emergency services: they clean up things that shouldn’t be there, fight off invaders, and keep everything moving smoothly.

Because of the pandemic, however, many of us have faced “micro stressors,” causing our glial cells to enter attack mode.

When we face micro stressors over time, our brain’s glial cells and microglia stay in attack mode. It overloads the city’s services, causing the brain to swell to dangerous levels. It’s like you’re always calling 911.

We Need Social Stimulation – Not Isolation – for Brain Health

Studies show older adults with strong social networks have a lower risk of developing degenerative brain conditions.

Mental exercises, staying active, and eating healthy are all critical for brain health. However, getting social solid stimulation may be the best for brain health.

That’s why Dr. Sam believes the pandemic was so devastating to our brains: we were told not to interact with our friends or neighbors for months. We were isolated, and older adults had an exceptionally high risk of becoming even more isolated.

A Harvard study found that pandemic-imposed isolation had devastating effects on brain health. Dr. Sam believes it will take ten more years to understand the effects of the pandemic on our brains entirely – but early research looks bad.

In Defeating Pandemic Brain, Dr. Sam teaches you how to reverse long-term isolation’s effects on your mind and how to boost brain power moving forward using proven strategies.

(Special Discount) Purchase Defeating Pandemic Brain For The Lowest Prices Here!!

Top 5 Symptoms of Pandemic Brain

If your brain is swollen and inflamed, you may have a “pandemic brain.” Some of the most common symptoms of the pandemic brain, according to Dr. Sam, include:

Brain Fog: Do you feel mentally foggy in the morning or early afternoon? Do you sometimes struggle to remember names, places, and significant effects? This is brain fog. Some brain fog is typical – like when you wake up groggy in the morning. Other brain fog is caused, according to Dr. Sam, by brain inflammation. Brain inflammation slows down neurotransmitters communicating in your brain, making you feel sluggish. Many older adults attribute this effect to ordinary aging, but it’s actually an inflamed brain.

Mood Imbalances, Anger, & Depression: Pandemic brain and brain inflammation could cause mood imbalances, anger, and depression. Your brain is your body’s control center, and it’s responsible for managing your emotions. If you feel tense or imbalanced, then it could be a sign of an inflamed brain. Inflammation in the brain releases inflammatory cytokines that act as messengers between organs and tell the body to fight infection. However, these inflammatory cytokines can impact mood and behavior when they reach the brain. One study found people with depression had higher levels of inflammation than non-depressed people. Another study found people with clinical depression had 30% higher inflammation in the brain.

Chronic Fatigue: Chronic fatigue is the third symptom of a pandemic brain or brain inflammation. According to Dr. Sam, many people with chronic fatigue syndrome have widespread brain inflammation. If you feel constantly tired – physically or mentally – then that’s not normal. When you’re tired, you make fewer healthy choices – like skipping a workout or eating comfort foods. It creates a vicious cycle.

Compromised Homeostasis: When your body and brain are in sync, you’re in a state of homeostasis or balance. Your brain keeps your body running smoothly, and your body tells your brain when something is wrong. With pandemic brain or brain inflammation, however, you could damage your hypothalamus, which is the part of the brain linked to homeostasis. The hypothalamus balances blood pressure, heart rate, and more. When inflammation compromises the hypothalamus, it can lead to a general feeling of imbalance or unwellness.

Increased Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease: Dr. Sam believes people with a pandemic brain have an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. The pandemic caused inflammation in the brain, increasing the risk of Alzheimer’s. Dr. Sam describes inflammation as “the missing trigger” for Alzheimer’s, claiming it starts a vicious cycle that ends with Alzheimer’s.

Defeating Pandemic Brain’s 7 Pillars of Brain Health

The primary purpose of Defeating Pandemic Brain is to teach you a protocol to reverse brain inflammation and reduce brain inflammation, helping you avoid the symptoms listed above.

That protocol is founded on the 7 Pillars of Brain Health, which include:

Pillar #1: Smiling & Gratitude: Dr. Sam has preached the importance of smiling and gratitude in his practice for decades. He believes acting happy can make you feel happy. In Defeating Pandemic Brain, Dr. Sam discusses a specific way to boost your happiness and get you smiling every morning instantly.

Pillar #2: Movement & Exercise: Dr. Sam also believes in movement and exercise. During the pandemic, exercise dropped 32% among active adults, leading to a crisis nationwide. There’s an undeniable connection between physical activity and brain health. Active people tend to have a better memory, focus, and ability to control their emotions. In Defeating Pandemic Brain, you can discover straightforward, everyday exercises to perform at home to strengthen your brain.

Pillar #3: Playing the Right Brain Games: It’s no secret games can help support brain health. However, Dr. Sam recommends playing specific games to improve brain health in Defeating Pandemic Brain. Dr. Sam recommends avoiding some games – and targeting other games – to maximize the effects on brain health. In Defeating Pandemic Brain, you can discover games to play every day to target your working memory.

Pillar #4: Music: Playing music and listening to music can help support brain health. Multiple studies have found a connection between music and brain disease. In fact, some studies have found a specific connection between music and inflammation. Dr. Sam cites one study where listening to music decreased levels of pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-6, a common inflammatory biomarker. That means music could lower brain inflammation.

Pillar #5: Mind-Body Balancing Therapy: The pandemic may have imbalanced your brain. In Defeating Pandemic Brain, you can discover simple therapies you can perform in 5 minutes per day or less to restore your balance. Dr. Sam’s 5-minute therapy can reduce stress and anxiety without medication.

Pillar #6: Keeping a Journal: Dr. Sam is a big advocate for journaling. Only 8% of the population keeps a journal. However, studies have repeatedly linked journaling to memory, comprehension, cognitive capacity, and more. It can also help with mood and stress, which are connected to brain inflammation.

Pillar #7: Reducing Added Sugar & Eating Inflammation-Reducing Foods: Your diet plays a critical role in brain health and brain inflammation. In Defeating Pandemic Brain, you can discover how to reduce added sugar and eat inflammation-reducing foods. The book recommends grapes, watermelon, and other fruits, for example, for reducing brain inflammation.

Benefits of the Pandemic Brain Rejuvenation Protocol

According to Dr. Sam, the seven pillars above can help reduce the risk of long-term degenerative brain disease and other serious cognitive conditions.

When you follow the lessons in Defeating Pandemic Brain’s brain rejuvenation protocol, you can enjoy benefits like:

Brand new, revolutionary method to reverse the damage caused by force lockdowns

Get the best brain of your life

Rejuvenate and heal your swollen, inflamed brain

Protect yourself against long-term brain issues linked to brain inflammation, including Alzheimer’s

7-week, step-by-step protocol to reverse brain inflammation and restore your brain

Overall, Dr. Sam put all of his 50+ years of brain health treatment experience into a single text. Today, anyone can read that text to enjoy powerful benefits – including the benefits listed above – according to Dr. Sam.

To enjoy the benefits of the Pandemic Brain Rejuvenation Protocol, click here to get your copy now!

Scientific Evidence for Defeating Pandemic Brain

As proof Defeating Pandemic Brain works as advertised, Dr. Sam Walters cites 25+ studies on the official website, including trials involving some of Dr. Sam’s recommended therapies. We’ll review the scientific evidence below.

A study from Harvard Medical School found pandemic stress increased inflammation in the brain. That study was published in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity and found the COVID-19 pandemic “may have triggered inflammation that could affect mental health.” in the study, researchers analyzed brain-imaging data, blood samples, and behavioral tests from people before and after lockdowns. Researchers found a significant increase in brain inflammation after lockdowns, suggesting pandemic-related lockdowns could worsen cognitive health.

It’s also true many people connect inflammation to Alzheimer’s disease and that inflammation appears to be a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. In a 2018 study, for example, researchers found a significant connection between activating the brain’s macrophages (microglia) and other immune cells and Alzheimer’s disease. When your brain constantly activates the macrophages and microglia, it leads to inflammation, which could increase the risk of Alzheimer’s and other conditions. That 2018 study found inflammation was “a central mechanism in Alzheimer’s disease.”

It’s important to note Dr. Sam is a naturopathic doctor (ND) and not a medical doctor. It’s also important to note Dr. Sam has 50+ years of medical experience treating brain diseases in patients. He is an accomplished health expert with a genuine track record. However, he has appeared in major media promoting brain health via nutrition and lifestyle changes. Dr. Sam condensed his decades of experience into a single, convenient text in Defeating Pandemic Brain.

Overall, Defeating Pandemic Brain uses proven therapies to tackle the root causes of Alzheimer’s, brain disease, and mental fog. By targeting inflammation in the brain, you could experience a range of significant effects. Just read Defeating Pandemic Brain to get started.

Defeating Pandemic Brain Reviews: What Do Readers Say?

Defeating Pandemic Brain is backed by solid reviews online, and many readers claim to have significantly transformed their brain health using the protocol.

Here are some of the reviews shared by readers on the official website:

One reader is a 36-year-old man who hated lockdowns because they threw off his daily rhythm. He implemented the lessons in Defeating Pandemic Brain over seven weeks. He finds each aspect of the program has fixed a different issue caused by the pandemic. Today, he feels “much more relaxed” and “more mentally strong.” Now, he’s “thinking more clearly” than ever before.

Other readers praised Defeating Pandemic Brain for offering therapies that were easy to implement and understand. Dr. Sam does an excellent job of explaining his recommended therapies in a no-nonsense, easy-to-understand way.

Some readers have noticed a significant improvement in focus, memory, and overall cognition soon after implementing Dr. Sam’s recommended therapy.

Even if readers don’t experience a rapid and immediate transformation, they often experience long-term changes that are more gradual.

It’s no secret a healthy diet is good for your brain. However, Defeating Pandemic Brain comes with a bonus eBook with specific, step-by-step recipes that are surprisingly delicious – all while being great for your brain. Many readers like the added information.

Readers are happy with the value the three eBooks in the Defeating Pandemic Brain package provide, and customers also like the 180-day money-back guarantee for peace of mind.

Overall, most readers agree Defeating Pandemic Brain provides valid, science-backed information for managing brain health in various ways.

Defeating Pandemic Brain Pricing

Defeating Pandemic Brain is typically priced at $99.95. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, Dr. Sam and his team have dropped the price to just $47. And you also get a bundle of two bonus eBooks (valued at $79.90) included with your purchase. In other words, you’re getting $179.85 of value for a one-time fee of $47.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Defeating Pandemic Brain online today:

Defeating Pandemic Brain + 2 Bonus eBooks: $47

All purchases come with a 180-day money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 180 days of your purchase with no questions asked if you are unhappy for any reason.

The $47 payment is a one-time fee. There are no additional payments, subscription charges, or hidden fees.

Bonus eBooks Included with Defeating Pandemic Brain

To promote new sales of Defeating Pandemic Brain in 2023, Dr. Sam and his team are bundling two free bonus eBooks with all purchases.

Buying Defeating Pandemic Brain online today gives you immediate access to the main eBook and two bonus eBooks at no additional cost. The bonus eBooks include:

Free Bonus eBook #1: The 7-Day Brain Boost Program: This eBook features personalized meal plans made with handpicked foods to help take your brain health to the next level in seven days or fewer. Food is the pillar of brain and body health. However, many of us aren’t giving the brain adequate fuel. In this book, you can discover Dr. Sam’s 7-Day Brain Boost Program, which includes 21 recipes for each day of the week. You get breakfast, lunch, and dinner recommendations to help improve your brain. These meals can speed up your thinking, improve memory, enhance focus, reduce brain inflammation, and reduce oxidative stress. Each meal comes with step-by-step instructions. The recipe book contains surprisingly tasty dishes, including chicken tenders, penne pasta, hearty chili, and fruit smoothies, among other options.

Free Bonus eBook #2: Hope Against Alzheimer’s: Why Alzheimer’s Disease Treatments Could Really Turn Back a Brain to Normal: This book features advice from the world’s leading brain health experts on preventing and treating Alzheimer’s. By following the lessons in this eBook, according to Dr. Sam, you “can stop brain decay and stay sharp, independent, and healthy.” Over 13 chapters, the book covers topics like:

Revolutionary Alzheimer’s treatment methods from 7 leading brain health experts, including methods patients, are implementing today to fight back against Alzheimer’s

A case study of the first person who successfully reversed Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

The four types of Alzheimer’s disease and the warning signs of each

A quiz to determine if you’re unknowingly contributing to Alzheimer’s disease with your unhealthy habits

The amazing power of coconut oil for your brain and why you should be using it

Connecting mitochondria to brain health

How to use sound, light, and movement to reverse brain damage

How to perform a “Brain reset” exercise with oxygenation and muscle resetting

And more

Don’t Wait Any Longer; Order Defeating Pandemic Brain Today!!

About Vitality Now

Defeating Pandemic Brain was published by Vitality Now, which partnered with the book’s author, Dr. Sam Walters. Vitality Now is a Tennessee-based supplement company best known for a product called Youthful Brain, which uses natural ingredients to support brain health.

You can contact Vitality Now and the Defeating Pandemic Brain customer service team via the following:

Phone: 1-800-599-0746

Email: care@vitalitynow.org

Mailing Address: 2700 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37406, USA

Final Word

Defeating Pandemic Brain is a health and wellness guide marketed to older adults centered on brain health.

You can discover the seven pillars to reducing brain inflammation in Defeating Pandemic Brain. By reversing brain inflammation, you can restore your brain, reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and improve focus and memory, among other benefits, according to Dr. Sam Walters.

To learn more about Defeating Pandemic Brain and how it works or to buy the eBook online today, visit the official website by clicking here.

ALSO READ: