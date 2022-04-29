Dan Hollings The Plan: Live Crypto Web Training & Crypto Bot Trading Course?

Creator of The Plan, Dan Hollings revealed details on his upcoming Live Crypto Web Training Webinar. This webinar is supposedly quite different for beginners who require extra support in crypto trading. How? The expert shared, “In crypto most people buy and hold, hoping for a big payday,” however his goal is to demonstrate how money can be generated daily. The most interesting fact about Dan’s declaration is that The Plan can help generate money even when the market is either going sideways or downhill. So, what is The Plan he is referring to, and why a webinar? These are some of the many questions that will be covered in the following review, starting with a mission.

What is the Live Crypto Web Training?

The Live Crypto Web Training, also infamously known as “The Plan” is a free learning video through which crypto expert, Dan Hollings aims to discuss everything he knows about crypto bots, and how they’ve managed to support wealth building endeavors. Above anything else, this is an opportunity to peek at the coins he’s playing around with and how well or poorly they are performing. He vouches that this single webinar alone suffices to blow everyone’s mind. Taking everything into account, let’s take a closer look at the planned contents of the webinar.

What is there to learn through the Live Crypto Web Training?

Through The Plan, investors (beginners or advanced) will come to learn about:

The Plan’s use of Crypto Bots and how it helped folks in over 129 countries profit using Dan’s “do nothing” strategy

How Dan and his team perfected their “Crypto Bot formula” through more than 10,000 automation and after investing $5 million dollars over the course of 3+ years

Why the most accurate predictive model of all time insists Bitcoin will reach $135,000 soon and why this wouldn’t matter for The Plan

The actual live status of all of Dan’s clients who paid $10,000 each to demonstrate The Plan

When is the Live Crypto Web Training scheduled to take place?

The Live Crypto Web Training has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 2 pm PST (or equivalently, 3 pm MST, 4 pm CST, or 5 pm EST). Upon registering for the webinar, individuals will get full access to a 29-page report called The Wiggle Factor. In it, Dan discusses:

How his initial run of $10,000 quickly turned to over $100,000

How he eventually became a millionaire using The Plan

The story behind The Plan beta test and how volunteers helped make it a success

Why crypto is the future and how investors can take advantage of 19.48% interest rates

Why holding isn’t the only valid strategy

Why the more coin wiggles up and down, the more likely a bot’s ability to gobble up profits

How to Register to the Live Crypto Web Training?

To register for the Live Crypto Web Training, individuals are asked to visit the link here. In so doing, Dan Hollings’ team requests two pieces of information (name and email), which directs individuals to a video introduction provided by Dan himself, along with the link to the downloadable book.

Meet Dan Hollings

Dan Hollings is a cryptocurrency entrepreneur known for his training courses and noteworthy projects. In fact, The Plan is his largest and most successful training course that delves into the space and how best to take advantage of the ups, downs, and sideways trends. Although tailored for beginners, advanced users are asked to put their knowledge aside and to be open to The Plan, as it provides yet another perspective into digital assets.

Final Verdict

From the information provided, the upcoming Live Crypto Web Training session is for anyone wanting to learn Dan Hollings’ methods to generate money irrespective of market conditions. The primary focus appears to be on crypto bots which are still new. The latter is yet another reason to attend, not to forget addressing the biggest concern of all: volatility. It is important to note that investing of any kind has some form of risk attached. Thus, decisions should be well thought out before proceeding. To learn more about Dan Hollings and what he has in store via The Plan or the upcoming webinar, visit the official website by clicking here! >>>.

