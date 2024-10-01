CV14-24-07671-SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALEXANDER PETE CHRISTOPHERSON.

You have been sued by, or are a necessary and proper party to a lawsuit filed by ROBERT CLINTON BAYLESS III and CHRISTINA BAYLESS, the Petitioners, in the Third District Court of the State of Idaho, in and for the County of Canyon, as Case No. CV14-24-07671

The nature of the claim against/involving you is a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption.

Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this Summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the case number, and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court for Canyon County, and serve a copy of your response on the Petitioners, whose mailing address and telephone number are1111 E. Yaquina Bay Drive, Nampa, Idaho 83686 – (253)468-1317.

A copy of the Petition and Summons/Notice of Petition can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court at 1115 Albany Street, Caldwell, Idaho 83605- (208) 454-7571, or the Petitioner. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain and attorney to advise you in this matter.

DATED this 27th day of September, 2024

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

/s/ By: Nicole Beverlin

NICOLE BEVERLIN

Deputy Clerk

IDX-1003181

October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2024